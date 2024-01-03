EU adds Russia’s biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

Stiri Recomandate

ONU avertizează SUA să renunțe la execuția unui deținuținut prin hipoxie cu azot: Tratament crud, inuman, tortură

ONU avertizează SUA să renunțe la execuția unui deținuținut prin hipoxie cu azot: Tratament crud, inuman, tortură

Experții Națiunilor Unite au cerut miercuri autorităților americane să nu continue cu execuția planificată a unui deținut prin hipoxie cu azot, spunând că metoda… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai dureroase despărțiri ale anului 2023. Celebritățile care au frânt inimile foștilor parteneri de viață și ale fanilor

Cele mai dureroase despărțiri ale anului 2023. Celebritățile care au frânt inimile foștilor parteneri de viață și ale fanilor

Anul 2023 a fost anul despărțirilor în rândul multor celebrități de la Hollywood. Inimi au frânt fanilor zecile de vedete care au decis… [citeste mai departe]

Primul piteștean care și-a plătit taxele și impozitele, pentru anul 2024, a efectuat plata online, în noaptea Anului Nou, la ora 00:03!

Primul piteștean care și-a plătit taxele și impozitele, pentru anul 2024, a efectuat plata online, în noaptea Anului Nou, la ora 00:03!

„În prima zi a lunii ianuarie, 203 concetățeni au făcut plăți prin www.ghiseul.ro și www.primariapitesti.ro !” au anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

CN APM Constanta, un nou demers pentru construirea parcului fotovoltaic la Poarta 7

CN APM Constanta, un nou demers pentru construirea parcului fotovoltaic la Poarta 7

Contextul global actual, in care schimbarile climatice sunt tot mai accentuate, impune o presiune tot mai mare pentru folosirea de tehnologii curate, care genereaza putine emisii de gaze cu efect de sera, in special CO2 , care detine… [citeste mai departe]

20 de primării din judeţul Vaslui vor primi fonduri pentru dezvoltarea reţelelor de gaze

20 de primării din judeţul Vaslui vor primi fonduri pentru dezvoltarea reţelelor de gaze

20 de primării din judeţul Vaslui vor primi fonduri pentru dezvoltarea reţelelor de gaze, o parte dintre ele având deja infrastructura necesară. Peste jumătate din locuitorii judeţului Vaslui se încălzesc cu lemne, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar DNA Constanta!: Judecatorii anunta primul termen in dosarul lui Dragos Adrian Iorga, fost director in Ministerul Investitiilor!

Dosar DNA Constanta!: Judecatorii anunta primul termen in dosarul lui Dragos Adrian Iorga, fost director in Ministerul Investitiilor!

Iorga Dragos Adrian, Iorga Dragos Adrian, fost director al Organismului Intermediar Regional pentru Programe Europene Capital Uman Regiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Calendarul plății pensiilor în ianuarie 2024 - Anunț oficial de la Ministerul Muncii

Calendarul plății pensiilor în ianuarie 2024 - Anunț oficial de la Ministerul Muncii

„Calendarul plății pensiilor în ianuarie 2024 - Casa Națională de Pensii informează că în luna ianuarie 2024 plata pensiilor la Poștă se face conform convenției încheiate între cele două instituții. Fondurile necesare s-au transmis… [citeste mai departe]

Atentionare de calatorie in Regatul Suediei. Au fost emise avertizari cod portocaliu de vant si ninsori puternice

Atentionare de calatorie in Regatul Suediei. Au fost emise avertizari cod portocaliu de vant si ninsori puternice

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informeaza cetatenii romani care se afla, tranziteaza sau intentioneaza sa calatoreasca in Regatul Suediei ca autoritatile locale au emis un cod… [citeste mai departe]

HA.RO România și-a deschis primul magazin în Brașov în luna Decembrie

HA.RO România și-a deschis primul magazin în Brașov în luna Decembrie

HA.RO România și-a deschis primul magazin în Brașov în luna Decembrie, marcând debutul pe piața locală cu un concept inedit și o gamă extinsă de produse de mobilier, decorațiuni și accesorii pentru interior și exterior. [citeste mai departe]

Cine face parte din echipa care va superviza livrarea la cheie a Departamentului Sanatatea mamei si copilului din cadrul Spitalului Clinic Judetean de Urgenta Constanta (DOCUMENT)

Cine face parte din echipa care va superviza livrarea la cheie a Departamentului Sanatatea mamei si copilului din cadrul Spitalului Clinic Judetean de Urgenta Constanta (DOCUMENT)

Presedintele Consiliului Judetean Constanta,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU adds Russia’s biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

Publicat:
EU adds Russia’s biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list

on Wednesday added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO to its sanctions list as part of its ban of import bans over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to Euractiv. “In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with the 12th package of […] The post EU adds Russia’s biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia launched 500 missiles and drones at Ukraine in three days says Zelenskyy

12:10, 03.01.2024 - Russia pounded Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Tuesday in a new wave of heavy air strikes that killed at least five civilians and prompted calls for the West to quickly provide more military assistance, according to Euractiv. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said 135 people had been injured in the latest…

US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia

10:50, 13.12.2023 - The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US…

Ukraine has received 300,000 of EU’s promised million shells says foreign minister

12:40, 29.11.2023 - The European Union has delivered about 300,000 of its promised million shells to Ukraine so far, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday while attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the event’s sidelines, Kuleba called for greater alignment…

EU Commission recommends accession talks with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova once conditions met

15:30, 08.11.2023 - In a boost for the floundering EU enlargement, the European Commission recommended on Wednesday opening accession talks with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova – as well as potentially Bosnia, at a much later stage – once they finalise implementing key outstanding reforms, according to Euractiv. “In…

Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure

12:20, 03.11.2023 - Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

Slovakia’s Fico to take government reins in time for EU summit

10:31, 25.10.2023 - Slovakia’s president will appoint a new government on Wednesday led by three-time leftist prime minister Robert Fico, who won a 30 September election with pledges to end military aid to Ukraine and battle illegal migration, according to Euractiv. The path to appointing a government from Fico’s three-party…

Romania signs solidarity lane agreement with Ukraine

10:41, 19.10.2023 - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, signed an agreement in Kyiv on Wednesday to ensure the secure transit of Ukrainian products and the development of border crossings between Ukraine and Romania, according to Euractiv. By the end of 2023, Romania will…

Germany, UK see no return to former energy ties with Russia

15:00, 18.10.2023 - Even if Russia ended its war in Ukraine and there was regime change in Moscow, the trading relationship between Europe and its former top energy provider wouldn’t be restored, according to German and British officials, Bloomberg reports. “This is a relationship that has come to an end,” Miguel Berger,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.5504
EUR 4.9731
CHF 5.3351
GBP 5.7426
CAD 3.4127
XAU 300.632
JPY 3.1896
CNY 0.6367
AED 1.239
AUD 3.0693
MDL 0.2586
BGN 2.5427

Urmareste stirile pe: