EU Commission: Romania submitted its Recovery and Resilience Plan

Noi reguli pentru administratorii plajelor și pentru turiști

Miniștrii Sănătății, Economiei și Mediului au semnat un ordin comun care stabilește noile reguli pentru plaje, între care menținerea distanței de cel puțin 2 metri între persoane, restricționarea accesului dacă este aglomerație, vânzarea de produse ambalate, potrivit g4media.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Percheziţii la locuinţele unor persoane anchetate pentru contrabandă cu ţigări

Poliţiştii din Botoşani au efectuat, marţi dimineaţă, două percheziţii domiciliare într-un dosar de contrabandă cu ţigări, a anunţat purtătorul de cuvânt al Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ), Delia Nenişcu.… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul internațional Video ART pentru adolescenți, ediția a XII-a

Festivalul Internațional Video ART pentru adolescenți revine în peisajul cultural național și internațional cu cea de-a XII-a ediție (după o pauză nemeritată de un an, din cauza pandemiei). Evenimentul se va desfășura în perioada 18-19 iunie 2021 și este organizat… [citeste mai departe]

Modificări în circulația autobuzelor 12, 17 și 34

OTL anunță că a fost aprobată devierea circulației auto pe sensul de mers Str. Războieni – Bd. Dimitrie Cantemir în perioada 03 ÷ 13.06.2021 pentru continuarea lucrãrilor de așternere mixtură asfaltică. [citeste mai departe]

Matei Cristian: La mulți ani, tuturor copiilor de toate vârstele!

La mulți ani, tuturor copiilor de toate vârstele!! 1 iunie este despre copilărie, despre vârsta bucuriei, a jocului și a zâmbetelor, despre inocență, iubire sinceră și necondiționată, bunătate și frumos, [citeste mai departe]

Drulă anunță publicarea licitației pentru proiectarea drumului de mare viteză Craiova-Lugoj pe SICAP

Licitația pentru proiectarea drumului de mare viteză Craiova-Lugoj a fost publicată marți pe SICAP, anunță ministrul Transporturilor, Cătălin Drulă: „Promisiune îndeplinită pentru Oltenia și... [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Copilului 2021. Istoricul şi semnificaţia zilei de 1 Iunie

Ziua internaţională pentru protejarea copilului este marcată în 50 de ţări din lume pe 1 iunie. Prima aniversare a fost în 1950, fiind hotărâtă în luna noiembrie a anului anterior, de Federaţia Democratică Internaţională a Femeilor, la Moscova.Ziua Copilului 2021. Când… [citeste mai departe]

Cerere inedită în căsătorie: un tânăr a căutat singur aurul și diamantul pentru inel

Aurul a fost găsit în nisipul râurilor din statul său și nu s-a lăsat până nu a adunat gramajul necesar.Pentru că avea nevoie și de un diamant, bărbatul a mers în statul Arkansas, unde există singura mină de suprafaţă… [citeste mai departe]

Presiune scăzută la apă în localitatea Cenad! Rețeaua de distribuție va fi spălată

Miercuri, 2 iunie, și joi, 3 iunie, între orele 9-14, în localitatea Cenad se va efectua spălarea rețelei de distribuție. Pe durata lucrărilor presiunea apei va fi scăzută. Spălarea conductelor din rețeaua de distribuție… [citeste mai departe]

Cîțu a anunțat când va avea loc următoarea majorare a pensiilor și a alocațiilor pentru copii

Mai bine de jumătate de an mai au de așteptat pensionarii și copiii pentru a primi ceva mai mult decât obțin în prezent, lunar, de la stat. Mai exact, următoarea majorare va fi la începutul anului și… [citeste mai departe]


EU Commission: Romania submitted its Recovery and Resilience Plan

EU Commission: Romania submitted its Recovery and Resilience Plan

received Romania’s Recovery and on Monday which sets out the reforms and public investment projects that Romania plans to implement with the support of the Recovery and (RRF). Romania is the 22nd EU country to submit its recovery plan and it has requested E14.3 billion in grants and […] The post EU Commission: Romania submitted its Recovery and appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

INS: Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 estimated at 5.7%

12:00, 31.05.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

EU Commission attaches a list of reforms to Romania’s Resilience Plan

11:35, 26.05.2021 - The European Commission (EC) insisted on attaching a list of reforms to accomplish on the E16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan and will invite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assist in monitoring the execution of the reforms on the list, according to…

Bogdan Ion, EY Romania: FDI will be the foundation of economic recovery in Romania

15:25, 14.05.2021 - EY CESA Chief Operating Officer (COO) and EY Romania & Moldova Country Managing Partner, Bogdan Ion said in an interview that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Romania will at the foundation of economic recovery and that the country has the potential to become a European supply hub as many players…

Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC President

12:01, 12.05.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday and discussed Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The two officials said that progress is being made on the proposed reforms, according to Romania-Insider.  Prime Minister Citu…

EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca due to vaccine shortages

16:05, 26.04.2021 - The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it is taking legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the deliveries of its Coronavirus vaccine as it has failed to respect the terms of its contract with the EU, according to CNBC. The EU is taking action against the Anglo-Swedish firm for…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E500m support scheme for Covid-19

11:06, 16.04.2021 - The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes

13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

French Embassy in Bucharest increases awareness of gender equality

18:10, 09.03.2021 - The French Embassy in Romania launched a communication campaign on Monday, aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to actmedia.eu. The campaign will end on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will give the floor to personalities…


