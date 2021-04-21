Citu: Protocol signed by chairmen of the coalition parties is political; reshuffling - exceptional situation

Citu: Protocol signed by chairmen of the coalition parties is political; reshuffling - exceptional situationPublicat:
Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that the addendum to the governing agreement was signed from the National Liberal Party (PNL) by leader Ludovic Orban because it is a political protocol, adding that he sees the reshuffling of a minister as "an exceptional situation".
"First of all, you know very well that it signed from the PNL by Chairman Ludovic Orban. The parties' chairmen are the ones who sign the protocol, because it is a political protocol and in Romania, of course, we distinguish between political decisions and governmental decisions that are regulated by normative…
