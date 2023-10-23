Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdog

Stiri Recomandate

Banca Mondială: România a pierdut în ultimii 10-15 ani circa 20% din forța de muncă din cauza emigrației, țara „îmbătrânește”

Banca Mondială: România a pierdut în ultimii 10-15 ani circa 20% din forța de muncă din cauza emigrației, țara „îmbătrânește”

Un raport al Băncii Mondiale pentru România arată că populația activă a ţării este în scădere, în mare parte din cauza emigrației.… [citeste mai departe]

Școala merge excelent. Ne trebuie și profesori de tatuaje

Școala merge excelent. Ne trebuie și profesori de tatuaje

1. Guvernul pesedist de inspirație useristă tot dă pinteni cu plata cu cardul. Am văzut niște cifre la o televizie de știri. Avem 340.000 de POS-uri, dar ne-ar trebui 800.000 de mii ca să iasă lucrarea cum ar vrea digitalizatul Ciolacu. Iar la nivel de bancomate – cu 3000 în minus… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un concept Toyota: Space Mobility este un buggy electric care poate merge pe Lună

Încă un concept Toyota: Space Mobility este un buggy electric care poate merge pe Lună

Constructorul japonez continuă să lanseze concepte noi și captivante cu ocazia Salonului de Mobilitate din Japonia. Cel mai nou concept se numește Space Mobility, iar acesta este un vehicul asemănător unui buggy și care este… [citeste mai departe]

„Prietenii regenerabilelor” cer Comisiei Europene și mai mult sprijin pentru energia verde / Pentru 11 țări UE nu este suficient de mare actualul val de investiții

„Prietenii regenerabilelor” cer Comisiei Europene și mai mult sprijin pentru energia verde / Pentru 11 țări UE nu este suficient de mare actualul val de investiții

​Un grup de 11 state membre a semnat un document iniţiat de… [citeste mai departe]

Iași: DelGaz va înlocui conductele de gaze naturale pe mai multe străzi din oraș

Iași: DelGaz va înlocui conductele de gaze naturale pe mai multe străzi din oraș

SC DelGaz Grid SA a informat Primăria Municipiului Iași că va executa o serie de lucrări de înlocuire a conductelor și a branșamentelor de gaze naturale pe mai multe străzi din oraș. Intervențiile sunt obligatorii potrivit Legii energiei… [citeste mai departe]

Mundia versus Modia - cele două „universuri” mentale în care trăim și care ne determină atitudinea față de viață

Mundia versus Modia - cele două „universuri” mentale în care trăim și care ne determină atitudinea față de viață

În 2014, David Boxenhorn, care se descrie pe pagina de LinkedIn ca inginer software, antreprenor și blogger, a publicat un articol denumit „Mundia & Modia:… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: De maine, timp de cateva zile, sistemul de semaforizare din zona ICIL va fi oprit total pentru lucrari de modernizare

Constanta: De maine, timp de cateva zile, sistemul de semaforizare din zona ICIL va fi oprit total pentru lucrari de modernizare

Sistemul de semaforizare din intersectia bulevardului 1 Decembrie 1918 cu bulevardul I.C. Bratianu va fi oprit total pentru lucrari de modernizarePotrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful diplomaţiei libaneze: Hezbollah nu va intra imediat în război, căci Hamas se descurcă singură câteva luni

Şeful diplomaţiei libaneze: Hezbollah nu va intra imediat în război, căci Hamas se descurcă singură câteva luni

Gruparea şiită libaneză "Hezbollah nu va intra imediat" în războiul împotriva Israelului, în momentul în care va avea loc intervenţia la sol a trupelor israeliene… [citeste mai departe]

Reducerea evaziunii fiscale, praf în ochi: bogații lumii plătesc în continuare mai puțin de 0,5 % impozit pe avere

Reducerea evaziunii fiscale, praf în ochi: bogații lumii plătesc în continuare mai puțin de 0,5 % impozit pe avere

Reducerea evaziunii fiscale, praf în ochi: bogații lumii plătesc în continuare mai puțin de 0,5 % impozit pe averePotrivit unui nou raport întocmit de experți din… [citeste mai departe]

ANPC a amendat Enel cu peste 10 milioane de euro pentru că nu ar fi facturat corect

ANPC a amendat Enel cu peste 10 milioane de euro pentru că nu ar fi facturat corect

Enel va contesta amenda, “instituțiile statului au interpretări diferite ale legislației” Mihai Nicuț (e-nergia.ro) Autoritatea Națională pentru Protecția Consumatorului a amendat furnizorul Enel Energie pentru că nu ar fi facturat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdog

Publicat:
Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdog

A gas transit deal between Bulgaria’s state-owned firm Bulgargaz EAD and Turkey’s Botas is being investigated by the amid concerns it may be anti-competitive, according to Bloomberg said Monday it’s sent requests for information to the companies and that it would “not hesitate to take appropriate action” if it finds […] The post Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdog appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Swedish PM urges EU to boost security after gunman in Brussels kills two Swedes

15:11, 17.10.2023 - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…

European Union tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition

11:30, 17.10.2023 - A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…

European Union faces rift over Palestine aid, stance on Israel war with Hamas

11:21, 10.10.2023 - Divisions among EU member states and a lack of convergence from EU institutions were on display on Monday over plans to halt aid to Palestine in response to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas, according to Euractiv.  The EU’s disarray reflects longstanding divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Palestinian…

European gas prices decline as mild weather offsets supply risks

12:05, 02.10.2023 - European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…

EU to assess whether to hit Chinese electric cars with tariffs

11:30, 13.09.2023 - The European Commission started an investigation on Wednesday to assess whether the European Union needs to impose tariffs to protect itself against Chinese electric vehicle producers benefiting from state subsidies, according to Reuters. “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars. And…

Germany, Switzerland, Austria join call for return to budgetary discipline

10:10, 22.08.2023 - The finance ministers of Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Monday made a joint appeal for a return to discipline in government spending and an end to an era of expansionary fiscal policy, according to Reuters. Germany has long been a leading advocate for balanced budgets…

Finland to build EU’s largest stockpile for chemical and nuclear emergencies

14:21, 16.08.2023 - Finland will build up the largest strategic reserve of emergency supplies in the European Union after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an effort within the bloc to boost its crisis preparedness, according Bloomberg. The project, which received E242 million in funding from the European Commission,…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges EU to ensure end to “unacceptable” farm goods restrictions

11:21, 25.07.2023 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union on Monday to ensure that an “unacceptable and clearly non-European” ban on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries is lifted by a September 15 deadline, according to Reuters. The five central European countries want the EU ban extended at…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 octombrie 2023
USD 4.694
EUR 4.9724
CHF 5.2568
GBP 5.7029
CAD 3.4213
XAU 298.586
JPY 3.1304
CNY 0.6415
AED 1.278
AUD 2.9546
MDL 0.2579
BGN 2.5423

Urmareste stirile pe: