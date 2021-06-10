Eight migrants, adults and children, from Syria and Kuwait, crossed the Danube in a boat

Stiri Recomandate

Alertă meteo: Vijelii, grindină şi ploi torenţială. Cât mai ţine vremea rea

vremea rea continuă să facă ravagii în România. Un nou cod galben a fost emis de Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie(ANM). Mai bine de jumătate din ţară este vizată de ploi şi fenomene extreme. [citeste mai departe]

Atelier educațional privind schimbările climatice și participarea tinerilor în comunitate susținut de voluntarii Corpului European de Solidaritate

Federația YMCA România organizează în perioada 11-12 iunie 2021 un atelier educațional pe tematica… [citeste mai departe]

45 de zile pentru demolarea apartamentelor construite în parcarea la subsol. Edilul Clujului, supărat, a scăpat o înjurătură în direct

Dezvoltatorul bistriţean, care a făcut garsoniere din parcările de la subsolul unui imobil de pe Calea Someşeni are termen… [citeste mai departe]

Nume noi se alătură celui de-al patrulea sezon ”Stranger Things”

Serialul ”Stranger Things”, în prezent în producție în Atlanta, adaugă noi personaje pentru sezonul 4. Potrivit Netflix, numele noi care se alături celui de-al patrulea sezon ”Stranger Things” sunt personaje secundare în serial. Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E)… [citeste mai departe]

Medici impostori, spalare de bani si evaziune fiscala, la o clinica de infrumusetare care activa si in Ploiesti. Perchezitii la toti partenerii firmei

Procurorii Parchetului General efectueaza, joi, 45 de perchezitii domiciliare in Bucuresti si in alte… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărire ca-n filme, cu focuri de armă și o mașină răsturnată. Polițiștii de frontieră, pe urmele unui șofer din Maramureș – VIDEO

O situație desprinsă, parcă, dintr-un film de acțiune a ajuns, joi, 10 iunie, la urechile opiniei publice. Cazul… [citeste mai departe]

Contrapunct EVZ. Colectiv: drama uitată, producția premiată

„Au profitat de vulnerabilitatea noastră, defilând cu noi ca animalele de circ!”. În Sectorul 1 se adună din ce în ce mai multe gunoaie neridicate, Clotilde Armand vrea stare de alertă sanitară, iar premierul Cîţu vorbeşte rabinic despre părţile aflate în conflict care trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate LOTO 6/49, Joker, 5/40, Noroc | Joi, 10 iunie 2021, premiu de 5,81 milioane de euro la Joker

Joi, 10 iunie 2021, au loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 și Super Noroc, după ce la tragerile loto de duminică, 6 iunie, Loteria Română a acordat peste 25.000 de câștiguri… [citeste mai departe]

Planul Primăriei Bistrița în această săptămână: O stradă plombată, două străzi amenajate cu piatră concasată!

Municipalitatea, prin DSP, și-a propus plombarea unei străzi și punerea de piatră concasată pe alte două, în Bistrița. Celelalte lucrări propuse pentru această… [citeste mai departe]

De ce ajungem să trăim în relaţii toxice şi cum arată cele sănătoase

Dacă ni se întâmplă în repetate rânduri să ajungem în relaţii toxice ar fi util să privim în urmă şi să vedem în ce relaţie am fost crescuţi? Cum arăta relaţia dintre părinţii noştri? Cum arăta relaţia noastră cu ei? [citeste mai departe]


Eight migrants, adults and children, from Syria and Kuwait, crossed the Danube in a boat

Eight migrants, adults and children, from Syria and Kuwait, crossed the Danube in a boat

Eight migrants from Syria and Kuwait, including three children, were spotted by border police from the II Sector as they crossed the Danube in a boat to enter illegal in Romania, from Serbia. The identification of the migrants took place during an action on preventing and combating illegal migration in the area of competence, in the area of Halanga forest, announces a release of the sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.
The eight foreign nationals did not have identity documents on them and were immediately taken to the headquarters of the sector for checks,…

