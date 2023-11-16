EU Commission cuts Romania’s 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.2%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s economy grew 0.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a 3.8% annual increase in the like quarter of 2022, the statistical board said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to See News. On a seasonally adjusted annual comparison basis, Romania’s gross domestic…

- The European Commission said on Wednesday it adopted a new growth plan for the Western Balkans, supported by a proposed 6 billion euro reform and growth facility, aiming to advance membership benefits, spur economic growth, and help the enlargement process, according to See News. The proposed financial…

- Bucharest intends to ask the European Commission to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1…

- Ministrul Sanatatii Alexandru Rafila a declarat, sambata, ca exista o competitie intre tari si pe piata de medicamente și, prin urmare, Romania a trebuit sa creasca preturile pentru a evita o criza. „Nu putem sa le avem pe amandoua: sa se gaseasca medicamente fara niciun fel de problema si sa avem preturile…

- Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

- The hydrocarbon production of Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom dropped to 113.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) per day in the third quarter of 2023 from 117.2 kboe per day in the same period of 2022, the company said on Monday, according to See News. OMV Petrom’s daily hydrocarbon…

- O noua alerta alimentara, de data aceasta intr-un supermarket cunoscut din Romania care a anunțat ca retrage de pe rafturi un sortiment aparte de somon. Mai exact ar fi vorba despre doua loturi de file de somon afumat norvegian, care s-a dovedit a fi infestat cu o bacterie periculoasa care provoaca…

- The European Commission (EC) said on Friday that Romania submitted on Friday a request to modify its Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) so as to add a new chapter, according to See News. The request is based on the need to take into account high inflation in 2022, supply chain disruptions and the…