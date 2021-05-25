Erste Group: Flash data for May confirm ongoing recovery in Euro Area

Stiri Recomandate

Suceveanul judecat pentru viol și crimă în Belgia a primit 25 de ani de pușcărie

Suceveanul care a fost judecat în Belgia pentru viol și omor a fost găsit vinovat de magistratul care a analizat dosarul. Alexandru Caliniuc, din Salcea, a primit o condamnare de 25 de ani de închisoare. „În nici un moment nu a tratat-o… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentarii PSD şi AUR au părăsit şedinţa în care se discută rapoartele privind activitatea Avocatului Poporului

„Având în vedere faptul că această şedinţă a comisiilor comune a fost una care s-a întâmplat peste noapte, fără a avea timpul necesar pentru a analiza aceste… [citeste mai departe]

(Video) „Coperez cu ancheta privind organizarea de revolte în masă”. Primul video cu Protasevich, după ce a fost reținut

Canalul  de Telegram „Желтые сливы” , care este asociat cu autoritățile din Belarus, a publicat un videoclip în care Protasevich spune că „depune… [citeste mai departe]

Înaltpreasfințitul Părinte Irineu, prezent la resfințirea bisericii Mănăstirii „Sfinții Arhangheli Mihail, Gavriil și Rafail”, din Rîmetea

Duminică, 23 mai 2021, Înaltpreasfințitul Părinte Irineu, Arhiepiscop al Alba Iuliei, a fost prezent… [citeste mai departe]

România modernă – operă a Partidului Naţional Liberal

În fiecare an, la data de 24 mai, membrii de partid, simpatizanții și militanții sărbătoresc aniversarea înființării Partidului Național Liberal, cea mai importantă formațiune politică din România de a cărui existență și activitate se leagă cele mai importante realizări ale statului… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa verde a pierdut încă un bucătar în sezonul 9 Hit-ul chefilor Bontea, Dumitrescu și Scărlătescu, temă culinară la Chefi la cuțite

Seara de luni a adus la Chefi la cuțite o situație de egalitate în urma confruntărilor pe echipe, un duel individual… [citeste mai departe]

(FILM) Biserica de lemn din Văculești

Proiectul „ Oglinda memoriei. Biserici de zid, mănăstiri, biserici de lemn din județul Botoșani” © Nicolae Tomescu   (FILM) Biserica de lemn din Văculești Preot Petru Chirilă, Parohul Bisericii de lemn  realizator: Nicolae Tomescu imagine: Nicolae Tomescu și Alexandru Iurea montaj: Alexandru Iurea [citeste mai departe]

Ultima zi în care mai poate fi depusă declarația unică. Ce riscă românii care nu prezintă raportul către ANAF

Persoanele fizice trebuie să depună până astăzi, marţi, 25 mai, Declaraţia unică aferentă veniturilor realizate în anul 2020 şi/sau estimate pentru 2021. Persoanele fizice… [citeste mai departe]

Vom plăti pentru vaccinul anti-COVID? Premierul Cîțu și Ludovic Orban se contrazic

&"Noi organizăm vaccinare gratuită, statul român suportă toate costurile vaccinării. E o situație excepțională, mai facem asta o perioadă de timp, până ajungem la un nivel de imunizare de grup. Dar, până la urmă,… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheorghiţă: De miercuri, 11 centre de vaccinare anti-COVID din unităţi medicale MAI – deschise pentru populaţie

Preşedintele Comitetului naţional de coordonare a activităţilor privind vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, a anunţat că, începând de… [citeste mai departe]


Erste Group: Flash data for May confirm ongoing recovery in Euro Area

Publicat:
stated on Tuesday that the flash Index (PMI) for May in the brought positive news of the ongoing recovery in 2Q21 and that business activity grew at a brisk rate as economies continued to ease restrictions and opened up, according to a press release.  The composite index reached more […] The post : Flash data for May confirm ongoing recovery in appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

12:25, 21.05.2021 - Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

Bogdan Ion, EY Romania: FDI will be the foundation of economic recovery in Romania

15:25, 14.05.2021 - EY CESA Chief Operating Officer (COO) and EY Romania & Moldova Country Managing Partner, Bogdan Ion said in an interview that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Romania will at the foundation of economic recovery and that the country has the potential to become a European supply hub as many players…

EY Romania: FDI will be the foundation of economic recovery in Romania

15:20, 14.05.2021 - EY CESA Chief Operating Officer (COO) and EY Romania & Moldova Country Managing Partner, Bogdan Ion said in an interview that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Romania will at the foundation of economic recovery and that the country has the potential to become a European supply hub as many players…

Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC President

12:01, 12.05.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday and discussed Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The two officials said that progress is being made on the proposed reforms, according to Romania-Insider.  Prime Minister Citu…

Ford invests E248m in Romania to produce a new commercial vehicle

15:40, 27.04.2021 - Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. “It will be Ford’s first full-electric vehicle…

Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10

16:20, 30.03.2021 - The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres.  Gheorghita explained…

EU ministers to confirm budget rule suspension in May

15:15, 17.03.2021 - Portugal’s Finance Minister Joao Leao said on Tuesday, that EU countries agree with the criteria proposed by the European Commission to determine how long budgetary rules should be suspended for and should decide in May whether to continue the suspension in 2022, according to euractiv.com. Joao Leao…

University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…


