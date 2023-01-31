China blasts incoming Czech leader over call with Taiwan leader

Stiri Recomandate

Tenis / Gabriela Ruse, eliminată prematur din turneul de la Hua Hin, în proba de simplu

Tenis / Gabriela Ruse, eliminată prematur din turneul de la Hua Hin, în proba de simplu

Jucătoarea română de tenis Elena Gabriela Ruse (25 ani, 144 WTA) a ratat calificarea în optimile de finală ale turneului WTA 250 de la Hua Hin (Thailanda), competiţie în care organizatorii oferă premii în valoare totală de… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentarii se întorc din vacanță: Ce au pe agendă

Parlamentarii se întorc din vacanță: Ce au pe agendă

Senatul şi Camera Deputaţilor încep, miercuri, prima sesiune parlamentară ordinară a acestui an. Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, Marcel Ciolacu, şi preşedintele interimar al Senatului, Alina Gorghiu, au convocat cele două foruri legislative de la ora 16,00 şi, respectiv, ora 12,00. Conform… [citeste mai departe]

League of Legends la Opera din București: Primul documentar despre gameri români, finanțat de Riot Games

League of Legends la Opera din București: Primul documentar despre gameri români, finanțat de Riot Games

Peste 300 de fani ai jocului League of Legends (LoL) și-au dat întâlnire la Opera Națională din București pentru premiera documentarului “Povești de pe Rift: România”, primul film dedicat… [citeste mai departe]

O româncă a ajuns direct în finala America’s Got Talent /VIDEO! Cine este cea care a uimit audiența celui mai vizionat show al Americii

O româncă a ajuns direct în finala America's Got Talent /VIDEO! Cine este cea care a uimit audiența celui mai vizionat show al Americii

Încă o româncă face furori la America’s Got Talent: All Stars! Fetița ventriloc Ana-Maria Mărgean, nimeni alta decât ultima… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 100 de medici din Spitalul Județean Suceava au semnat o scrisoare de susținere pentru ...

Aproape 100 de medici din Spitalul Județean Suceava au semnat o scrisoare de susținere pentru ...

Aproape 100 de medici dintr-un total de 252 care activează în Spitalul Județean "Sf. Ioan cel Nou" Suceava au susținut-o direct pe Anca Dumitrovici Ababneh, șefa Secției de Oncologie, care este cercetată… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră în justiție: Primul proces pe climă deschis împotriva Statului Român. Declic cere măsuri urgente

Premieră în justiție: Primul proces pe climă deschis împotriva Statului Român. Declic cere măsuri urgente

Comunitatea Declic a depus, marți, 31 ianuarie 2023, la Curtea de Apel Cluj, actele pentru primul proces pe climă din România, proces prin care este chemat Statul Român în judecată. … [citeste mai departe]

Cine îi va lua locul lui Stoltenberg la șefia NATO. Mandatul său expiră în septembrie

Cine îi va lua locul lui Stoltenberg la șefia NATO. Mandatul său expiră în septembrie

În contextul războiului care afectează Europa, cursa pentru funcţia de viitor secretar general al NATO a început. Jens Stoltenberg a oferit constanţă în condițiile în care ţările occidentale se grăbeau să ajute Ucraina să… [citeste mai departe]

Prima de casare pentru Rabla Clasic, majorată cu 15% în 2023

Prima de casare pentru Rabla Clasic, majorată cu 15% în 2023

În 2022, prima de casare acordată prin intermediul programului Rabla Clasic a fost de 6.000 de lei, în cazul predării unei singure mașini vechi, sau 9.000 de lei dacă erau predate două mașini uzate. Anul acesta, potrivit ministrului Mediului, prima de casare din programul Rabla… [citeste mai departe]


China blasts incoming Czech leader over call with Taiwan leader

Publicat:
China blasts incoming Czech leader over call with Taiwan leader

China lashed out at the after incoming spoke with Taiwan leader -wen two days after he was elected, saying the move amounted to “serious interference” in its affairs, according to Bloomberg. “This is a blatant violation of the ’s political commitment to the one-China principle,” spokeswoman […] The post China blasts incoming Czech leader over call with Taiwan leader appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

