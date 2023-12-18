Comorova landowners: How the only forest on the Romanian coast is disappearing/ The DNA case on land retrocessions and sales closed due to statute of limitations (I)

Stiri Recomandate

Aproape 70% dintre români declară că au rude plecate din țară. Câți dintre aceștia primesc bani din străinătate. Sondaj INSCOP

Aproape 70% dintre români declară că au rude în străinătate, un procent semnificativ mai mare decât în urmă cu zece ani, indică… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt familiile din conducerea Metrorex remunerate regește

Cei cinci membri ai Consiliului de Administrație de la Metrorex SA vor trebui să ia astăzi, 18.12.2023, o hotărâre care va tulbura foarte mult apele la nivelul directorilor de la metrou. Consiliul de Administrație de la Metrorex SA va decide în ședința de astăzi cine vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Disputa pe canalul Bâstroe, încheiată. La ce înțelegere au ajuns România și Ucraina

Disputa pe canalul Bâstroe, încheiată. România și Ucraina au ajuns la o înțelegere România și Ucraina au rezolvat o dispută veche de 20 de ani – Canalul Bâstroe. Ministerul Mediului din România anunță că Ucraina poate continua… [citeste mai departe]

Un incendiu violent a mistuit casa unei familii din Deaj. Familia așteaptă un copil peste patru luni

Un incendiu violent a ruinat sâmbătă dimineața o casă, în Deaj, comuna Mica dar și planurile unei tinere familii. Casa a doi soți, care așteaptă primul copil, a ars și oamenii s-au trezit pe drumuri… [citeste mai departe]

Cum alegem laboratoarele de analize medicale pentru a ne asigura că rezultatele sunt corecte

Cum alegem laboratoarele de analize medicale pentru a ne asigura că rezultatele sunt corecteRomânii trebuie să se asigure că laboratoarele de analize medicale au acreditare RENAR, pentru a avea garanția că rezultatele… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada A7 Ploiești – Buzău: Tunuri de căldură și sistem de iluminat pe lotul 1, pentru finalizarea lucrărilor în 2024

Antreprenorul lotului 1 Dumbrava - a adus în șantier instalații pentru încălzirea betonului care se toarnă la structurile aferente, pentru a… [citeste mai departe]

Capricornii se deschid către noi oportunități: Află ce-ți prezic astrele

Conjuncția Venus cu Pluto aduce astăzi o intensitate emoțională neașteptată. Fiecare semn zodiacal va resimți această influență într-un mod unic, provocându-i să își reevalueze relațiile și valorile. Arhetipurile astrologice se vor manifesta prin… [citeste mai departe]

Ordonanța trenuleț - Principalele prevederi care afectează mediul de afaceri

Vineri seară s-a publicat in Monitorul Oficial nr.1139/15.12.2023, Ordonanța de Urgență nr.115/2023. Principalele prevederi care afectează mediul privat sunt prezentate într-o sinteză transmisă redacției stiripesurse.ro de Nicolae-Laurențiu Rutcovschi,… [citeste mai departe]

Germania va opri prematur, de luni, programul de subvenţii pentru vehicule electrice

Noul buget a trebuit să fie redus după o hotărâre a Curţii Constituţionale a Germaniei care a aruncat o sumă de 60 de miliarde de euro în bugetul de stat al ţării şi a forţat guvernul să renunţe la unele programe menite să accelereze… [citeste mai departe]

Părinţii unui copil în vârstă de doi ani din Satu Mare, arestați preventiv după ce și-au bătut copilul

Părinţii unui copil în vârstă de doi ani, din judeţul Satu Mare, au fost reţinuţi duminică după ce, conform anchetatorilor, l-ar fi agresat pe micuţ în timp ce... The post Părinţii… [citeste mai departe]


Comorova landowners: How the only forest on the Romanian coast is disappearing/ The DNA case on land retrocessions and sales closed due to statute of limitations (I)

Dozens of investors in real estate, construction, HoReCa, gambling or energy have become owners in the only forest on the Romanian coastline. Unique in Romania, the has been developed since 1890 to beautify and protect the beach and the surrounding area. While the forest awaits the authorities’ approval for deforestation and builing of […] landowners: How the only forest on the Romanian coast is disappearing/ The DNA case on land retrocessions and sales closed due to statute of limitations (I) apare prima data in .

Urmareste stirile pe: