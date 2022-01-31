Bucharest’s COVID incidence rate rises to a new record level Bucharest’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 19.88 cases per thousand inhabitants on Monday, Digi24 reported. The day before the infection rate was 18.05 per thousand, while one week ago it was 10.23, according to Romania-Insider. The COVID incidence rate has risen sharply in the Romanian capital since the start of 2022. […] The post Bucharest’s COVID incidence rate rises to a new record level appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom announced on Monday that it was awarded a E500mln contract by Bucharest underground system operator Metrorex, to provide full maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet until 2036, according to See News. “The services cover preventive and…

- Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

- The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition decided on Wednesday to promote in Parliament the draft law on the Covid-19 pass, proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and vote on it in the ordinary session, between Christmas and New Year, political sources told HotNews.ro. “During the next two…

- Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday and the COVID-19 crisis and a new wave of the pandemic were among the topics discussed, according to Romania-Insider. Romanian officials believe that a fifth wave of the COVID-19…

- The 14-day COVID-19 rate for Bucharest is 0.91 cases per thousand inhabitants on Monday, down from the previous day, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP). On Sunday, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest was 0.98 cases per thousand inhabitants. The highest rate of infection with…

- Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider. Those arriving from the European Union, European…

- More students in Romania can return to in-person learning as of Monday after the authorities eased the COVID-19 safety rules for schools, according to Romania Insider. Educational units located in cities, towns or communes with COVID incidence rates below 3 per thousand can now hold in-person classes,…

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) announced that only the Romanian schools and kindergartens where more than 60% of the employees are vaccinated against Covid will open with physical presence starting Monday, according to a Romania-Insider. “In the educational units, where…