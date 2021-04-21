Citu: Protocol signed by chairmen of the coalition parties is political; reshuffling - exceptional situation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu is benefiting from the full support of the National Liberal Party(PNL) and there is no question regarding the political configuration, declared on Monday, the chairman of PNL, Ludovic Orban. "PNL is a responsible party, which took responsibility of governing and…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Wednesday that for the Liberals there is no other political solution of government than the current coalition and stressed that Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) must make a new proposal…

- The first lot of vaccines produced by Johnson&Johnson will enter Romania on Wednesday, announced the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, Vice-President of the National Committee for the Coordination of Immunization Activities against SARS-CoV-2. "Tomorrow, the first…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that he presented to the Government the decision on the establishment of the Interministerial Committee for Romania's return to normalcy on June 1, 2021, mentioning that it will be published in the Official Journal, agerpres.ro confirms. "I…

- Quarantining Bucharest is not a solution, but further restrictions need to be enforced, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. "For Bucharest, there is a need to take additional restriction measures," the president said. He stressed that crowds must be eliminated.…

- The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is an attribute of the Government, and the Social-Democrats will have to explain to those in Italy, Spain, France "the "blackmail" on this subject, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, accordin to AGERPRES. "Such blackmail doesn't work…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the opinion of the Fiscal Council regarding the state's budget for 2021 represents the "professional's notice", and the one expressed by the Economic and Social Council (CES) - an approval given by a "political council", according to AGERPRES. "There is…

- The government discussed, in a first reading, an emergency ordinance that includes several structural measures, such as an increase in the state pension computation coefficient set for January 1, 2022, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday. "At today's government meeting, we had talks about…