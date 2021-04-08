Ecaterina Teodoroiu, Tudor Vladimirescu declared Romanian Nation's Heroes / 2021 - Year of Tudor Vladimirescu

Stiri Recomandate

Șoferițe vitezomane, lăsate fără permis de polițiștii argeșeni

Șoferițe vitezomane. Pe 7 aprilie, poliţiştii Biroului Rutier Câmpulung au depistat o femeie de 53 de ani, din Câmpulung, care conducea un autoturism pe DN 73, pe raza localității Țițești, fiind înregistrată cu aparatul RADAR cu viteza de 119 km/h. Conducătoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Covid-19, Timiș: un deces și peste 200 de cazuri noi. Nouă focare sunt active

În Timiș, de la ultima raportare au fost depistate 205 infectări noi, iar o persoană a pierdut lupta cu coronavirusul. Sunt peste 500 de oameni cu Covid-19 internați în spitalele din județ, 66 fiind pe secțiile de ATI. Nouă focare sunt active… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Județean Suceava a simplificat procedurile pentru efectuarea testelor Covid

Spitalul Județean de Urgență „Sfântul Ioan cel Nou” Suceava a transmis că a simplificat procedura de testare Covid pentru cei care doresc să efectueze un test RT-PCR în regim cu plată. Astfel, începând cu data de 9 aprilie 2021, programul… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus Tulcea. Ce restrictii de circulatie se aplica in municipiu

Masurile sunt in vigoareIn municipiul Tulcea, conform hotararii Comitetului Judetean pentru Situatii de Urgenta in vigoare, astazi, 08.04.2021: Circulatia persoanelor in afara locuintei gospodariei este permisa pana la ora 22:00 fara declaratie pe propria raspundere… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Wimbledonul îşi menţine datele de disputare, în ciuda amânării turneului de la Roland Garros

Turneul de tenis de la Wimbledon îşi va menţine datele de disputare, în ciuda amânării cu o săptămână a competiţiei de la Roland Garros, care implică reducerea sezonului pe iarbă în circuitul… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul ‘Victor Babeş’ Timişoara reia evaluarea imagistică, după ce computerul tomograf a fost reparat

Computerul Tomograf (CT) al Spitalului de Boli Infecţioase şi Pneumoftiziologie "Victor Babeş" Timişoara va fi repus în funcţiune, joi după-amiază, după ce piesa din cauza căreia… [citeste mai departe]

Ultramaratonul organizat în sprijinul copiilor cu autism revine pe plaja din Mamaia

După un an în care a fost organizat în plan virtual, evenimentul „Autism 24H” face pasul către revenirea la normalitate, ținând totuși cont de măsurile de siguranță în contextul pandemiei.   Printre cei care se pregătesc de revenirea… [citeste mai departe]

Ousmane Dembele ar putea semna cu Barcelona până în 2025

Clubul spaniol de fotbal FC Barcelona intenţionează să-i prelungească contractul lui Ousmane Dembele până în 2025 sau să-l vândă în această vară, pentru a nu putea pleca liber după expirarea contractului în 2022, a anunţat, joi, cotidianul catalan Sport, citat de AFP. Conform sursei… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ucraina ştie că doar NATO o poate apăra de Rusia, dar ce şanse are să adere la Alianţa Nord Atlantică?

Autorităţile ucrainene şi-au propus acum să adere la NATO până cel târziu în 2030. Dar, deocamdată, Ucraina nu îndeplineşte standardele necesare. Potrivit experţilor, acest… [citeste mai departe]

Altă grupare de traficanți de droguri și de etnobotanice, destructurată la Buzău. De unde se aprovizionau

O altă grupare de traficanți de droguri a fost destruturtă astăzi de oameii legii. Procurorii Direcției de Investigare a Infracțiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată și Terorism – Biroul… [citeste mai departe]


Ecaterina Teodoroiu, Tudor Vladimirescu declared Romanian Nation's Heroes / 2021 - Year of Tudor Vladimirescu

Publicat:
WWI decorated frontline heroine who was killed in action in 1917, and 1821 Revolution leader have been declared 'Heroes of the ', and 2021 is the 'Year of ', according to a law promulgated today by . According to the regulatory act, is declared 'Hero of the ' "for his outstanding role, courage, heroism and sacrifice during the 1821 Revolution", and is honored with this title "for her outstanding role, courage, heroism and sacrifice during the…

BNR to launch coins dedicated to 1821 Revolution led by Tudor Vladimirescu, for numismatic purposes

19:50, 07.04.2021 - On April 16 2021, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) will put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, gold, silver, coppered-tombac and brass collector coins, dedicated to 200 years since the Revolution of 1821 led by Tudor Vladimirescu. According to a press release sent by the BNR to AGERPRES,…

Average monthly income in Q4 2020: 5,384 RON per household, expenses represent 86%

10:35, 06.04.2021 - The total average income per household in Q4 of 2020, in nominal terms, was of 5,384 RON, while per person totalled 2,099 RON, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). During the analyzed period, the population's total expenses, were, on average,…

Over 4,200 border police officers on duty during Catholic Easter holidays

19:40, 02.04.2021 - Over 4,200 police officers will be deployed daily at the state border during the Catholic Easter holidays for surveillance and control, cross-border crime prevention and combat activities, the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) said in a release. According to the cited document, against…

Romania registers 409 outbreaks of swine flu

18:00, 02.04.2021 - A number of 409 outbreaks of African swine flu were active Thursday, at a national level, with 104,387 animals affected, according to a press release sent by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA). Among the 409 outbreaks, 7 are in business holdings, and 6 in business…

Iohannis-Stoltenberg phone call: Preparation for 2021 NATO summit

18:46, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

Michel Barnier awarded the Star of Romania National Order by president Iohannis

17:46, 18.02.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the awarding decree of the EU Chief Negotiator for the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union, Michel Barnier. According to the Presidential Administration, the president awarded the Star of…

IGPF: 40 foreign nationals hidden in three freighters, detected by border police officers

13:00, 07.02.2021 - A number of 40 foreign nationals who were hiding in three freighters were found by Bihor and Arad border police this weekend while trying to cross the border illegally into Hungary, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Sunday. According to the cited source, the 40 citizens from…

Arad border police catch 19 Afghans and Tunisians hidden in trucks

13:05, 04.02.2021 - Arad border police caught 19 Afghans and Tunisians who tried to leave the country illegally, hiding in trucks checked at the Nadlac II Border Checkpoint or walking to the border with Hungary, according to AGERPRES. According to a press release sent on Thursday by the Arad Border Police, five…


