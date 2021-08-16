Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

Stiri Recomandate

Imagini dramatice din Kabul: oamenii cad din avion VIDEO

Cel puţin cinci persoane au decedat luni în interiorul aeroportului din Kabul, în timp ce sute de persoane încercau să intre cu forţa în avioanele care părăsesc capitala afgană, după preluarea puterii de către talibani în Afganistan. Oamenii sunt efectiv disperați, iar în încercarea de a… [citeste mai departe]

Trei pacienți Covid sunt internați la secția de terapie intensivă a Spitalului Județean

Astăzi dimineață, în spitalele sucevene erau internate 39 de persoane diagnosticate cu COVID și alte 20 suspecte de infecția cu noul coronavirus. Din totalul celor 561 pacienți internați în Spitalul Județean de Urgență… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Rusiei la Kabul se întâlnește cu talibanii

Dmitri Jirnov, ambasadorul Rusiei la Kabul, urmează să se întâlnească marți cu reprezentanții talibanilor, a anunțat Zamir Kabulov, emisarul Kremlinului pentru Afganistan, precizând că Moscova va decide dacă recunoaște sau nu noua putere afgană «în funcție de acţiunile acestora». «Vom… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Victor Babeş Timişoara îmbunătăţeşte infrastructura electrică cu ajutorul specialiştilor UPT

Universitatea Politehnica din Timişoara (UPT) va colabora cu Spitalul de Boli Infecţioase şi Pneumoftiziologie "Dr. Victor Babeş" din Timişoara pentru îmbunătăţirea infrastructurii… [citeste mai departe]

Prima opțiune asumată în Bihor. Deputatul Cupșa merge cu Ludovic Orban

„Nu m-au convins cei care vor să ,«reformeze» PNL! ,,Echipa Cîțu” o fi ea eterogenă, dar mie îmi este clar ce linie ideologică se dorește a fi impusă pentru viitorul imediat al partidului”, spune deputatul liberal Ioan Cupșa. [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacție a lui Micutzu după scandalul de pe Calea Victoriei. De ce a ajuns la POLIȚIE

Poliția a intervenit de urgență. Ambele părți implicate în conflict au sunat la 112. În cursul nopții, Micutzu, iubita sa și încă un prieten au dat declarații la sediul poliției. Ei au spus că erau la o terasă când… [citeste mai departe]

Cioloș: USR PLUS nu iese de la guvernare decât dacă nu se fac reforme

USR PLUS nu iese de la guvernare decât dacă nu se fac reforme, anunță copreședintele USR PLUS Dacian Cioloș, înaintea ședinței coaliției de guverare: „Problemele interne ale PNL nu țin de noi, nu sunt în in... [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, un nou atac la adresa premierului Cîțu: „Nu era de îndeajuns că a avut probleme cu alcoolul…”

După apariția celui de-al doilea dosar cu probleme pentru premierul Florin Cîțu, președintele PSD, buzoianul Marcel Ciolacu, a lansat un nou atac la adresa șefului Executivului: … [citeste mai departe]

Gigantul IBM, decizie radicală în fața valului 4 de COVID. Angajații nevaccinați sunt vizați

IBM va permite revenirea la birouri doar a angajaţilor vaccinaţi împotriva Covid-19, începând din 7 septembrie, data stabilită pentru redeschiderea acestora, transmite Reuters, conform news.ro. Cu toate acestea,… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultatea slabe ale economiei chineze trag în jos prețurile la petrol

La bursa ICE Futures, cotaţia barilului de petrol Brent din Marea Nordului cu livrare în luna octombrie a scăzut cu 0,58 dolari, sau 0,80%, la valoarea de 70,01 dolari. La bursa New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), cotaţia barilului de petrol 'light sweet… [citeste mai departe]


Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

Discovery's Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s licence expires on Sept. 26 but it […] The post Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Polish govt says it’s confident of majority on contested media reform bill

16:31, 11.08.2021 - Poland‘s government said on Wednesday it believed it could still command a majority in parliament after firing the head of a junior coalition partner ahead of a crucial vote on media ownership rules that will test its stability, according to Reuters.  The dismissal of Jaroslaw Gowin, head of the centre-right…

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

FA condemns racist abuse of players after England’s Euro 2020 final loss

12:25, 12.07.2021 - England’s Football Association said on Monday it is condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team’s penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, according to Reuters.  The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus…

EU countries approve landmark climate change law

13:06, 28.06.2021 - European Union (EU) countries on Monday gave the final seal of approval to a law to make the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions targets legally binding, as EU policymakers prepare a huge new package of policies to fight climate change, according to Reuters. Ministers from the 27 EU countries formally approved…

Germany launches bid to ban all British travellers from EU

11:00, 28.06.2021 - Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters.  The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizens’ electoral rights

14:25, 09.06.2021 - The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. “As a result of this restriction, citizens from…

Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures

17:00, 07.06.2021 - Germany‘s Foreign Minister said on Monday that the European Union should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters.  His comments, which came days after a more junior official…


