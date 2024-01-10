Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey to sign Black Sea demining agreement

Stiri Recomandate

Gerul cumplit va persista în zilele următoare! Director ANM: „Vremea va continua să fie rece"

Gerul cumplit va persista în zilele următoare! Director ANM: „Vremea va continua să fie rece”

Gerul şi ninsoarea au făcut ravagii în unele zone din țară, acolo unde mai multe drumuri și școli au fost închise. Directorul Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie, Elena Mateescu, a explicat, într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Sinéad OConnor a murit din cauze naturale, la 56 de ani. Anuntul unui medic legist

Sinéad OConnor a murit din cauze naturale, la 56 de ani. Anuntul unui medic legist

Cantareata irlandeza Sinead O 39;Connor, care a fost gasita fara semne vitale la o adresa din Londra in luna iulie a anului trecut, a murit din cauze naturale, a anuntat marti medicul legist, transmit agentiile Reuters si AFP.Sinead O… [citeste mai departe]

Angajaţii din asistenţă socială solicită „deblocarea urgentă" a angajărilor din domeniu, unde deficitul de personal este de 40% și iau în calcul declanşarea grevei generale

Angajaţii din asistenţă socială solicită „deblocarea urgentă” a angajărilor din domeniu, unde deficitul de personal este de 40% și iau în calcul declanşarea grevei generale

Salariaţii din domeniul asistenţei… [citeste mai departe]

Derapaj în disputa Teodosie - Bănescu: „Juisarea intelectualist-utopică este principala sursă de încurajare a ideologiilor cristofobe"

Derapaj în disputa Teodosie - Bănescu: „Juisarea intelectualist-utopică este principala sursă de încurajare a ideologiilor cristofobe”

Polemica dintre arhiepiscopul Tomisului, ÎPS Teodosie, și purtătorul de cuvânt al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române, Vasile… [citeste mai departe]

FOTBAL Alte amicale pentru naționala României

FOTBAL Alte amicale pentru naționala României

Naționala României de fotbal se pregătește în acest an pentru participarea la Euro 2024. Ea va disputa, la începutul lunii iunie, două partide de verificare, ultimele înaintea turneului final din Germania. [citeste mai departe]

Polonia se confruntă cu o criză instituțională după arestarea politicienilor în palatul prezidențial

Polonia se confruntă cu o criză instituțională după arestarea politicienilor în palatul prezidențial

Polonia trece printr-o criză instituţională fără precedent odată cu confruntarea deschisă între preşedintele conservator Andrzej Duda şi nou premier liberal pro-european Donald Tusk, după… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul polonez arestat pentru corupție anunță că intră în greva foamei și se declară „prizonier politic"

Ministrul polonez arestat pentru corupție anunță că intră în greva foamei și se declară „prizonier politic”

Fostul ministru de interne din Guvernul Poloniei, Mariusz Kaminski, arestat ieri pentru o condamnarede corupție, spune că este „prizonier politic” și că intră în… [citeste mai departe]

Poți să bei apă sfințită de Bobotează dacă fumezi? O nouă dispută intensă în sânul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române

Poți să bei apă sfințită de Bobotează dacă fumezi? O nouă dispută intensă în sânul Bisericii Ortodoxe Române

Într-o emisiune la Radio Dobrogea, ÎPS Teodosie a explicat, răspunzând întrebării unui ascultător, că o persoană care fumează nu poate lua agheasmă „nici mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Revenirea astronauților americani pe Lună, amânată până în 2026

Revenirea astronauților americani pe Lună, amânată până în 2026

NASA a anunțat că amână misiunea Artemis 3, care urma să retrimită astronauți pe Lună pentru prima dată de la încheierea misiunii Apollo în 1972, precum și misiunea Artemis 2, în cadrul căreia un echipaj urma să facă ocolul Lunii fără a ateriza, scrie TF1 [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta: Politistii prezenti la mai multe licee si scoli din Constanta!

Știri Constanta: Politistii prezenti la mai multe licee si scoli din Constanta!

Activitati preventive la Constanta Politistii din cadrul Biroului de Analiza si Prevenire a Criminalitatii si Biroul Siguranta Scolara au desfasurat activitati de prevenire in perioada 8 9 ianuarie a.c. in mai multe institutii de invatamant… [citeste mai departe]


Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey to sign Black Sea demining agreement

Publicat:
Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey to sign Black Sea demining agreement

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey will sign a memorandum of understanding to set up a naval group to tackle increased mine threat in the posed by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the in Sofia said on Wednesday, according to . The agreement will be signed in Istanbul on Thursday, the […] The post Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey to sign demining agreement appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

