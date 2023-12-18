Comorova landowners: How the only forest on the Romanian coast is disappearing/ The DNA case on land retrocessions and sales closed due to statute of limitations (I)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne has announced on its official website that it will hear Romanian tennis player Simona Halep in the period 7-9 February in her case against the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).Simona Halep appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)…

- Roughly 162,200 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and approximately 50,100 means of transport, performed, on Friday, the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through Romanian border points, according to the Border Police.There were 85,300 citizens on the way to enter Romania, of whom…

- In Vienna, MEP Negrescu presents Romania's last arguments for its Schengen area accessionMEP Victor Negrescu, a member of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, has presented in Vienna Romania's latest arguments for joining the Schengen area.…

- Romanian society is not ready at this moment to limit the use of cash (draft law)The Ministry of Finance published on Tuesday evening the draft Emergency Ordinance which reverts to the ceilings provided for in Law 70 of 2015 regarding cash payments.In the explanatory note accompanying the draft normative…

- Cluj-Napoca-based start-up develops unique app helping waiters work remotelyAn IT company in Cluj-Napoca has developed a unique application that allows registered waiters to work, regardless of where they are, and it will be 100% operational from the beginning of next year.According to a press release…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Friday, more than 204,000 people, Romanian citizens, carried out the control formalities (both inbound and outbound) through the border points throughout the country and foreigners, with over 57,500 means of transport.There were…

- Drug trafficking in Romania has grown, while traffickers are developing new methods of distribution, and the age of consumers has dropped to 10-11 years."In 2023, the Romanian authorities increased the penalties for drug traffickers from 2-7 years to 3-10 years, currently a draft law is on the agenda…

- ForMin Odobescu, at Bucharest 9 meeting; emphasizes importance of keeping developments in the Black Sea in NATO's attentionThe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, participated on Friday in the ministerial meeting of the Bucharest 9 - B9 format, organized on the sidelines of the 78th session…