CFA Romania: Budget deficit of 6.6 pct of GDP in 2021, public debt, 53 pct of GDP in 12 months
Financial analysts anticipate a budget deficit of 6.6% of GDP in 2021 and an inflation rate of 4.03% for the 12-month horizon, Romania's chartered financial analysts association CFA Romania informs in a release.
Thus, the average value of the expectations for the state budget deficit anticipated for 2021 is 6.6%. The average value of expectations in real terms of GDP in 2021 is + 6.9%. The public debt (percentage of GDP) will reach about 53%, in a 12-month horizon.
The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon recorded an average value of 4.03%, over 72% of the participants…
