Curier pe bicicletă de la o firmă de livrare, luat pe capotă după un conflict în trafic, în București

Scandal în trafic, în Sectorul 6 din București. Potrivit unui comunicat al Poliției Capitalei, un curier a fost agresat de un șofer nemulțumit de modul cum se deplasează biciclistul în… [citeste mai departe]

Majoritatea profesorilor mureșeni vor să declanșeze greva generală

Președintele Federației Sindicale "Spiru Haret", Marius Nistor, a declarat că profesorii pot intra în grevă generală din10 ianuarie. Decizia depinde de rezultatul referendumului care se desfășoară în acest moment în rândul angajaților din sistem, care trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

INCENDIU în ALBA IULIA: Detașamentul de pompieri intervine pentru lichidarea unui incendiu izbucnit la un autoturism

INCENDIU în ALBA IULIA: Detașamentul de pompieri intervine pentru lichidarea unui incendiu izbucnit la un autoturism INCENDIU în ALBA IULIA: Detașamentul de pompieri… [citeste mai departe]

Emisiune nouă pentru Anamaria Prodan în 2022. Cu cine va filma impresara

Anamaria Prodan și-a îndreptat atenția către numeroase proiecte de când relația pe care a avut-o cu Laurențiu Reghecampf s-a încheiat. Impresara se concentrează pe cariera ei, astfel că o să se ocupe de o nouă emisiune. Anunțul făcut de aceasta i-a surprins… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul președintelui Consiliului Județean, la învestirea noului subprefect al Vâlcii

“Florentina Călin este, de astăzi, 6 ianuarie 2022,subprefect al județului Vâlcea. Este colega mea de generație și îmi doresc din tot sufletul să reușească în această misiune importantă pentru binele locuitorilor județului… [citeste mai departe]

Loteria Romana: A aparut noul loz Iliuta“, cu un castig maxim de 50.000 de lei

Lozul Iliuta este noul produs aflat la a treia editie cu care Loteria Romana continua traditia lozului randalinat.Acest nou produs reaminteste de binecunoscuta mascota Iliuta Pronosport, simbol care, anul acesta, implineste 54 de ani de existenta.… [citeste mai departe]

Cetățean irakian, cu permis de ședere expirat, depistat de polițiștii vrânceni și obligat să părăsească România în termen de 3 zile

Poliţiştii de imigrări din Vrancea au depistat un bărbat, din Irak, care nu a părăsit țara noastră la expirarea… [citeste mai departe]

Preţul uraniul a crescut în urma protestelor violente din Kazahstan, soldate cu „eliminarea” a zeci de persoane

Preţul uraniului a crescut în condiţiile în care Kazahstanul, cel mai mare producător mondial de metal radioactiv, se confruntă cu cele mai ample proteste din ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

„Masacrul burselor”: S-a modificat media minimă pentru bursa de merit. Cum comentează ministrul Educației

Ministrul Educației a anunțat ieri noi criterii de acordare a burselor. Elevii s-au arătat revoltați de faptul că bursa de merit nu va mai fi acordată de la media 8.50, cum se… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de sănătoase sunt, de fapt, mâncărurile gătite în tigaie. Acum că știi, o mai folosești?

Una dintre cele mai bune tehnici de preparare a alimentelor constă în pregătirea lor la tigaie sau wok sub formă de sote.Soteul este o metodă de preparare a alimentelor cu o cantitate mică de grăsime… [citeste mai departe]


ElB grants €90mln long-term loan to Romania’s Electrica Group

(EIB) said it has provided a E90mln long-term loan to Romanian power supplier and distributor to upgrade electricity distribution networks, deploy smart meters and accelerate renewable energy connection, according to . “The new investment will connect more than 180,000 new customers to the grid, increase network capacity and improve […] The post ElB grants E90mln long-term loan to Romania’s appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania’s Blue Air to cancel some routes in Jan, Feb due to low demand

17:25, 29.12.2021 - Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

Romanian president endorses 2022 budget projecting 5.84% deficit, 4.6% GDP growth

12:55, 29.12.2021 - Romania‘s president Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday evening endorsed the 2022 state budget, which projects a cash deficit equivalent to 5.84% of gross domestic product (GDP) and 4.6% economic growth, his office said, according to See News. The parliament approved the budget last week with 294 votes in favour…

EBRD loans E5mln to Romanian wholesaler Aquila for brand expansion 

15:00, 22.12.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Wednesday that it is providing a E5mln loan to Romanian wholesaler Aquila Part Prod Com S.A. with an option to buy up to E5mln worth of shares from the company’s founding shareholders, according to a press release. “Last month,…

Romanian pupils return to classrooms after two-week holiday

11:10, 08.11.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…

Romgaz seals deal for 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore project

14:00, 27.10.2021 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz said it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of the 50% stake that ExxonMobil holds in Black Sea offshore project Neptun Deep and expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2022, according to See News.  As part of the agreement, Romgaz is buying…

Romgaz gets extension of concession contracts for 8 petroleum blocks in Romania

18:30, 25.10.2021 - Romanian natural gas producer Romgaz announced on Monday it was granted an extension to its concession contracts for eight oil blocks by the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR), according to See News.  Romgaz requested the extension of the exploration period by 6 years, until October 2027 since…

EBRD loans E20.5mln to Romania’s Iasi city for energy efficiency projects

17:50, 21.10.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News.  “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

Romanian bank BCR prints inaugural ‘green bond’

11:15, 15.10.2021 - Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), a Romanian bank that is part of Erste Bank Group has successfully printed its inaugural green bond issuance of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln), continuing its strategy towards expanding its financing sources and contributing to the development of the capital market in Romania,…


