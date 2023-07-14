Bulgaria sends largest military aid package to Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Decretul prin care se ia act de demisia lui Marius Budăi de la Ministerul Muncii, semnat de preşedinte

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, vineri, decretele prin care se ia act de demisia lui Marius Budăi din funcţia de ministru al Muncii şi Solidarităţii Sociale şi prin care viceprim-ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o grevă în sistemul de justiție: O parte din angajați sunt nemulțumiți de salariile prea mici

Sindicatul Angajaţilor din Oficiul Naţional al Registrului Comerţului (SAONRC) anunţă declanşarea unei greve japoneze în intervalul 17 - 21 iulie, reclamând discriminarea salarială faţă de… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri noua Toyota Prius în România: start de la 45.000 de euro

Noua generație Toyota Prius a debutat la finalul anului trecut. Pe lângă design, marea noutate este reprezentată de exclusivitatea unei motorizări plug-in hybrid (cel puțin în Europa). Așadar, Prius renunță la configurația hibrid. Sistemul de propulsie plug-in hybrid… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de morți în Sudan după ce o piață a fost bombardată în plină zi. Cadavrele victimelor, copii și femei, încă zac pe străzi

Cel puțin 30 de oameni au murit după ce armata sudaneză a bombardat o piață în Omdurman, cel mai populat oraș al țării, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Harta feroviară a României: Trenurile care leagă marile orașe merg cu mai puţin de 60 km/h

Trenurile care leagă marile oraşe ale ţării merg cu mai puţin de 60 km/h. Singura rută rapidă cu trenul este din Capitală spre Constanţa, unde vitezele ajung la 120 km/h, potrivit Ziarului Financiar. [citeste mai departe]

Locul din România unde sunt doar 5 grade în această dimineață. Peisajele sunt desprinse din filme

Multe regiuni din țară au fost marcate de fenomene specifice instabilității atmosferice, în primele ore ale zilei de vineri, 14 iulie. Temperaturile au scăzut considerabil în unele teritorii. Află… [citeste mai departe]

Perchezitii in Constanta, in dosare penale pentru inselaciune si fals in declaratii! (FOTO)

La data de 13 iulie a.c., politistii din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalitatii Economice Constanta, sub coordonarea procurorilor din cadrul Parchetului de pe langa Judecatoria Constanta, au efectuat 35 de… [citeste mai departe]

Lisa Marie Presley a murit din cauza unei ocluzii a intestinului subţire

Moartea Lisei Marie Presley, în ianuarie, a fost cauzată de complicaţii rezultate în urma unei ocluzii a intestinului subţire, potrivit celui mai recent raport al medicului legist din Los Angeles County, scrie dpa, potrivit news.ro.În timp ce raportul nu… [citeste mai departe]

Cum au fost surprinşi Carmen Brumă şi Mircea Badea în vacanţă. Cei doi au ales o destinaţie de vis

Sezonul vacanțelor este în toi, astfel că fiecare își rezervă câteva zile libere pentru a se relaxa și destinde în diferite destinații de vacanță. Nici Mircea Badea și Carmen Brumă nu s-au abătut… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare ANM de caniculă pentru 10 județe. Harta zonelor afectate

Meteorologii au emis vineri, 14 iulie, o atenționare meteo cod galben de caniculă pentru sudul Olteniei, sudul și estul Munteniei și în vestul Dobrogei. „Local va fi caniculă și disconfortul termic ridicat, iar indicele temperatură-umezeală (ITU) va atinge sau va… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Bulgaria sends largest military aid package to Ukraine

The largest one-time military aid package which includes 100 armoured vehicles from the Bulgarian police stockpile, mostly infantry carrier vehicles was sent to Ukraine in what was Sofia’s first official decision to help Kyiv with heavy equipment, Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The military equipment was bought 40 years ago to carry […] The post Bulgaria sends largest military aid package to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

