China lobbies EU over proposal to punish firms supplying Russia

Publicat:
China lobbies EU over proposal to punish firms supplying Russia

China is putting pressure on the European Union behind closed doors to scrap proposed trade restrictions on Chinese companies the bloc says are enabling Russia's war machine in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. Chinese diplomats have met with their European counterparts in Brussels and Beijing in recent weeks as part

China’s Qin warns EU not to sanction its companies over trade with Russia

10:35, 10.05.2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that Beijing would react strongly if the EU were to sanction Chinese companies over their potential role in assisting Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Politico. Yet Baerbock rebuffed the warning, telling…

Scholz says China acting more as a rival rather than partner for EU

14:05, 09.05.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the European Union to reduce its reliance on China, accusing the government in Beijing of increasingly acting as a rival and competitor rather than a partner, according to Bloomberg. Speaking to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg to mark Europe Day, Scholz laid out his vision…

China’s Xi calls Zelenskyy, in first contact since Putin launched war on Ukraine

15:25, 26.04.2023 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping appealed for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, warning “there is no winner in a nuclear war,” state media said, in a long-anticipated conversation after Beijing stated it wanted to act as a peace…

EU cannot trust China unless it seeks peace in Ukraine says Borrell

11:01, 14.04.2023 - European Union foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said it would be hard for Europe to trust China if it did not try to find a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. The comment was contained in a speech that Borrell had been due to deliver to a think tank in Beijing on […]…

Von der Leyen warns Xi not to arm Russia with Chinese weapons

20:16, 06.04.2023 - European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China’s leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would “significantly” affect his country’s ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr…

US, EU vow to combat any attempts to disrupt energy markets

09:35, 05.04.2023 - The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

Macron faces delicate Ukraine balancing act during China visit

11:26, 04.04.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China from Wednesday, hoping to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but without alienating a crucial trade and geopolitical player, according to France 24.  “China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and…

Xi, Putin pledge to shape new world order, no peace in sight for Ukraine

11:05, 22.03.2023 - China‘s President Xi Jinping and Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a new world order as the Chinese leader left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for Putin’s war in Ukraine during his two-day visit, according to Reuters. Xi made a strong show of solidarity…


