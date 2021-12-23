Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Wednesday that it is providing a E5mln loan to Romanian wholesaler Aquila Part Prod Com S.A. with an option to buy up to E5mln worth of shares from the company’s founding shareholders, according to a press release. “Last month,…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union (EU) will jointly provide Republic of Moldova with E75mln to improve energy efficiency and reduce the energy consumption of public buildings, according to a press release. EBRD stated…

- Eurozone inflation surged to more than twice the European Central Bank‘s target in October, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday, with more than half of the jump due to a spike in energy prices, according to Reuters. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News. “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

- Romania‘s designated Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos failed to win a parliamentary vote of confidence for his minority government, as widely expected on Wednesday, prolonging a political stalemate at a time of rising COVID-19 infections, according to Reuters. Romania, one of the European Union‘s poorest…

- Romanian officials are concerned that scenes of overflowing Italian hospitals during the initial weeks of the pandemic are becoming the reality in Romania, according to Bloomberg. Amid persistent hesitancy at getting jabs, the nation’s 19 million people are the second-least-vaccinated in the European…

- Autoritațile au intrat in alerta la Timisoara, dupa ce un migrant confirmat cu COVID-19 a disparut din spital. Barbatul, in varsta de 40 de ani, internat la secția de pe strada Daliei a Spitalului Municipal din Timișoara, a fost dat in urmarire generala. Jaman Ibrahim Shukr se afla in spital din 22…