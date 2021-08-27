CFA Romania: Budget deficit of 6.6 pct of GDP in 2021, public debt, 53 pct of GDP in 12 months

Stiri Recomandate

Termenul de eliberare al paşapoartelor simple electronice s-a redus! Programul prelungit de lucru cu publicul, până pe 31 august

Termenul de eliberare al paşapoartelor simple electronice s-a redus! Programul prelungit de lucru cu publicul, până pe 31 august

Termenul de eliberare al paşapoartelor simple electronice s-a redus substanţial, iar programul de lucru cu publicul rămâne extins până la… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Antonescu, pentru a doua oară la Splash! Vedete la apă, deși nu știe să înoate: ”M-a luat panica!”

Andreea Antonescu, pentru a doua oară la Splash! Vedete la apă, deși nu știe să înoate: ”M-a luat panica!”

Participant pentru a două oară în cadrul celui mai răcoritor show al verii, Splash! Vedete la apă, emisiune difuzată sâmbătă şi duminică, de la 20:00, la Antena 1, Andreea… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan vrea să curețe parcurile cu 5 GREBLE

Nicușor Dan vrea să curețe parcurile cu 5 GREBLE

Capacitatea de management a primarului general Nicușor Dan este praf și pulbere, o dovedește și recentul scandal de la Administrația Lacuri Parcuri și Agrement. Acum caută „vinovații” de starea jalnică a parcurilor, deși timp de un an nu a făcut decât să falimenteze cele două companii municipale care… [citeste mai departe]

PMP o acuză pe Clotilde Armand că pune în pericol sănătatea locuitorilor din Sectorul 1: A redus curățenia, nu tarifele plătite către Romprest

PMP o acuză pe Clotilde Armand că pune în pericol sănătatea locuitorilor din Sectorul 1: A redus curățenia, nu tarifele plătite către Romprest

Marea „victorie” trâmbițată joi de Clotilde Armand se întoarce împotriva sa. Anunțata reducere a tarifelor… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu ar trebui să folosiți niciodată uscătorul de păr din camera de hotel

De ce nu ar trebui să folosiți niciodată uscătorul de păr din camera de hotel

Este atât de convenabil să nu trebuiască să iei și uscătorul de păr când pleci în vacanță! Și totuși … ar trebui să te gândești ma bine. În acest articol vei afla motivul! Obișnuiai să-ți lași uscătorul de păr acasă atunci când plecai în… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO: Patru mașini parcate făcute praf azi-noapte! Mașina implicată, abandonată și șoferul, căutat

FOTO/VIDEO: Patru mașini parcate făcute praf azi-noapte! Mașina implicată, abandonată și șoferul, căutat

”Distracție” nocturnă pe străzile Bistriței. Patru mașini parcate făcute praf, în municipiu. Mașina care le-a lovit a fost găsită abandonată. Polițiștii îl caută pe cel ce a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Cod GALBEN de ploi abundente la Cluj! De când intră în vigoare

Cod GALBEN de ploi abundente la Cluj! De când intră în vigoare

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a emis vineri o atenţionare Cod galben de ploi abundente valabilă de sâmbătă după-amiaza până duminică seara în 27 de judeţe, printre care și Cluj. [citeste mai departe]

Criză fără sfârşit în Bulgaria. Preşedintele înmânează mandatul de formare a guvernului Partidului Socialist

Criză fără sfârşit în Bulgaria. Preşedintele înmânează mandatul de formare a guvernului Partidului Socialist

Preşedintele Bulgariei, Rumen Radev, înmânează mandatul de formare a guvernului Partidului Socialist Bulgar. Dacă şi această a treia încercare de formare a unui cabinet… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia amendează platforma de rezervări Booking.com cu 175 milioane de dolari

Rusia amendează platforma de rezervări Booking.com cu 175 milioane de dolari

Autorităţile ruse au amendat joi platforma de rezervări de spaţii de cazare online Booking.com, pentru abuz de poziţie dominantă pe piaţă, transmite DPA. Compania cu sediul în Olanda trebuie să plătească o amendă de 13 miliarde de ruble (175 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

În Bacău și Tescani se desfășoară Festivalul Internațional ,,Enescu – Orfeul Moldav”

În Bacău și Tescani se desfășoară Festivalul Internațional ,,Enescu – Orfeul Moldav”

La Sala ,,Ateneu” din municipiul Bacău și la Secția din Tescani a Muzeului Național ,,George Enescu” are loc în perioada 26 – 29 august, ediția cu numărul 42 a Festivalului Internațional ,,Enescu – Orfeul Moldav”,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

CFA Romania: Budget deficit of 6.6 pct of GDP in 2021, public debt, 53 pct of GDP in 12 months

Publicat:
CFA Romania: Budget deficit of 6.6 pct of GDP in 2021, public debt, 53 pct of GDP in 12 months

Financial analysts anticipate a budget deficit of 6.6% of GDP in 2021 and an inflation rate of 4.03% for the 12-month horizon, Romania's chartered financial analysts association CFA Romania informs in a release.

Thus, the average value of the expectations for the state budget deficit anticipated for 2021 is 6.6%. The average value of expectations in real terms of GDP in 2021 is + 6.9%. The public debt (percentage of GDP) will reach about 53%, in a 12-month horizon.

The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon recorded an average value of 4.03%, over 72% of the participants…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gov't deficit at 2.89% of GDP seven months into national budget implementation

17:30, 26.08.2021 - The implementation of Romania's aggregate national budget in the first seven months of 2021 ended with a government deficit of 33.97 billion lei (2.89% of GDP), down from 49.68 billion lei (4.71% of GDP) seven months into 2020, the Finance Ministry announced on Thursday, agerpres reports. "This positive…

VIDEO Cițu, despre majorari de taxe din aceasta toamna: Nu vad legatura. Trebuie sa finanțam un deficit de 80 de miliarde de lei

15:35, 05.08.2021 - Dupa imprumuturile facute de Romania in ultima perioada, ultimul fiind in luna iulie de 5 miliarde de euro, au aparut informații in spațiul public referitor la faptul ca din aceasta toamna ar putea aparea majorari de taxe. Premierul a negat aceasta informație. „Nu. Nu vad legatura in primul…

Budget deficit up to 2.96 pct of GDP after 6 months

09:45, 27.07.2021 - The general consolidated budget deficit is up to 2.96 pct of the Gross Domestic Product after the first six months of this year, from 2.29 pct of the GDP at the end of May, yet over the corresponding period of the previous year the negative balance is dropping, according to the data published by…

CFA Romania's 2021 projections: 5.8 pct economic growth, budget deficit at 6.2 pct of GDP

13:35, 26.07.2021 - Financial analysts project a 5.8 percent growth rate for Romania's economy this year and a budget deficit of 6.2 percent of GDP, while the time horizon for Romania's joining the eurozone is 2030, Romania's chartered financial analysts association CFA Romania said in a release on Monday. More…

Foreign direct investments increase by 1.674 billion Euro, in 5 months

13:50, 14.07.2021 - Direct investments of non-residents in Romania has summed up 2.432 billion Euro, rising by 1.674 Euro, from 758 million Euro during the period of January - May 2020, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday. Participation in capital (including estimated net…

Current account balance deficit increases by 2.74 billion euro in first 5 months of year

13:20, 14.07.2021 - The current account balance of payments deficit has increased by 2.74 billion euro in the first five months of this year, to 5.947 billion euro, from 3.207 billion euro in the January - May 2020 period, according to data of the National Bank of Romania, agerpres reports. "In the structure of this…

CFA Romania analysts anticipate budget deficit of 6.4 pct of GDP in 2021

11:50, 28.06.2021 - Financial analysts anticipate this year's budget deficit will be 6.4 percent of GDP and the inflation rate over a 12-month time horizon, respectively June 2022 - June 2021, to be 3.75 percent, Romania's chartered financial analysts association CFA Romania said in a release. At the same time,…

Official statistics: Number of pensioners down by 24,000 in Q1, average pension income at 1,650 lei

11:10, 14.06.2021 - Romania had an average number of 5.099 million retirees as of March 31, 2021, by 24,000 less compared to the previous quarter, and the average monthly pension was 1,650 lei, up 0.9 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reports on Monday. There was an average of 4.665 million retirees…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 august 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 28°C
Iasi 13°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 20°C
Timisoara 11°C | 19°C
Constanta 20°C | 25°C
Brasov 10°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 11°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 26.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 254.685,60 1.777.444,40
II (5/6) 3 28.298,40 -
III (4/6) 200 424,47 -
IV (3/6) 3.599 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.055.204,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 august 2021
USD 4.1898
EUR 4.9306
CHF 4.5724
GBP 5.758
CAD 3.3231
XAU 240.506
JPY 3.804
CNY 0.6463
AED 1.1407
AUD 3.0414
MDL 0.2372
BGN 2.5209

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec