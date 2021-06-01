EU Commission: Romania submitted its Recovery and Resilience Plan

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

- The European Commission (EC) insisted on attaching a list of reforms to accomplish on the E16 bln soft loan extended to Romania under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan and will invite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assist in monitoring the execution of the reforms on the list, according to…

- EY CESA Chief Operating Officer (COO) and EY Romania & Moldova Country Managing Partner, Bogdan Ion said in an interview that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Romania will at the foundation of economic recovery and that the country has the potential to become a European supply hub as many players…

- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday and discussed Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The two officials said that progress is being made on the proposed reforms, according to Romania-Insider. Prime Minister Citu…

- The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it is taking legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the deliveries of its Coronavirus vaccine as it has failed to respect the terms of its contract with the EU, according to CNBC. The EU is taking action against the Anglo-Swedish firm for…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

- Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

- The French Embassy in Romania launched a communication campaign on Monday, aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to actmedia.eu. The campaign will end on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will give the floor to personalities…