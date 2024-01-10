Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey to sign Black Sea demining agreement

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- NATO members Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey have invited other countries to join the upcoming Black Sea demining operation, a joint initiative to clear the sea of mines and ensure the safety of sea lanes, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry told Euractiv. The initiative remains open to joint actions and the participation…

- Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday announced their first exchange of prisoners of war in nearly five months, with more than 200 freed by each side after what both said was a complex negotiation involving mediation by the United Arab Emirates, according to Reuters. Russia’s Defence Ministry said 248 military…

- Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Wednesday it will buy a 50% stake in Electrocentrale Borzesti, which owns the largest wind power portfolio in the country, and will fully acquire Renovatio Asset Management, the owner of Romania’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, according…

- Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria plan a joint force to clear mines drifting into their areas of the Black Sea as part of the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The agreement, expected to be signed next month, would be the first major joint action of Black Sea nations since…

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- Turkey has told Sweden it expects to ratify its long-delayed accession to the NATO military alliance within weeks, Sweden’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland asked to join NATO last year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But Turkish President…

- Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, signed an agreement in Kyiv on Wednesday to ensure the secure transit of Ukrainian products and the development of border crossings between Ukraine and Romania, according to Euractiv. By the end of 2023, Romania will…

- Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…