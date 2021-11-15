Stiri Recomandate

IPJ Tulcea: Copil accidentat pe trecerea de pietoni

Conform informatiilor furnizate de IPJ Tulcea, un baiat in varsta de 10 ani a fost accidentat pe trecerea de pietoni de catre un tanar de 19 ani ce conducea pe strada Vlad Tepes din orasul Babadag, judetul Tulcea. Conducatorul auto a parasit locul faptei, fara incuviintarea organelor de politie. In… [citeste mai departe]

Cine poate beneficia de noul tratament cu anticorpi monoclonali, eficient împotriva infectării cu SARS-CoV-2

Tratamentul cu anticorpi Astrazeneca, care poate elimina decesul și orice evoluție severă a infectării cu Covid-19, devine o nouă speranță pentru ieșirea din criza pandemică. Pacienții… [citeste mai departe]

5 alimente pe care trebuie să le consumăm în luna noiembrie pentru a avea o imunitate de fier

Toamna ne oferă cele mai multe fructe și legume din întreg anul. În fiecare lună a acestui anotimp putem consuma și conserva fructe și legume iar în această perioadă de parcă sunt mult mai gustoase.… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: Nouă paturi ATI libere la nivel naţional pentru bolnavii de COVID-19; 1.720 – ocupate

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a anunţat că la nivel naţional, luni, sunt disponibile nouă paturi la terapie intensivă pentru pacienţii bolnavi de COVID-19, în afara celor rezervate special pentru persoane cu anumite… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia acuză Belarus că le dă migranţilor bușteni să treacă frontiera UE

Poliţia de frontieră poloneză a acuzat duminică forţele de securitate din Belarus că le-ar da instrucţiuni şi echipamente migranţilor blocaţi în zonă pentru luarea cu asalt a frontierei dintre cele două ţări, relatează luni dpa. Se pare că… [citeste mai departe]

Pitești. Au petrecut în apartament și s-au ales cu amenzi usturătoare

În noaptea de 14 spre 15 noiembrie a.c., în jurul orei 02.00, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 2 Poliție Pitești au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că, într-un apartament de pe b-dul Nicolae Bălcescu din Pitești, are loc o petrecere privată. La fața locului… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Galati: Buletin informativ - 15.11.2021

Nr. 894102 din 11 noiembrie 2021 EVENIMENTE RUTIERE La data de 12 noiembrie a.c., in jurul orei 23.20, politistii Biroului Rutier Galati au fost sesizati cu privire la producerea unui incident rutier, pe strada Lunca Siretului, din municipiul Galati, soldat doar cu pagube materiale.La fata locului, politistii l au… [citeste mai departe]

Noua Clasă pentru clasa muncitoare

Românii sunt încurajați, prin programe precum Rabla și Rabla Plus, să achiziționeze mașini noi, fie ele echipate cu motoare convenționale, fie cu sisteme de propulsie electrice sau electrificate. Asta pentru că vârsta medie a parcului auto național este într-o continuare creștere. În tot acest timp, românii continuă să înmatriculeze… [citeste mai departe]

Cat va cheltui primaria din Tulcea anul acesta pentru iluminatul festiv

Primaria municipiului Tulcea va aloca anul acesta 600.000 de lei pentru iluminatul festiv.Primarul municipiului Tulcea, Stefan Ilie, a declarat, pentru AGERPRES, ca anul trecut iluminatul festiv de Sarbatori a costat cu 50 mai putin decat pretul platit anual… [citeste mai departe]


BVB’s financing rounds exceed €1.5bln in the first 10 months

Publicat:
(BVB) announced on Monday that the financing rounds carried out through BVB exceeded E1.5bln and it stated that in the first ten months of the year, 25 bond issues, 9 new government securities issues and 19 share issues were listed, according to a press release.  “The total capitalization of companies from […] The post BVB’s financing rounds exceed E1.5bln in the first 10 months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

