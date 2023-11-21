China bets on France in relations with EU

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated last month as demand in the dominant services industry weakened further, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting there is a growing chance of a recession in the 20-country currency union, according to Reuters. The economy contracted 0.1% last quarter,…

- The use of Euro-English and Globish, a simplified version of English used by non-native speakers, may have become widespread in the EU, but France has never given up hope of Brussels bureaucrats speaking French, according to Politico. On the contrary, Paris is now attacking the bloc for hiring some…

- European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…

- Germany has welcomed a show of support from China for the G20 debt restructuring framework for poorer countries in a joint statement after their financial dialogue in Frankfurt over the weekend, according to Reuters. “We welcome the fact that the Chinese side is also committed to this in our Joint Statement,…

- Europe‘s trade chief will push Beijing for fewer restrictions on European businesses on a four-day visit to China, when he can expect tough conversations over a planned EU investigation into electric car imports, according to Reuters. Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis will take part in a joint economic…

- China has complained to Germany after its foreign minister labelled President Xi Jinping a “dictator”, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, calling the title “absurd” and an “open political provocation,” according to Reuters. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made the remarks in a live interview…

- NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana said on Monday there is “no risk” that Alliance member Romania will be dragged into a war following the recent discovery of drone fragments on its territory near the border with war-torn Ukraine, according to AP News. “The most important thing is to re-confirm…

- Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking…