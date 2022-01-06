Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

- Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening endorsed the 2022 state budget, which projects a cash deficit equivalent to 5.84% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 4.6% economic growth, his office said, according to See News. The parliament approved the budget last week with 294 votes in favour…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Wednesday that it is providing a E5mln loan to Romanian wholesaler Aquila Part Prod Com S.A. with an option to buy up to E5mln worth of shares from the company’s founding shareholders, according to a press release. “Last month,…

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the 50% stake that ExxonMobil holds in Black Sea offshore project Neptun Deep and expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2022, according to See News. As part of the agreement, Romgaz is buying…

- Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News. Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News. “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

- Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), a Romanian bank that is part of Erste Bank Group has successfully printed its inaugural green bond issuance of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln), continuing its strategy towards expanding its financing sources and contributing to the development of the capital market in Romania,…