Denmark to tighten border control after Koran burnings Danish police are tightening border controls following recent burnings of the Koran that have affected the security situation, the justice ministry said late on Thursday, following a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week, according to Reuters. Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book […] The post Denmark to tighten border control after Koran burnings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

- The British government said it was assessing feedback on its post-Brexit border control plan in response to a media report that it was once again set to delay the introduction of import checks on goods coming from the European Union, according to Reuters. Britain left the bloc’s single market at the…

- The Danish government will seek to “find a legal tool” that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in front of other countries’ embassies in Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster DR on Sunday, according to Reuters. “The burnings…

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is “extremely worried” about the consequences if more demonstrations go ahead in which the Koran is desecrated, he said on Thursday, amid growing Muslim anger at a series of attacks on Islam’s holy book, according to Reuters. Attacks on the Koran in Sweden and…

- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara’s accession to the bloc before Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden‘s bid to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for…

- Poland expects the European Union to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw announced a tightening of security due to concerns over the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s…

- The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…

- An agreement on Sweden joining NATO could be reached in time for a summit of the alliance next month in Lithuania, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to Reuters. He also said officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland would…