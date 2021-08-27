CFA Romania: Budget deficit of 6.6 pct of GDP in 2021, public debt, 53 pct of GDP in 12 months Financial analysts anticipate a budget deficit of 6.6% of GDP in 2021 and an inflation rate of 4.03% for the 12-month horizon, Romania's chartered financial analysts association CFA Romania informs in a release. Thus, the average value of the expectations for the state budget deficit anticipated for 2021 is 6.6%. The average value of expectations in real terms of GDP in 2021 is + 6.9%. The public debt (percentage of GDP) will reach about 53%, in a 12-month horizon. The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon recorded an average value of 4.03%, over 72% of the participants… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The implementation of Romania's aggregate national budget in the first seven months of 2021 ended with a government deficit of 33.97 billion lei (2.89% of GDP), down from 49.68 billion lei (4.71% of GDP) seven months into 2020, the Finance Ministry announced on Thursday, agerpres reports. "This positive…

- Dupa imprumuturile facute de Romania in ultima perioada, ultimul fiind in luna iulie de 5 miliarde de euro, au aparut informații in spațiul public referitor la faptul ca din aceasta toamna ar putea aparea majorari de taxe. Premierul a negat aceasta informație. „Nu. Nu vad legatura in primul…

- The general consolidated budget deficit is up to 2.96 pct of the Gross Domestic Product after the first six months of this year, from 2.29 pct of the GDP at the end of May, yet over the corresponding period of the previous year the negative balance is dropping, according to the data published by…

- Financial analysts project a 5.8 percent growth rate for Romania's economy this year and a budget deficit of 6.2 percent of GDP, while the time horizon for Romania's joining the eurozone is 2030, Romania's chartered financial analysts association CFA Romania said in a release on Monday. More…

- Direct investments of non-residents in Romania has summed up 2.432 billion Euro, rising by 1.674 Euro, from 758 million Euro during the period of January - May 2020, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday. Participation in capital (including estimated net…

- The current account balance of payments deficit has increased by 2.74 billion euro in the first five months of this year, to 5.947 billion euro, from 3.207 billion euro in the January - May 2020 period, according to data of the National Bank of Romania, agerpres reports. "In the structure of this…

- Financial analysts anticipate this year's budget deficit will be 6.4 percent of GDP and the inflation rate over a 12-month time horizon, respectively June 2022 - June 2021, to be 3.75 percent, Romania's chartered financial analysts association CFA Romania said in a release. At the same time,…

- Romania had an average number of 5.099 million retirees as of March 31, 2021, by 24,000 less compared to the previous quarter, and the average monthly pension was 1,650 lei, up 0.9 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reports on Monday. There was an average of 4.665 million retirees…