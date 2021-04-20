Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April

Stiri Recomandate

Campania de vaccinare se extinde. Angajații se vor putea vaccina la locul de muncă

Campania de vaccinare nu se limitează doar la centrele deja existente. Pentru a accelera procesul de vaccinare a populației României, Florin Cîțu spune că vor exista centre în companiile private pentru ca angajații să se vaccineze la… [citeste mai departe]

Bianca Drăgușanu ajunge din nou la bisturiu. Ce se întâmplă cu vedeta noastră, de fapt

Bianca Drăgușanu a început primăvara în forță. După ce recent s-a operat la nas, fiind obsedată de a-l avea cât mai mic, aceasta are o listă de noi îmbunătățiri. După ce se va recupera complet, va trece mai jos, la sâni,… [citeste mai departe]

Studenții UAV ne cheamă la ecologizare

Studenții UAV dau întâlnire de Ziua Pământului, adică joi, 22 aprilie, de la orele 17.00, arădenilor iubitori de curățenie și cu respect pentru mediu. Unde? În fața sediului Agenției pentru Protecția Mediului, în apropiere de Podul Traian. De aici se va pleca pe Malul Mureșului într-o acțiune de ecologizare. „E o zi în… [citeste mai departe]

IFC ajută la construirea unui amplu complex ecologic dedicat spațiilor de birouri

IFC, membră a Grupului Băncii Mondiale, sprijină construirea unui complex IT prietenos cu mediul, cu o suprafață de 60.000 mp la Iași, oraș în nord-estul României. Clădirea va fi unul dintre cele mai mari complexe de birouri din țară… [citeste mai departe]

23.509 cetățeni români sunt confirmați cu COVID-19, în străinătate

Potrivit informațiilor obținute de misiunile diplomatice și oficiile consulare ale României în străinătate, până astăzi, 20 aprilie 2021, un număr de 23.509 cetățeni români au fost confirmați ca fiind infectați cu SARS – CoV – 2 (coronavirus): 2.542 în Italia,… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu: Trebuie să eliminăm vocile anti-vaccinare care mai există

Premierul Florin Cîțu a declarat marți că Guvernul și-a propus să „elimine acele voci care mai există” impotriva vaccinării: „Avem nevoie de o campanie corecta de informare, sunt multe informatii in spatiul public care submineaza eforturile campaniei… [citeste mai departe]

Scadere drastica a incidentei la Constanta

Incidenta in municipiul Constanta, pentru ultimele 14 zile, este de 3,58 cazuri la mia de locuitori, in scadere fata de ieri cand a fost raportata incidenta de 3,75 de cazuri la mia de locuitori.La nivelul judetului Constanta, incidenta este de 2,76 cazuri la mia de infectari, in scadere fata de ieri cand a fost 2,85… [citeste mai departe]

În această săptămână încep competiţiile de kaiac-canoe la Baza Nautică de la Bascov-Budeasa

Primele competiţii oficiale pentru secţia de kaiac-canoe de la CSM Piteşti sunt programate în această săptămână. Este vorba de Campionatul naţional de primăvară pentru juniori I, pe 23 şi 25 aprilie,… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou concept de beauty, investiție de 100.000 de euro

O antreprenoare de 24 de ani din București, Alexandra Vasile, a investit în plină pandemie 100.000 de euro într-o afacere inedită pe piața din România – comerț cu minifrigidere pentru cosmetice. Ȋncă din luna februarie, prima lună de funcționare, compania a ȋnregistrat vânzări de peste 8.000… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou episod din frauda bancară, trimis în judecată: Foștii conducători ai celor trei bănci falimentate și administratorul special BEM, inclupați

Procuratura Anticorupție anunță despre finalizarea și expedierea în judecată a unui alt episod… [citeste mai departe]


Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April

Publicat:
Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider.  Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people per day and will also allow individuals to get vaccinated without making an […] The post Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

