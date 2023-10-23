Bulgaria-Turkey LNG supply pact probed by EU antitrust watchdog

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…

- A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters. The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…

- Divisions among EU member states and a lack of convergence from EU institutions were on display on Monday over plans to halt aid to Palestine in response to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas, according to Euractiv. The EU’s disarray reflects longstanding divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Palestinian…

- European natural gas prices declined as traders weighed supply risks against a mild weather forecast for October, according to Bloomberg. The November contract fell as much as 3.5% after gaining at the start of trading on Monday. Temperatures are forecast to be well above seasonal norms in northwest…

- The European Commission started an investigation on Wednesday to assess whether the European Union needs to impose tariffs to protect itself against Chinese electric vehicle producers benefiting from state subsidies, according to Reuters. “Global markets are now flooded with cheaper electric cars. And…

- The finance ministers of Germany, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein on Monday made a joint appeal for a return to discipline in government spending and an end to an era of expansionary fiscal policy, according to Reuters. Germany has long been a leading advocate for balanced budgets…

- Finland will build up the largest strategic reserve of emergency supplies in the European Union after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an effort within the bloc to boost its crisis preparedness, according Bloomberg. The project, which received E242 million in funding from the European Commission,…

- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union on Monday to ensure that an “unacceptable and clearly non-European” ban on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries is lifted by a September 15 deadline, according to Reuters. The five central European countries want the EU ban extended at…