ECB pushes banks to speed up climate work The European Central Bank (ECB) on Wednesday put pressure on eurozone banks to tackle risks stemming from climate change by threatening to impose penalties on any laggards, according to Politico. In a thematic review of banks’ practices, taking in 186 banks holding total assets of E25 trillion, the top EU banking supervisor said lenders are […] The post ECB pushes banks to speed up climate work appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European leaders are breathing a diplomatic sigh of relief, after left-winger Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva on Sunday defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election, according to Politico. Lula, who was previously Brazilian president from 2003-2010 and…

- The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points and signaled further tightening ahead as it fights record inflation that is rapidly eroding consumer spending power across the region, according to Politico. “The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday the EU executive has “started work” on a “temporary” measure to cap gas prices across the bloc, according to Politico. “We are ready to discuss a cap on the price of gas that is used to generate electricity,” she told MEPs in Strasbourg.…

- Romania’s Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has signalled that the government will do its best to speed up the two largest natural gas projects — one onshore and the other offshore, which are fully (the onshore project) or partially (offshore) managed by the state-owned company Romgaz, according to…

- The European Central Bank must act decisively to control inflation and make sure the central bank does not lose its credibility, Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, according to Politico. His comments come a week after the ECB delivered a record 75-basis-point interest rate hike and signaled…

- The European Union will freeze funding for members flouting democratic rules of the club, its chief executive said in her annual policy speech on Wednesday, as billions are at stake for Hungary over corruption, according to Reuters. The EU’s executive has until next Wednesday to propose cutting funds…

- The European Central Bank needs to take climate change into account when making decisions as it has a clear impact, especially on inflation, the chief of the European Central Bank said in an interview published on Thursday, according to Reuters. “If more and more climate disasters, droughts and famines…

- After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the EU’s delay in sending E8 billion in emergency aid in his overnight address, the European Commission on Friday declined to commit to a timeline for disbursement, according to Politico. “We do intend to come forward with a proposal concerning this…