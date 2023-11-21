China bets on France in relations with EU

Stiri Recomandate

Confruntate cu multiple presiuni și schimbări, băncile caută să-și reinventeze modelele tradiționale

Confruntate cu multiple presiuni și schimbări, băncile caută să-și reinventeze modelele tradiționale

Economia globală se îndreaptă către “un deceniu pierdut” pe fondul evoluțiilor din ultimii ani generate în principal de pandemie și războaie, conform analizelor Băncii Mondiale. Pandemia… [citeste mai departe]

Se extinde rețeaua de apă și canalizare menajeră pe încă două străzi din Pitești!

Se extinde rețeaua de apă și canalizare menajeră pe încă două străzi din Pitești!

Se extinde rețeaua de apă și canalizare menajeră pe încă două străzi din Pitești! Societatea Apă Canal 2000 SA Pitești a început lucrările pe cele două șantiere: în Balotești – rețea de canalizare pe 175 de metri, o stație… [citeste mai departe]

Mugur Isărescu dorește să recupereze tezaurul de la ruși: Ce demersuri întreprinde BNR după un secol de negocieri cu Rusia

Mugur Isărescu dorește să recupereze tezaurul de la ruși: Ce demersuri întreprinde BNR după un secol de negocieri cu Rusia

Tezaurul României de la Moscova este o necunoscută în acest moment la nivel european – este declarația făcută de Mugur Isărescu. Guvernatorul Băncii… [citeste mai departe]

Românii vor plăti o singură contribuție de asigurări sociale de sănătate. Modificare a Codului Fiscal, propusă de Florin Cîțu

Românii vor plăti o singură contribuție de asigurări sociale de sănătate. Modificare a Codului Fiscal, propusă de Florin Cîțu

Românii vor plăti o singură contribuție de asigurări sociale de sănătate. Modificare a Codului Fiscal, propusă de Florin Cîțu ”Românii… [citeste mai departe]

Rețea de medici, implicată într-o escrocherie uriașă! Analize Papanicolau, plătite la privat, dar procesate la negru, la stat

Rețea de medici, implicată într-o escrocherie uriașă! Analize Papanicolau, plătite la privat, dar procesate la negru, la stat

Timp de 3 ani, cei patru medici de la privat veneau cu sacoșele cu probe recoltate la spitalul de stat unde erau prelucrate.Pacientele ar… [citeste mai departe]

REZIDENȚIAT 2023: Peste 10.000 de candidați pe 5.290 de locuri și posturi. Cea mai mare concurență, la Faramcie

REZIDENȚIAT 2023: Peste 10.000 de candidați pe 5.290 de locuri și posturi. Cea mai mare concurență, la Faramcie

Candidații au la dispoziție doar 4.925 de locuri şi 365 de posturi pentru admiterea în domeniile Medicină, Medicină dentară și Farmacie, iar punctajul minim de admitere… [citeste mai departe]

Veniturile record din turism au înjumătățit deficitul comercial al Greciei

Veniturile record din turism au înjumătățit deficitul comercial al Greciei

Deficitul de cont curent al Greciei s-a înjumătăţit în septembrie, comparativ cu perioada similară din 2022, datorită veniturilor ridicate din turism şi a reducerii importurilor, a anunţat Banca Centrală a Greciei (BoG), transmit Reuters și Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Maia Sandu se află într-o vizită neanunțată la Kiev. Discuții cu Volodimir Zelenski despre viitorul european

FOTO Maia Sandu se află într-o vizită neanunțată la Kiev. Discuții cu Volodimir Zelenski despre viitorul european

Președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, efectuează o vizită neanunțată în Ucraina. Șeful statului de peste Prut a anunțat într-o postare pe Twitter că se află… [citeste mai departe]

Confort, eleganță, exclusivitate: atuurile unuia dintre cele mai atractive ansambluri rezidențiale și hoteliere din Mamaia Nord

Confort, eleganță, exclusivitate: atuurile unuia dintre cele mai atractive ansambluri rezidențiale și hoteliere din Mamaia Nord

Dacă ești în căutarea unei experiențe de neuitat pe litoralul românesc, atunci vei avea parte de o surpriză care-ți va depăși așteptările.… [citeste mai departe]

Rata șomajului în județul Tulcea a ajuns la aproape 3.9% în luna octombrie/ Trei sferturi dintre șomeri provin din mediul rural

Rata șomajului în județul Tulcea a ajuns la aproape 3.9% în luna octombrie/ Trei sferturi dintre șomeri provin din mediul rural

Agenția Județeană pentru Ocuparea Forței de Muncă (AJOFM) Tulcea a înregistrat în octombrie 2.811 de persoane în căutarea unei slujbe, o… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

China bets on France in relations with EU

Publicat:
China bets on France in relations with EU

France should play a key role within the EU to ensure well-functioning relations between the bloc and China, told French counterpart in a phone call on Monday where he said China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with France and welcome its products entering the Chinese market, according to […] The post China bets on France in relations with EU appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Euro zone economy started Q4 on back foot, stoking recession fears

12:15, 06.11.2023 - The downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in the dominant services industry weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting there is a growing chance of a recession in the 20-country currency union, according to Reuters. The economy contracted 0.1% last quarter,…

France sues Commission over primacy of English in EU hiring

10:50, 31.10.2023 - The use of Euro-English and Globish, a simplified version of English used by non-native speakers, may have become widespread in the EU, but France has never given up hope of Brussels bureaucrats speaking French, according to Politico.  On the contrary, Paris is now attacking the bloc for hiring some…

European gas prices decline as mild weather offsets supply risks

12:05, 02.10.2023 - European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…

Germany welcomes China’s support for G20 debt restructuring framework

11:11, 02.10.2023 - Germany has welcomed a show of support from China for the G20 debt restructuring framework for poorer countries in a joint statement after their financial dialogue in Frankfurt over the weekend, according to Reuters. “We welcome the fact that the Chinese side is also committed to this in our Joint Statement,…

EU trade chief seeks more balanced economic ties on China visit

10:40, 22.09.2023 - Europe‘s trade chief will push Beijing for fewer restrictions on European businesses on a four-day visit to China, when he can expect tough conversations over a planned EU investigation into electric car imports, according to Reuters. Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis will take part in a joint economic…

China complains to Germany after foreign minister calls Xi a ‘dictator’

14:25, 18.09.2023 - China has complained to Germany after its foreign minister labelled President Xi Jinping a “dictator”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, calling the title “absurd” and an “open political provocation,” according to Reuters. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in a live interview…

‘No risk’ that NATO member Romania will be dragged into war, senior alliance official says

20:25, 11.09.2023 - NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana said on Monday there is “no risk” that Alliance member Romania will be dragged into a war following the recent discovery of drone fragments on its territory near the border with war-torn Ukraine, according to AP News. “The most important thing is to re-confirm…

UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICS

14:55, 28.08.2023 - Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.5496
EUR 4.9709
CHF 5.1493
GBP 5.6749
CAD 3.3189
XAU 288.993
JPY 3.0672
CNY 0.6348
AED 1.2387
AUD 2.9826
MDL 0.2562
BGN 2.5416

Urmareste stirile pe: