Bulgaria sends largest military aid package to Ukraine The largest one-time military aid package which includes 100 armoured vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia's first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The military equipment was bought 40 years ago to carry

