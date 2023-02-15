China’s top diplomat starts weeklong Europe tour in ParisPublicat:
China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday at the start of his trip to Europe, amid renewed tensions between China and the United States, according to AP News. Macron met with Wang, the director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, behind closed doors at the […] The post China’s top diplomat starts weeklong Europe tour in Paris appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report
09:55, 09.02.2023 - A blog by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia’s top lawmaker said on Thursday, Reuters reports. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report,…
China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine’s ‘complete victory’
17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…
EU to lay out green industry plan to counter U.S., China subsidies
10:30, 01.02.2023 - The European Commission will present plans on Wednesday to try to ensure Europe can compete with the United States as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and other green products and reduce its dependence on China, according to Reuters. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to…
Le Maire says US wants to oppose China, EU wants to engage it
10:30, 20.01.2023 - Europe must not get embroiled in a standoff between China and the US, and should instead forge its own path in strengthening economic relations, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, according to Bloomberg. There is a “slight gap” between how Europe and the US deal with China, he told Bloomberg…
US and Japan deepen space, military ties as China’s threat grows
11:41, 12.01.2023 - The US and Japan announced plans to strengthen defense cooperation on land, at sea and in space as they expressed growing concern about the growing challenge posed by China and its ties with Russia, according to Bloomberg. Speaking after a day of security talks in Washington, officials said Wednesday…
Finland prepares security agreement with the US
10:40, 09.01.2023 - Finland is preparing to sign a bilateral security and defence agreement with the United States, paving the way for closer cooperation, strengthening security in Finland and across Europe, and broadening US reach, according to Euractiv. Speaking with tabloid newspaper Iltalehti on Sunday, Foreign Minister…
Greece’s PPC starts exclusive talks to acquire Enel’s Romanian assets
11:10, 15.12.2022 - Greece’s biggest power utility Public Power Corp (PPC) has signed an exclusivity agreement with Italy’s Enel for the possible acquisition of its assets in Romania, PPC said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. During the exclusive talks by the end of January next year, PPC will conduct a financial audit…
EU steps up WTO cases against China for patent, Lithuania action
12:15, 07.12.2022 - The European Union will proceed with two cases against China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday after talks to resolve the issues with its largest trading partner failed to yield results, according to Bloomberg. The cases relate to China’s restrictions on Lithuanian exports and Beijing’s…