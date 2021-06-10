Eight migrants, adults and children, from Syria and Kuwait, crossed the Danube in a boat

Eight migrants, adults and children, from Syria and Kuwait, crossed the Danube in a boatPublicat:
Eight migrants from Syria and Kuwait, including three children, were spotted by border police from the Iron Gates II Sector as they crossed the Danube in a boat to enter illegal in Romania, from Serbia. The identification of the migrants took place during an action on preventing and combating illegal migration in the area of competence, in the area of Halanga forest, announces a release of the Timisoara Border Police sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.
The eight foreign nationals did not have identity documents on them and were immediately taken to the headquarters of the sector for checks,…
