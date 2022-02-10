ECB to let bank capital relief expire as watchdogs tighten reins

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO| INCENDIU la Geoagiu de Sus: Pompierii din Aiud, Teiuș și Stremț au intervenit pentru lichidarea flăcărilor

FOTO| INCENDIU la Geoagiu de Sus: Pompierii din Aiud, Teiuș și Stremț au intervenit pentru lichidarea flăcărilor FOTO| INCENDIU la Geoagiu de Sus: Pompierii din Aiud,… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia și Belarus se pregătesc prin exerciții militare comune

Rusia și Belarus vor începe joi 10 zile de exerciții militare comune, iar tensiunea din Ucraina tinde să crească, acestea având loc în apropierea graniței Ucrainei. Rusia a mutat până la 30.000 de soldați, două batalioane de sisteme de rachete sol-aer S-400 și numeroase avioane… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanții fiscului nu pot fi angajați să țină contabilitatea unei firme

La prima vedere, comunicatul de săptămâna trecută al Direcției Naționale Anticorupţie privind un dosar din Buzău putea trece ușor la capitolul “fapt divers”, mici șmecherii de “optimizare fiscală” . Iată despre ce este vorba: “În cauza mediatizată… [citeste mai departe]

Ionel Dancă: Orice zi în plus cu Guvernul PSD-PNL este un atac la nivelul de trai al românilor

Deputatul neafiliat Ionel Dancă susţine că orice zi în plus cu Guvernul PSD - PNL este "un atac" la nivelul de trai al românilor, iar problema facturilor la energie poate fi rezolvată prin adoptarea proiectului… [citeste mai departe]

ALBA: 605 cazuri COVID și un deces în 24 de ore. Incidență de aproape 50 la mie, în Ciugud. Situația pe localități, 10 februarie

ALBA: 605 cazuri COVID și un deces în 24 de ore. Incidență de aproape 50 la mie, în Ciugud. Situația pe localități, 10 februarie… [citeste mai departe]

Doar trei lucrări noi pentru Arad la „Drumuri și poduri”

Potrivit proiectului de buget pentru anul în curs, Municipalitatea din Arad și-a prevăzut bani în buget doar pentru trei lucrări noi la capitolul „Drumuri și poduri”, toate așteptând finanțare serioasă de altundeva. [citeste mai departe]

Jocurile Olimpice de la Beijing: Rusoaica Kamila Valieva, medaliată cu aur la patinaj artistic, suspectată de dopaj

Primul mare caz de dopaj de la Jocurile Olimpice de la Beijing implică una dintre cele mai mari vedete. Şi pare departe de a fi simplu, nu în ultimul rând pentru că are… [citeste mai departe]

Ce cadouri de Paște să oferi colaboratorilor și angajaților tăi?

Fiecare sărbătoare are un rol important în viețile noastre cu atât mai mult sărbătoarea Paștelui, care este un simbol al creștinătății. Bineînțeles că îți dorești ca această perioadă să lase amintiri frumoase în relația cu colaboratorii și angajații tăi. De aceea… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț COVID, 10 februarie: Numărul noilor cazuri, în scădere față de săptămâna precedentă

Bilanț COVID, 10 februarie: 26.466 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore şi au fost raportate 139 decese, dintre care unul anterior intervalului… [citeste mai departe]

Sistemul de iluminare defect l-a dat de gol pe un șofer de 67 de ani

La data de 10 februarie 2022, ora 00:30, poliţiştii din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Deva,  au observat  un autoturism ce se deplasa pe  strada Mărăști în direcția b-dul 22 Decembrie, care prezenta deficiențe la sistemul de iluminare însă, la vederea autospecialei… [citeste mai departe]


ECB to let bank capital relief expire as watchdogs tighten reins

Publicat:
(ECB) said it will let key pieces of regulatory relief expire as watchdogs across the region tighten the reins after lenders weathered the worst of the pandemic, according to Bloomberg. “Starting next year, lenders will no longer be allowed to dip into non-binding capital buffers and a more favorable calculation will […] The post ECB to let bank capital relief expire as watchdogs tighten reins appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

