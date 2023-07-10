Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara’s accession to the bloc before Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden‘s bid to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for years after membership talks were launched […] The post Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Kenya on Monday signed an Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union that will guarantee duty-free access for its farm produce into its biggest export market, according to Reuters. European goods entering Kenya will see tariffs reduced over a 25-year period under the agreement, officials…

- A late proposal to extend subsidies for coal plants has upset European Union countries’ plans on Monday to approve a reform of the bloc’s power market, which was designed to shift the electricity system towards cleaner energy, according to Reuters. EU countries’ energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on…

- An agreement on Sweden joining NATO could be reached in time for a summit of the alliance next month in Lithuania, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to Reuters. He also said officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland would…

- South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

- The Republic of Moldova will likely call on Romanian experts on its path to joining the European Union, the Moldovan Ambassador to Romania Victor Chirila said on Monday, noting that his country aims to start access negotiations this year, according to Euractiv. Experts for accession are to be dispatched…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union, according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership…

- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gets a chance on Monday to vent Kyiv‘s frustration to European Union foreign ministers over wrangling that is holding up an EU plan to buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week…

- The United States and the European Union need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level…