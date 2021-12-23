Stiri Recomandate

Angela Gheorghiu regretă întâlnirea

Într-o postare pe Facebook, ministrul Culturii, Lucian Romașcanu, a făcut publică o fotografie în care este surprins împreună cu Angela Gheorghiu. Artista a reacționat imediat:” Regret întâlnirea! Voi uita acest moment pentru totdeauna. Fotografiile vor fi șterse imediat. vă rog “ The post Angela Gheorghiu regretă întâlnirea… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin salută anunțul SUA și așteaptă un răspuns urgent din partea NATO: Nu dorim un conflict din cauza Ucrainei

Rusia doreşte să evite un conflict cu Ucraina şi cu Occidentul, a declarat joi preşedintele Federaţiei Ruse, Vladimir Putin, transmit Reuters şi EFE.… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme majore la companiile de stat: datoriile se ridică la aproape 135 de miliarde de lei

Companiile de stat au acumulat datorii de 134,67 miliarde lei, atât către bugetul de stat, cât și către alți creditori. Din această sumă, 117,44 miliarde de lei reprezintă datorii ale companiilor controlate de Guvern,… [citeste mai departe]

O experiență DRAMAtică în capitală: Casa Niță

Timp de două săptămâni, bucureștenii au trăit o experiență DRAMAtică în Casa Niță – o construcție improvizată de 11 mp care reprezintă „acasă” pentru milioane de români. Proiectul a a parţinut Habitat for Humanity România, sub un concept Golin, alături de Mullen și Initiative. Casa Niță este un… [citeste mai departe]

ANUNȚ Primăria Mihai Eminescu privind trecerea a 700 de hectare în intravilanul comunei

Primăria comunei Mihai Eminescu aduce la cunoștință că în data de 10.12.2021 Planul Urbanistic General și Regulamentul Local de Urbanism ale comunei au fost aprobate, primind Aviz favorabil din partea Consiliului Județean,… [citeste mai departe]

Preţul căldurii pentru abonații Colterm, din Timișoara, se dublează din ianuarie. Cât va costa gigacaloria

Consiliul local Timișoara a votat, în şedinţa de joi, dublarea preţului gigacaloriei plătite de abonaţii Colterm, din ianuarie, de la 207,27 lei/MWh plătit în prezent, la 416,24… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Campania de Crăciun a parohului din Dăeni: Daruri și alimente pentru 1.000 de copii și vârstnici

Peste o mie de persoane din 14 sate au primit daruri de Crăciun prin două campanii coordonate de Părintele Alexandru Balaban, parohul din Dăeni, județul Tulcea. Ajutoarele lui Moș Crăciun… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE: PSD și PNL nu s-au pus de acord, guvernul ar putea renunța la CERTIFICATUL VERDE

În aceste condiții, șansele ca de la începutul anului viitor să fie funcționale reglementările privind așa-numitul certificat verde sunt foarte mici, potrivit Realitatea Plus.Schimbarea de atitudine vine după ce, la întâlnirea… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul lui Hagi pe final de an 2021: Vom finaliza hotelul din Baza Sportivă. Avem speranţe mari pentru un nou stadion

Fostul internaţional Gheorghe Hagi a transmis un mesaj de final de an, în care a prezentat ceea ce îşi propune clubul Farul Constanţa pentru anul viitor, anunță… [citeste mai departe]

SUA trimite ajutoare umanitare în Afganistan

Departamentul de Trezorerie al SUA a anunțat miercuri că va autoriza unele tranzacții cu talibanii pentru a menține fluxul de ajutoare umanitare către Afganistan. Cum milioane de oameni în Afganistan se confruntă cu riscul de foamete, președintele american Joe Biden a luat măsuri pentru a permite mai multe ajutoare… [citeste mai departe]


EBRD lends Romanian city Timisoara €20.3mln for tram improvements

Publicat:
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend E20.3mln to Timisoara, a city in western Romania,  to co-finance alongside the (EU) key infrastructure projects for the period 2020-2023, according to a press release.  “The proceeds of the Bank’s loan will be used to co-finance developing Timisoara’s tram infrastructure, alongside a E53.6mln […] The post EBRD lends Romanian city Timisoara E20.3mln for tram improvements appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

