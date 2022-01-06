ElB grants €90mln long-term loan to Romania’s Electrica GroupPublicat:
The European Investment Bank (EIB) said it has provided a E90mln long-term loan to Romanian power supplier and distributor Electrica Group to upgrade electricity distribution networks, deploy smart meters and accelerate renewable energy connection, according to See News. “The new investment will connect more than 180,000 new customers to the grid, increase network capacity and improve […] The post ElB grants E90mln long-term loan to Romania’s Electrica Group appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
