Romanias economy advances 4.1pct in 2022 compared to 2021

Romania's economy advances 4.1pct in 2022 compared to 2021The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimated for 2022 - semi-final data - was 1,401.345 billion lei at current prices, up, in real terms, 4.1% compared to 2021, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Thursday. Compared… [citeste mai departe]