Comorova landowners: How the only forest on the Romanian coast is disappearing/ The DNA case on land retrocessions and sales closed due to statute of limitations (I)Publicat:
Dozens of investors in real estate, construction, HoReCa, gambling or energy have become owners in the only forest on the Romanian coastline. Unique in Romania, the Comorova Forest has been developed since 1890 to beautify and protect the beach and the surrounding area. While the forest awaits the authorities’ approval for deforestation and builing of […] Articolul Comorova landowners: How the only forest on the Romanian coast is disappearing/ The DNA case on land retrocessions and sales closed due to statute of limitations (I) apare prima data in .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe infosud-est…
Sursa articol si foto: infosud-est
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Court of Arbitration for Sport to hear Simona Halep in February
15:15, 12.12.2023 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne has announced on its official website that it will hear Romanian tennis player Simona Halep in the period 7-9 February in her case against the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).Simona Halep appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)…
Roughly 162k persons cross Romanian border on Friday, while 6,720 Ukrainian nationals have entered
12:50, 09.12.2023 - Roughly 162,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and approximately 50,100 means of transport, performed, on Friday, the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through Romanian border points, according to the Border Police.There were 85,300 citizens on the way to enter Romania, of whom…
In Vienna, MEP Negrescu presents Romania's last arguments for its Schengen area accession
11:25, 24.11.2023 - In Vienna, MEP Negrescu presents Romania's last arguments for its Schengen area accessionMEP Victor Negrescu, a member of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, has presented in Vienna Romania's latest arguments for joining the Schengen area.…
Romanian society is not ready at this moment to limit the use of cash (draft law)
22:15, 07.11.2023 - Romanian society is not ready at this moment to limit the use of cash (draft law)The Ministry of Finance published on Tuesday evening the draft Emergency Ordinance which reverts to the ceilings provided for in Law 70 of 2015 regarding cash payments.In the explanatory note accompanying the draft normative…
Cluj-Napoca-based start-up develops unique app helping waiters work remotely
15:36, 26.10.2023 - Cluj-Napoca-based start-up develops unique app helping waiters work remotelyAn IT company in Cluj-Napoca has developed a unique application that allows registered waiters to work, regardless of where they are, and it will be 100% operational from the beginning of next year.According to a press release…
Over 204,000 persons cross border on Friday, 22 foreign citizens denied exit
11:25, 21.10.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Friday, more than 204,000 people, Romanian citizens, carried out the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through the border points throughout the country and foreigners, with over 57,500 means of transport.There were…
Drug trafficking in Romania up, age of users down to 10-11 years of age
13:05, 05.10.2023 - Drug trafficking in Romania has grown, while traffickers are developing new methods of distribution, and the age of consumers has dropped to 10-11 years."In 2023, the Romanian authorities increased the penalties for drug traffickers from 2-7 years to 3-10 years, currently a draft law is on the agenda…
ForMin Odobescu, at Bucharest 9 meeting; emphasizes importance of keeping developments in the Black Sea in NATO's attention
22:35, 22.09.2023 - ForMin Odobescu, at Bucharest 9 meeting; emphasizes importance of keeping developments in the Black Sea in NATO's attentionThe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, participated on Friday in the ministerial meeting of the Bucharest 9 - B9 format, organized on the sidelines of the 78th session…