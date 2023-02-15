China’s top diplomat starts weeklong Europe tour in Paris

Stiri Recomandate

Șeful statului, Maia Sandu, a avut o discuție telefonică cu președintele Serbiei. Ce au discutat oficialii

Președintele țării, Maia Sandu, a discutat astăzi la telefon cu omologul său din Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, în contextul declarației șefei statului, cu privire la riscurile de destabilizare… [citeste mai departe]

INFP, noi precizări despre cutremurele din Oltenia: „E singura explicație pe care o cunosc”

INFP, noi precizări despre cutremurele din Oltenia, din perioada 13-14 februarie 2023. Activitatea seismică Gorj s-a intensificat în ultimele zile, depășind estimările specialiștilor realizate până în prezent.… [citeste mai departe]

ACUZAȚII GRAVE! Fetele de la A.S.I.A o fac praf pe Irina Nicolae: „Nu ești și nu ai fost fondatoarea acestei trupe!”

Trupa A.S.I. A s-a reunit într-o nouă formulă și de aici a început un scandal-monstru. Irina Nicolae, una dintre primele membre ale trupei, și-a acuzat fostele… [citeste mai departe]

În ce emisiune de la PRO TV ar urma să apară Mihai Bendeac

La sfârșitul lunii octombrie, Mihai Bendeac părăsea masa juraților de la iUmor. Actorul a luat decizia de a se despărți de Antena 1, după ce șefii televiziunii i-ar fi cerut să fie filmat și în pauză. Ulterior, Mihai Bendeac a fost înlocuit de Costel Bojog, iar în sezonul care… [citeste mai departe]

Reclamație împotriva ministrului Finanțelor făcută de deputatul USR de Alba, respinsă de CNCD. Todosiu a uitat să semneze actele

Reclamație împotriva ministrului Finanțelor făcută de deputatul USR de Alba, respinsă de CNCD. Todosiu a uitat să semneze actele Deputatul… [citeste mai departe]

România poate primi aproape 1,4 miliarde de euro pentru a se debarasa de energia rusească. Cum arată planul Comisiei Europene

Guvernul de la București are termen până la 30 aprilie să înainteze către Comisia Europeană (CE) un plan cu modul în care vrea să absoarbă, până… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu a discutat cu Aleksandar Vucic, despre acuzațiile că cetățeni sârbi ar fi implicați în planul Moscovei de acțiuni violente la Chișinău

Cei doi lideri și-au reconfirmat respectul pentru integritatea teritorială a țărilor și și-au… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Maria Pop și Daniel Pavel și-au declarat iubirea veșnică în Dominicană. Cele patru litere magice pe care și le-au tatuat: „Am simțit amândoi”. EXCLUSIV

Aflați în Republica Dominicană, acolo unde Survivor (PRO TV) este… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremurele din ultimele zile au pus autoritățile pe jar. Echipe de căutare-salvare urbană de nivel „mediu” în Timiș și încă două județe

Seismele produse în ultimele zile în zona Olteniei, care au fost resimțite în aproape toată țara,… [citeste mai departe]


China’s top diplomat starts weeklong Europe tour in Paris

Publicat:
China’s top diplomat starts weeklong Europe tour in Paris

China’s top diplomat, , met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday at the start of his trip to Europe, amid renewed tensions between China and the , according to AP News. Macron met with Wang, the director of the Office of the for , behind closed doors at the […] The post China’s top diplomat starts weeklong Europe tour in Paris appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

