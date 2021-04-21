Citu: Protocol signed by chairmen of the coalition parties is political; reshuffling - exceptional situation

Stiri Recomandate

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that the addendum to the governing agreement was signed from the National Liberal Party (PNL) by leader Ludovic Orban because it is a political…

Numele este puțin ciudat, deoarece aceste produse ar trebui utilizate pentru a asigura siguranță locuinței sau a mediului de lucru. Vorbim despre camere spion ascunse, eventual conectate cu Wi-Fi la un serviciu de transmisie în flux, pentru a controla camerele și alte locuri.…

Alte 700 cazuri noi de infectare cu Covid-19 au fost confirmate astăzi în Republica Moldova. Din numărul total de cazuri, 6 sunt de import : Germania-2, Egipt – 1, Elveția-1, Italia-1, Marea Britanie…

Marți, 20 aprilie, Chefi la cuțite a fost lider de piață cu peste 1,7 milioane de români ce au privit emisiunea în minutul de maximă audiență de la…

Primarul comunei gorjene Bumbești-Pițic, Michy Nioață, a fost condamnat definitiv la 2 ani și trei luni de închisoare cu executare pentru fraudarea bugetului Uniunii Europene. Sentința a fost pronunțată miercuri…

BUCUREȘTI, 20 apr – Sputnik. Suveranitatea e posibilă în UE și e garantată de NATO prin așa numitul "parteneriat strategic"? "E o chestie amuzantă să spui inocent asta", consideră apreciatul politolog și teolog Bogdan Duca. © Photo : U.S. NavyTyphoon-urile britanice din România…

Salvatore Scumace, 67 de ani, este numit de presa din Italia "Regele absenților". Bărbatul, angajat la spitalul Pugliese Ciaccio din Catanzaro, a lipsit de la serviciu timp…

Clădirea Facultății de Litere de pe strada Horea are o istorie de peste 100 de ani. Acolo a funcționat încă de la inaugurare, în 1911, Şcoala romano-catolică de fete Marianum sau Institutul Romano-catolic Marianum.Clădirea…

Românii nu vor fi nevoiți să completeze declarația pe propria răspundere în Noaptea de Înviere, după cum a precizat președintele Klaus Iohannis. Mai mult decât atât, președintele îi îndeamnă pe români să respecte în continuare măsurile sanitare de protecție. „Ne pregătim…

Marcel Ciolacu l-a ironizat miercuri pe premier, declarând că după semnarea noului protocol din coaliția de guvernare, „așa-zisul prim-ministru Cîțu a devenit Pisicîțu, pentru…


Citu: Protocol signed by chairmen of the coalition parties is political; reshuffling - exceptional situation

Publicat:
Citu: Protocol signed by chairmen of the coalition parties is political; reshuffling - exceptional situation

said on Wednesday that the addendum to the governing agreement was signed from the (PNL) by leader Ludovic Orban because it is a political protocol, adding that he sees the reshuffling of a minister as "an exceptional situation".

"First of all, you know very well that it signed from the PNL by . The parties' chairmen are the ones who sign the protocol, because it is a political protocol and in Romania, of course, we distinguish between political decisions and governmental decisions that are regulated by normative…

PNL's Orban: PM benefits from full support, no question of changing political configuration

13:11, 19.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu is benefiting from the full support of the National Liberal Party(PNL) and there is no question regarding the political configuration, declared on Monday, the chairman of PNL, Ludovic Orban. "PNL is a responsible party, which took responsibility of governing and…

UPDATE Liberals' Orban: For PNL there is no other political solution to govern than current coalition

18:50, 14.04.2021 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Wednesday that for the Liberals there is no other political solution of government than the current coalition and stressed that Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) must make a new proposal…

First lot of Johnson&Johnson anti-COVID vaccines to touch down in Romania on Wednesday

18:20, 13.04.2021 - The first lot of vaccines produced by Johnson&Johnson will enter Romania on Wednesday, announced the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, Vice-President of the National Committee for the Coordination of Immunization Activities against SARS-CoV-2. "Tomorrow, the first…

PM Citu: Decision to set up interministerial committee for return to normalcy on June 1 to be published in Official Journal

21:10, 07.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that he presented to the Government the decision on the establishment of the Interministerial Committee for Romania's return to normalcy on June 1, 2021, mentioning that it will be published in the Official Journal, agerpres.ro confirms. "I…

Iohannis: Additional restrictions must be enforced for Bucharest

13:45, 24.03.2021 - Quarantining Bucharest is not a solution, but further restrictions need to be enforced, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. "For Bucharest, there is a need to take additional restriction measures," the president said. He stressed that crowds must be eliminated.…

PM Citu: In no country has the PNRR been voted in Parliament, it is Government attribute

14:31, 10.03.2021 - The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is an attribute of the Government, and the Social-Democrats will have to explain to those in Italy, Spain, France "the "blackmail" on this subject, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, accordin to AGERPRES. "Such blackmail doesn't work…

PM Citu: Opinion of Fiscal Council on budget, professional's notice, CES opinion, political council vote

16:06, 18.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the opinion of the Fiscal Council regarding the state's budget for 2021 represents the "professional's notice", and the one expressed by the Economic and Social Council (CES) - an approval given by a "political council", according to AGERPRES. "There is…

Gov't discusses structural measures, including pension computation coefficient from January 1, 2022

21:45, 10.02.2021 - The government discussed, in a first reading, an emergency ordinance that includes several structural measures, such as an increase in the state pension computation coefficient set for January 1, 2022, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday. "At today's government meeting, we had talks about…


