Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s licence expires on Sept. 26 but it […] The post Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

