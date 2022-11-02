ECB pushes banks to speed up climate work

Stiri Recomandate

Larisa este tânăra care a murit în accidentul produs la intrare în Buzău. A decedat și celălalt șofer, operator la DIGI Sport

Articolul Larisa este tânăra care a murit în accidentul produs la intrare în Buzău. A decedat și celălalt șofer, operator la DIGI Sport… [citeste mai departe]

China va continua să ajute financiar Pakistan, țară în care Beijingul a investit și care este datoare regimului Xi Jinping

China va continua să sprijine Pakistanul în încercarea acestuia de a-şi stabiliza situaţia financiară, a afirmat miercuri preşedintele Xi Jinping,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 40.000 de elevi şi studenţi au participat în ultima lună la sesiuni de informare privind riscurile consumului de droguri

Specialiştii Agenţiei Naţionale Antidrog (ANA) au derulat, în luna octombrie, o serie de activităţi de informare şi conştientizare în mediul… [citeste mai departe]

Plafonul pentru lemne de foc va fi modificat. Nicolae Ciucă: vom lua măsuri de corectare

Plafonul pentru lemne de foc va fi modificat. Nicolae Ciucă: vom lua măsuri de corectare Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat miercuri că plafonul impus la lemnele de foc va fi „corectat” și recunoaște că cel stabilit de Guvern… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Mașina lui Nicușor Dan, ridicată de Poliția Locală. Era parcată neregulamentar pe o stradă din Sectorul 5

Mașina folosită de Nicușor Dan a fost ridicată, miercuri dimineață, de Poliția Locală Sector 5 pentru că era parcată neregulamentar. Una dintre mașinile pe care edilul… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal uriaș la o ședință a Consiliului Local Făgăraș! Patru consilieri au ajuns la spital. A intervenit poliția – VIDEO

O ședință în care tensiunile par să fie atins cote maxime s-a lăsat cu urmări greu de imaginat. Scandalul uriaș, ale cărui ecouri au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Booster și poezele

   1. S-a vărsat subiectul Elon Musk, așa că ne-am întors la Ciucă și Bode. Dacă vreți să aflați ce tâmpenii au mai făcut Ciucă și Bode, citiți „Național”. Nu ce am scris eu. Ce au scris – concret, cu informații solide ca stabilopozii – colegii mei. Înjurăturile useriștilor la adresa lui Ciucă n-au decât […] The post Booster și poezele first appeared on Ziarul… [citeste mai departe]

Bătaie la o şedinţă de Consiliu Local. Mai mulţi consilieri au ajuns la urgenţe

Bătaie la o şedinţă de consiliu local, în România anului 2022! Ceea ce ar fi trebuit să fie o şedinţă în care să se abordeze teme care să ducă la dezvoltarea localităţii, s-a transformat într-un circ total şi într-un câmp de luptă.… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Nord a lansat cel puţin 17 rachete. Una a trecut pentru prima dată granița maritimă

Coreea de Nord a lansat, miercuri, cel puţin 17 rachete de diferite tipuri, iar una a căzut pentru prima dată în apropierea apelor teritoriale ale Coreei de Sud. La scurt timp, autorităţile de la Seul au acuzat… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă și Ciolacu l-au uitat la Bucureşti pe ministrul Apărării

Comicii Stan şi Bran au o variantă mioritică. Premierul Nicolae Ciucă nu l-a luat cu el în vizita de lucru pe care o efectuează miercuri la fabrica de camioane IVECO din Petreşti, judeţul Dâmboviţa. Acesta a fost însoţit de liderul PSD, Marcel Ciolacu. Întrebat despre… [citeste mai departe]


ECB pushes banks to speed up climate work

Publicat:
(ECB) on Wednesday put pressure on eurozone banks to tackle risks stemming from climate change by threatening to impose penalties on any laggards, according to Politico.  In a thematic review of banks’ practices, taking in 186 banks holding total assets of E25 trillion, the top EU banking supervisor said lenders are […] The post ECB pushes banks to speed up climate work appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU leaders welcome Lula’s return as Brazil’s president

10:55, 31.10.2022 - European leaders are breathing a diplomatic sigh of relief, after left-winger Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva on Sunday defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election, according to Politico.  Lula, who was previously Brazilian president from 2003-2010 and…

ECB makes major new interest rate hike, in bid to combat inflation

16:25, 27.10.2022 - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points and signaled further tightening ahead as it fights record inflation that is rapidly eroding consumer spending power across the region, according to Politico. “The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates…

Von der Leyen: Commission has ‘started work’ on broad gas price cap

14:30, 05.10.2022 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU executive has “started work” on a “temporary” measure to cap gas prices across the bloc, according to Politico. “We are ready to discuss a cap on the price of gas that is used to generate electricity,” she told MEPs in Strasbourg.…

Romania’s government to speed up major natural gas projects

12:41, 22.09.2022 - Romania’s Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has signalled that the government will do its best to speed up the two largest natural gas projects — one onshore and the other offshore, which are fully (the onshore project) or partially (offshore) managed by the state-owned company Romgaz, according to…

European Central Bank vice president urges decisive action on inflation

13:45, 15.09.2022 - The European Central Bank must act decisively to control inflation and make sure the central bank does not lose its credibility, Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, according to Politico. His comments come a week after the ECB delivered a record 75-basis-point interest rate hike and signaled…

Billions for Hungary at stake as EU chief vows to cut money for democracy offenders

14:25, 14.09.2022 - The European Union will freeze funding for members flouting democratic rules of the club, its chief executive said in her annual policy speech on Wednesday, as billions are at stake for Hungary over corruption, according to Reuters. The EU’s executive has until next Wednesday to propose cutting funds…

ECB’s Lagarde: climate change has clear impact on inflation

13:00, 25.08.2022 - The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy lashes out at EU aid delay

14:40, 05.08.2022 - After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the EU’s delay in sending E8 billion in emergency aid in his overnight address, the European Commission on Friday declined to commit to a timeline for disbursement, according to Politico. “We do intend to come forward with a proposal concerning this…


