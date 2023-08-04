Denmark to tighten border control after Koran burnings

Stiri Recomandate

Sistemul inteligent de management al traficului rutier din Buzau – UN ESEC! “Ganduri din colivie”

“Înțeleg din declarațiile primarului că Buzăul are cel mai inteligent sistem de management al traficului din România. Probabil inteligența lui se traduce prin inteligența buzoienilor de a reuși… [citeste mai departe]

Un cretin de preot român a împușcat un om pe muntele Athos, după ce a încercat să tragă după o biată pisică. Acum victima riscă să rămână fără picioare

Un român riscă să rămână fără ambele picioare după ce a fost împușcat… [citeste mai departe]

(live) CSP, în ședință închisă: Ce adresare examinează plenul consiliului

Consiliul Superior al Procurorilor se întrunește în ședință. Pe ordinea de zi sunt 7 subiecte, printre care și o adresare cu privire la pretinse acțiuni ilegale ale Procurorului General interimar, Ion Munteanu. Totodată, două adresări din partea… [citeste mai departe]

După medalia de aur și recordurile naționale din Slovenia, Maria Denisa Capota concurează și la Campionatul European din Israel

Atleta Maria Denisa Capotă nu a avut la dispoziție decât câteva zile să se bucure de medalia de aur cucerită la Olimpiada FOTE 2023 din… [citeste mai departe]

Buzoianca Flavia Maria Cochirleanu, câștigătoare a trofeului Festivalului – concurs ,,Pe marginea Dunării”

Trofeul Festivalului-Concurs ,,Pe marginea Dunării” – Giurgiu a ajuns la Buzău. El a fost obținut de Flavia Maria Cochirleanu,  eleva Liceului de Arte „Margareta Sterian”.… [citeste mai departe]

Securitatea națională și beneficiile unui sistem de securitate rezilient

Securitatea este o necesitate fundamentală a omului, de rând cu necesităţile sale fiziologice. Sistemul de securitate națională trebuie să le garanteze cetăţenilor condiţii favorabile de realizare a potenţialului lor, apărarea vieţii, libertăţii, proprietăţii… [citeste mai departe]

Două motociclete și alte premii de peste 1. ...

 Organizatorii ediției de anul acesta a Bucovina Motorfest au anunțat premiile care vor putea fi câștigate la cele două tombole organizate în cadrul festivalului. Bucovina Motorfest va avea loc în perioada 11 - 13 august pe platoul Cetății de Scaun a Sucevei și este organizat de Legio Phoenix ... [citeste mai departe]

Cum să alegi cel mai bun pepene. 5 sfaturi de la un fermier

Primul sfat de care cumpărătorii trebuie să țină cont atunci când ajung la tarabe sau în supermarketuri pentru cel mai bun pepene este culoarea fructului, în special de pata distinctă de pe el. Fermierul ne spune să ne uităm după pata galbenă care dă dovadă că a stat pe sol, s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Recunoști fetița din imagine? S-a născut cu malformație, dar a devenit cea mai iubită sportivă a Românie

Ambiția stă la baza une cariere de succes. Acest lucru ni-l demonstrează și Nadia Comăneci care, în ciuda unei malformații a reușit să ajungă o sportivă de perfomanță. Povestea impresionantă… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se menține actorul Dorel Vișan în formă la 86 de ani. „În fiecare primăvară și vară fac așa ceva în fiecare dimineață”

Dorel Vișan are 86 de ani și este în continuare activ și asta pentru că actorul a descoperit o metodă care îl ajută să rămână… [citeste mai departe]


Denmark to tighten border control after Koran burnings

Danish police are tightening border controls following recent burnings of the Koran that have affected the security situation, the justice ministry said late on Thursday, following a similar decision by Sweden earlier in the week, according to Reuters. Anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book […] The post Denmark to tighten border control after Koran burnings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

UK says it is assessing EU import plan after report of new delay

12:06, 03.08.2023 - The British government said it was assessing feedback on its post-Brexit border control plan in response to a media report that it was once again set to delay the introduction of import checks on goods coming from the European Union, according to Reuters. Britain left the bloc’s single market at the…

Denmark to look for ‘legal tool’ to prevent Koran burnings

11:40, 31.07.2023 - The Danish government will seek to “find a legal tool” that would enable authorities to prevent the burning of copies of the Koran in front of other countries’ embassies in Denmark, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told the national broadcaster DR on Sunday, according to Reuters. “The burnings…

Swedish PM ‘extremely worried’ what could happen if further Koran burnings go ahead

10:30, 28.07.2023 - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is “extremely worried” about the consequences if more demonstrations go ahead in which the Koran is desecrated, he said on Thursday, amid growing Muslim anger at a series of attacks on Islam’s holy book, according to Reuters. Attacks on the Koran in Sweden and…

Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession

15:50, 10.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara’s accession to the bloc before Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden‘s bid to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for…

Poland says EU should help pay for border security amid Wagner fears

12:55, 29.06.2023 - Poland expects the European Union to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw announced a tightening of security due to concerns over the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s…

Eurozone slips into recession after German revision

13:25, 08.06.2023 - The eurozone economy was in technical recession in the first three months of 2023, data from European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Thursday, after downward revisions of growth in both the first quarter and the final quarter of 2022, according to Reuters. Eurozone gross domestic product (GDP)…

Stoltenberg says Swedish NATO deal can be reached after more talks

10:55, 05.06.2023 - An agreement on Sweden joining NATO could be reached in time for a summit of the alliance next month in Lithuania, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday after meeting Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, according to Reuters. He also said officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland would…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



