Ciolacu - meeting with Olaf Scholz: We talked about Romania's accession to Schengen

- Romania has in ???????? @Bundeskanzler a friend & a supporter in its accession into the #Schengen area. We are confident that together with Germany we can build a stronger, united & fair Europe. pic.twitter.com/qxuapfCfDj — Marcel Ciolacu (@CiolacuMarcel) November 11, 2023 „Romania are in cancelarul…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu will be in Malaga, Spain, on Friday and Saturday, where he will participate in the Congress of European Socialists.According to the programme sent by the PSD, on Friday, on the sidelines of the PES Congress, the leader of the…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Saturday that the government does not have problems of "inability to pay" wages and pensions, adding that there is a buffer of almost RON 12 billion with the Finance Ministry, Agerpres reports.He answered…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wants to drag Austria to the EU‘s top court if it continues to block his country’s entry into the EU’s free-travel zone, according to Politico. “If Chancellor [Karl] Nehammer unjustifiably uses his right of veto again, as prime minister I will have to challenge…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that fuel price increases "are not that high," as this is a process that has been seen worldwide, generated by the war, but will be kept "within a low level.""I will have a discussion first to see why the price has gone up, I understand that the barrel has gone…

- Executivul va efectua doua rectificari bugetare, in anul 2023, una in luna septembrie si o a doua prin luna noiembrie, iar principalii beneficiari ai acestor recitificari vor fi Ministerul Transporturilor si Ministerul Dezvoltarii, Lucrarilor Publice si Administratiei, au precizat surse din Guvern,…

- De asemenea, sursele citate au mai spus ca discutiile la Bruxelles ale membrilor Guvernului privind tinta de deficit bugetar vor continua. Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a explicat, in vizita sa la Atena unde s-a desfasurat reuniunea seifilor de stat si de guvern din Europa de sud-est, ca tara noastrea a…

- Austria blocheaza in continuare aderarea Romaniei la Schengen. Cancelarul Karl Nehammer a transmis ca se opune in continuare extinderii spațiului Schengen. Acesta a invocat din nou motivul numarului mare de migranți ilegali. Pe de alta parte, Nehammer a laudat Bulgaria, țara vecina Romaniei, pentru…