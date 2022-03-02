Stiri Recomandate

EU approves new sanctions against Belarus over Ukraine invasion

Publicat:
EU approves new sanctions against Belarus over Ukraine invasion

diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency of the EU announced on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  EU diplomats approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks to Ukraine, the presidency said on Twitter. Sanctions will […] The post EU approves new sanctions against Belarus over Ukraine invasion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

UN General Assembly to vote on demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

11:16, 02.03.2022 - The United Nations General Assembly is set to reprimand Russia on Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces, a move that aims to diplomatically isolate Russia at the world body, according to Reuters.  By Tuesday evening nearly half the…

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy urges EU: Do prove that you are with us

15:01, 01.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia, one day after signing an official request to join the bloc, according to Reuters.  “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe,” Zelenskiy told an emergency session…

European bank shares rise as bankers wrestle with sanctions

11:45, 25.02.2022 - European bank shares rebounded early Friday from steep falls a day earlier, even as bankers wrestle with the impact of a slew of sanctions following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Shares of leading banks rose with the European banking sector trading up 1.3%. That is only a partial…

West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

09:36, 23.02.2022 - Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour, according to Reuters. The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia,…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

11:10, 31.01.2022 - Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…


