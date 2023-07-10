Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession

Stiri Recomandate

Achiziție de ultim moment înainte de Summit-ul NATO: Germania cumpără 100 de transportoate blindate Boxer

Australia va semna un acord cu Germania pentru a livra mai mult de 100 de transportoare armate Boxer. Acesta este unul dintre cele mai mari acorduri de export în domeniul apărării, a… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) A nins în Africa de Sud, un fenomen meteorologic rar

Căderile de zăpadă i-au luat prin surprindere luni pe locuitorii din Johannesburg şi din alte regiuni ale Africii de Sud, un fenomen meteorologic rar în această ţară, unde autorităţile au avertizat asupra unor posibile închideri de drumuri şi a riscului de scădere a temperaturilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Inovația care va fi integrată în România. A fost finalizată prima centrală solară și eoliană din țară

Capacitatea României de a produce energie electrică se sporește în acest an prin inovația care va fi integrată aici. Este vorba de anunțul momentului care spune că a fost finalizată… [citeste mai departe]

Conduceau cu viteză excesivă pe raza localității Mihăești

Polițiștii Biroului Rutier Câmpulung au depistat un bărbat de 47 de ani, din București, care conducea un autoturism pe DN 73, pe raza comunei Mihăești, fiind înregistrat de aparatul RADAR cu viteza de 131 km/h. Ca urmare a abaterii, cel în cauză a fost sancționat cu amendă… [citeste mai departe]

Zile caniculare la Constanta: Recomandari si informatii utile pentru a face fata disconfortului termic

Recomandari pentru zilele cu temperaturi ridicate sunt elemente de care trebuie sa sineti cot neaparat in aceata perioada Avand in vedere ca in aceasta perioada disconfortul termic se va accentua,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Dezvoltarii, alaturi de reprezentanti ai CNI, la Cazinoul din Constanta

Astazi, incepand cu ora 16:30, o delegatie condusa de ministrul Dezvoltarii, Lucrarilor Publice si Administratiei, Adrian Ioan Vestea, din care fac parte si reprezentanti ai Companiei Nationale de Investitii CNI , va fi prezenta la Cazinoul… [citeste mai departe]

CL-7 – „EXTINDERE ȘI REABILITARE SISTEM DE ALIMENTARE CU APĂ ȘI SISTEM DE CANALIZARE MENAJERĂ ÎN MUNICIPIUL CÂMPIA TURZII” – peste 72% progres fizic de execuție a lucrărilor

Compania de Apă Arieș… [citeste mai departe]

Carmen Iohannis, aşa cum nu ai mai văzut-o! Rochia scurtă purtată de Prima Doamnă a atras toate privirile

Cu toate că a ales să stea departe de lumina reflectoarelor, dedicându-se în continuare carierei și formării elevilor săi, fiecare apariție publică a sa este analizată în cel mai mic… [citeste mai departe]

Ipoteză înfiorătoare în cazul crimei dintr-un cimitir din Cluj, unde a fost găsit un corp incinerat. Cine sunt suspecții

Un cadavru carbonizat a fost descoperit duminică seara în apropierea localității Tureni din județul Cluj. Rămășițele umane au fost ridicate și duse… [citeste mai departe]

Acum are probleme mai mari! Femeie cu permisul suspendat și drogată, prinsă la 5 dimineața pe un drum din Cluj-Napoca

O femeie care conducea cu permisul suspendat și drogată a fost depistată în trafic. În 9 iulie, în jurul orei 05.10, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiului… [citeste mai departe]


Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession

Publicat:
Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, said on Monday the should open the way for Ankara’s accession to the bloc before Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden‘s bid to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for years after membership talks were launched […] The post Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Kenya signs trade deal with European Union to safeguard exports

13:25, 19.06.2023 - Kenya on Monday signed an Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Union that will guarantee duty-free access for its farm produce into its biggest export market, according to Reuters. European goods entering Kenya will see tariffs reduced over a 25-year period under the agreement, officials…

Late push for coal subsidies upsets EU deal on energy reforms

10:25, 19.06.2023 - A late proposal to extend subsidies for coal plants has upset European Union countries’ plans on Monday to approve a reform of the bloc’s power market, which was designed to shift the electricity system towards cleaner energy, according to Reuters. EU countries’ energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on…

Stoltenberg says Swedish NATO deal can be reached after more talks

10:55, 05.06.2023 - An agreement on Sweden joining NATO could be reached in time for a summit of the alliance next month in Lithuania, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to Reuters. He also said officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland would…

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

14:00, 22.05.2023 - South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

Republic of Moldova to make use of Romania’s experience for EU accession

10:50, 16.05.2023 - The Republic of Moldova will likely call on Romanian experts on its path to joining the European Union, the Moldovan Ambassador to Romania Victor Chirila said on Monday, noting that his country aims to start access negotiations this year, according to Euractiv. Experts for accession are to be dispatched…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy promises legal overhaul to aid EU entry bid

10:55, 12.05.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union, according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership…

EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan

11:15, 24.04.2023 - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gets a chance on Monday to vent Kyiv‘s frustration to European Union foreign ministers over wrangling that is holding up an EU plan to buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week…

EU urges firm results, green alliance from US trade talks

06:15, 13.04.2023 - The United States and the European Union need to produce clear results next month from their forum on trade and technology and forge closer ties on green products and technology, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden will host a fourth ministerial-level…


