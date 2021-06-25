Deadly tornado sweeps through southern Czech Republic

Stiri Recomandate

60% din populația UE, vaccinată cu cel puțin o doză. Șefa Comisiei Europene cere accelerarea campaniei

60% din populația UE, vaccinată cu cel puțin o doză. Șefa Comisiei Europene cere accelerarea campaniei

Preşedintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, cerut joi, la reuniunea Consiliului European, accelerarea campaniei de vaccinare în Uniunea Europeană. Până în prezent, 60% din populația… [citeste mai departe]

Prices for essential medicines in Romania to be set against average of lowest three in EU

Prices for essential medicines in Romania to be set against average of lowest three in EU

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila signed on Thursday an order amending regulations for the calculation and approval of caps on medicines for human use in Romania, so as to ensure market availability in Romania of some essential… [citeste mai departe]

Istoria ceasurilor de mână, pe scurt

Istoria ceasurilor de mână, pe scurt

Nimic nu a modelat înțelegerea noastră actuală a timpului la fel de mult ca invenția ceasului de mână. În viața de zi cu zi, oamenii îl poartă din normalitate. În realitate, ceasurile de mână sunt vechi de două secole și s-au dezvoltat mult de la introducerea lor. Primele încercări Nevoia de a măsura timpul există … Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Britney Spears dramatizează problemele pe care le are: își cere scuze fanilor pentru că a pretins că se simte bine în timp ce suferea

Britney Spears dramatizează problemele pe care le are: își cere scuze fanilor pentru că a pretins că se simte bine în timp ce suferea

Cântăreaţa americană Britney Spears a prezentat scuze fanilor pentru că a pretins că se simte bine în timp ce suferea din… [citeste mai departe]

Două infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Alba

Două infectări, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Alba

Până la data de 25 iunie 2021, în județ s-au înregistrat 21384 de persoane confirmate pozitiv, 20618 de persoane vindecate și 712 decese. Joi, in Alba au fost prelucrate in total 484 de teste (302 la DSP si 182 la SJU). Numarul total de teste efectuate până în prezent în județ a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

99 de dispăruţi după prăbuşirea unui bloc de locuinţe din regiunea Miami Beach

99 de dispăruţi după prăbuşirea unui bloc de locuinţe din regiunea Miami Beach

Mariana Butnariu (gds.ro) Operațiuni de căutare contracronometru sunt în desfășurare după prăbușirea parțială a unui bloc cu 12 etaje la nord de orașul american Miami, statul Florida. 99 de persoane sunt date dispărute. Cadavrul unei… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea din Craiova îşi va prezenta oferta de admitere în aer liber

Universitatea din Craiova îşi va prezenta oferta de admitere în aer liber

Universitatea din Craiova prin Centrul de Consiliere și Orientare în Carieră (CCOC) vă invită pe Esplanada Teatrului Național „Marin Sorescu”, Craiova (Str. A.I. Cuza, nr. 11), zilnic, în perioada 28 iunie – 08 iulie 2021, pentru prezentarea ofertei… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Antonescu, despre o nouă relație amoroasă: „Sunt foarte pregătită!”

Andreea Antonescu, despre o nouă relație amoroasă: „Sunt foarte pregătită!”

În 2019, Andreea Antonescu (38 de ani) și Traian Spak au decis să pună punct relației de 13 ani pe care o aveau. Cei doi au împreună o fată, Sienna (10 ani), și au rămas, după despărțire, foarte apropiați. Fosta componentă a trupei… [citeste mai departe]

Channing Tatum și-a prezentat fiica pe rețelele sociale: Tu ești lumea și inima mea

Channing Tatum și-a prezentat fiica pe rețelele sociale: Tu ești lumea și inima mea

Channing Tatum este îndrăgostit până peste cap de fiica lui de 8 ani, căreia i-a scris o carte de povești pentru copii. Actorul de 41 de ani a postat prima poză cu Everly în care fetița apare cu fața. [citeste mai departe]

Fostul şef al Poliţiei Locale Timişoara, pensionat cu forţa. Cum i-a refuzat Dominic Fritz prelungirea contractului

Fostul şef al Poliţiei Locale Timişoara, pensionat cu forţa. Cum i-a refuzat Dominic Fritz prelungirea contractului

Directorul adjunct al Poliţiei Locale Timişoara, care a condus timp de şase ani instituţia, cumulând pensia MAI cu salariul, a fost obligat să se pensioneze. La 66… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Deadly tornado sweeps through southern Czech Republic

Publicat:
Deadly tornado sweeps through southern Czech Republic

A tornado has swept through several villages in the on Thursday night, killing four people and leaving more than 100 others injured, according to BBC.  The storm blew the roofs off buildings in the south-eastern Breclav and Hodonin districts, uprooting trees and overturning cars. Winds of at least 219km/h (136 mph) were recorded […] The post Deadly tornado sweeps through southern appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU Commission extended transitional regime for capital requirements

13:46, 24.06.2021 - The European Commission on Thursday extended by one year, the current transitional regime regarding the capital requirements that EU banks and investment firms must maintain when exposed to non-EU central counterparties (‘CCPs’). The transitional regime will continue to apply until 28 June 2022, according…

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

EC launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

13:10, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

Bucharest’s first drive-through vaccination centre opens Thursday

13:55, 28.04.2021 - The first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest will open on Thursday, located at Piața Constituției and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccination at the drive-through centre will be done without a prior appointment but an identity document must be shown…

Turkey, Poland, Romania to meet at an annual event

17:45, 21.04.2021 - The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Romania and Turkey will hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday in Bucharest, according to aa.com.tr.  “Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every…

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…

PM Citu proposes measures for those who attend Orthodox Easter service

14:00, 08.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu said on Thursday that he will present to the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) a proposal of measures for the upcoming Orthodox Easter weekend, according to Romania-Insider.  Cițu stated that for those who wish to attend the Easter service, traffic during…

Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

14:40, 01.04.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 21°C | 34°C
Iasi 19°C | 33°C
Cluj-Napoca 18°C | 32°C
Timisoara 18°C | 37°C
Constanta 21°C | 31°C
Brasov 16°C | 32°C
Baia Mare 18°C | 34°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 217.543,20 2.437.936,40
II (5/6) 12 6.042,86 -
III (4/6) 363 199,76 -
IV (3/6) 5.317 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.742.475,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 iunie 2021
USD 4.1241
EUR 4.9254
CHF 4.4985
GBP 5.7365
CAD 3.3523
XAU 236.405
JPY 3.7239
CNY 0.6391
AED 1.1228
AUD 3.1301
MDL 0.2292
BGN 2.5183

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec