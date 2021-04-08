Ecaterina Teodoroiu, Tudor Vladimirescu declared Romanian Nation's Heroes / 2021 - Year of Tudor Vladimirescu

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- On April 16 2021, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) will put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, gold, silver, coppered-tombac and brass collector coins, dedicated to 200 years since the Revolution of 1821 led by Tudor Vladimirescu. According to a press release sent by the BNR to AGERPRES,…

- The total average income per household in Q4 of 2020, in nominal terms, was of 5,384 RON, while per person totalled 2,099 RON, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). During the analyzed period, the population's total expenses, were, on average,…

- Over 4,200 police officers will be deployed daily at the state border during the Catholic Easter holidays for surveillance and control, cross-border crime prevention and combat activities, the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) said in a release. According to the cited document, against…

- A number of 409 outbreaks of African swine flu were active Thursday, at a national level, with 104,387 animals affected, according to a press release sent by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA). Among the 409 outbreaks, 7 are in business holdings, and 6 in business…

- Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed the awarding decree of the EU Chief Negotiator for the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union, Michel Barnier. According to the Presidential Administration, the president awarded the Star of…

- A number of 40 foreign nationals who were hiding in three freighters were found by Bihor and Arad border police this weekend while trying to cross the border illegally into Hungary, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs on Sunday. According to the cited source, the 40 citizens from…

- Arad border police caught 19 Afghans and Tunisians who tried to leave the country illegally, hiding in trucks checked at the Nadlac II Border Checkpoint or walking to the border with Hungary, according to AGERPRES. According to a press release sent on Thursday by the Arad Border Police, five…