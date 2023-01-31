China blasts incoming Czech leader over call with Taiwan leader

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

- The head of the International Monetary Fund urged China to move forward with reopening its economy, calling the nation’s transition from a Covid Zero policy to more normal functioning likely the single most important factor for global growth in 2023, according to Bloomberg. The Washington-based financial…

- Economiștii bancii americane Goldman Sachs nu mai prognozeaza o recesiune in Zona Euro, dupa ce economia s-a dovedit mai rezistenta pe finalul anului 2022, prețul gazelor naturale a scazut puternic, iar China a renunțat la restricțiile anti-pandemice mai devreme decat era anticipat, potrivit agenției…

- Democratic countries should make it clear the “severe economic consequences” China would face should it move against self-governed Taiwan, the former NATO secretary-general said during a visit to the island on Thursday, according to Reuters. China, which claims Taiwan as its own despite strong objections…

- Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

- Nations across the globe are implementing or considering measures to test or restrict travelers from China as the country of 1.4 billion abandons its Covid Zero policy and prepares to reopen borders in early January, according to Bloomberg. The US is considering new coronavirus precautions for people…

- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers, according to Bloomberg. The US Department…

- US President Joe Biden and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a…