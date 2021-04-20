Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider. Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people per day and will also allow individuals to get vaccinated without making an […] The post Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

