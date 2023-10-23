Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdogPublicat:
A gas transit deal between Bulgaria’s state-owned firm Bulgargaz EAD and Turkey’s Botas is being investigated by the European Union amid concerns it may be anti-competitive, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission said Monday it’s sent requests for information to the companies and that it would “not hesitate to take appropriate action” if it finds […] The post Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdog appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after gunman in Brussels kills two Swedes
15:11, 17.10.2023 - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…
European Union tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition
11:30, 17.10.2023 - A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters. The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…
European Union faces rift over Palestine aid, stance on Israel war with Hamas
11:21, 10.10.2023 - Divisions among EU member states and a lack of convergence from EU institutions were on display on Monday over plans to halt aid to Palestine in response to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas, according to Euractiv. The EU’s disarray reflects longstanding divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Palestinian…
European gas prices decline as mild weather offsets supply risks
12:05, 02.10.2023 - European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…
EU to assess whether to hit Chinese electric cars with tariffs
11:30, 13.09.2023 - The European Commission started an investigation on Wednesday to assess whether the European Union needs to impose tariffs to protect itself against Chinese electric vehicle producers benefiting from state subsidies, according to Reuters. “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars. And…
Germany, Switzerland, Austria join call for return to budgetary discipline
10:10, 22.08.2023 - The finance ministers of Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Monday made a joint appeal for a return to discipline in government spending and an end to an era of expansionary fiscal policy, according to Reuters. Germany has long been a leading advocate for balanced budgets…
Finland to build EU’s largest stockpile for chemical and nuclear emergencies
14:21, 16.08.2023 - Finland will build up the largest strategic reserve of emergency supplies in the European Union after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an effort within the bloc to boost its crisis preparedness, according Bloomberg. The project, which received E242 million in funding from the European Commission,…
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges EU to ensure end to “unacceptable” farm goods restrictions
11:21, 25.07.2023 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union on Monday to ensure that an “unacceptable and clearly non-European” ban on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries is lifted by a September 15 deadline, according to Reuters. The five central European countries want the EU ban extended at…