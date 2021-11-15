Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the oldest network of jewellery and watch stores in Romania, Cellini has started trading its first bond issue on BVB’s Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. The bonds will trade under the ticker CELL25 and the funds will…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, Aforti Holding has started trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. Aforti Holding, a non-banking…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

- Romanian-German startup StageMe.Live, developer of a live video streaming tool for e-commerce platforms, said on Monday that it started its first round of financing. The company aims to raise EUR 160,000, the equivalent of 10% of the company, as its pre-money valuation is EUR 1.6 million. The financing…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Ansett Logistics, a rail freight carrier has listed its first bonds worth half a million euros on the Multilateral Trading System under the ANS26E ticker, according to a press release. In a private placement of bonds that took place in…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that Romania’s current account deficit in January-July increased to EUR 9,057bln, compared to the same period last year of EUR 5,350bln, according to a press release. The report shows that the deficits on trade in goods and on primary income increased…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) should take into account more favourable financing conditions in discussing the future of its pandemic-related monthly asset purchases, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, according to Reuters. Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France,…

- Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…