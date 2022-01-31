Bucharest’s COVID incidence rate rises to a new record level

Stiri Recomandate

Alexandru Rafila semnalează creșterea ratei de internare a pacienților Covid-19

Ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, a declarat luni că oficialii din sistemul sanitar sunt „preocupați” de creșterea procentul de persoane infectate cu Covid-19 care necesită internarea în spital. „Ramane sa vedem daca este o intamplare… [citeste mai departe]

Roxana Ciuhulescu, primul interviu după eliminarea de la Survivor 2022: ‘Nu aș vrea să repet’. Ce probleme de sănătate are EXCLUSIV

Roxana Ciuhulescu a intrat în cursa pentru marele premiu de la Survivor în postura de favorită, dat fiind faptul că aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

Ratele de infectare sunt în continuă creștere în toate județele. Municipiul București raportează, din nou, cele mai multe cazuri

Județul Cluj se află, în continuare, în fruntea județelor cu rată de infectare mare, cu o incidență de 22,81 la mie, iar celelalte… [citeste mai departe]

Caz de „Dosarele X” la Tecuci. Statuia de 1,5 tone, din bronz, a lui Ştefan cel Mare, a dispărut fără urmă

Un bust din bronz al domnitorului Ştefan cel Mare, greu de 1,5 tone, a dispărut din depozitul primăriei din Tecuci. Primăria a plătit pentru lucrarea dispărută 30.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

STUDIUL care CONTRAZICE tot ce au spus autoritățile din România: Ivermectina e EFICIENTĂ chiar și contra Omicron

Compania farmaceutică niponă Kowa a afirmat luni că medicamentul anti-parazitar Ivermectină s-a dovedit eficient în tratarea variantei Omicron a COVID-19 în faza a treia… [citeste mai departe]

Va fi din ce în ce mai greu să ne permitem o casă în România. Prețurile la imobiliare continuă să crească

Dacă până înainte de pandemie, un român trebuia să muncească șapte ani și jumătate ca să strângă banii pentru un apartament modest, acum e nevoie de cel puțin opt ani pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Gata! România renunță la lista țărilor din zone roșii și galbene – noi reguli pentru intrarea în țară

România renunţă la lista ţărilor din zonele roşii sau galbene şi reduce carantina pentru nevaccinaţi. Arafat: E o abordare mai uşor de urmărit.   Lista ţărilor considerate cu… [citeste mai departe]

Petrutza Petruta: Buni zori maestre! Paltonul singurătății sunt sigură că nu-l purtați

  Buni zori maestre, e greu departe în neuitare? Paltonul singurătății sunt sigură că nu-l purtați, Acolo, în nemurire, este cenaclul poeților decedați După ce pe Pământ și-au îndeplinit a lor menire. Soția, azi, vă… [citeste mai departe]

Tot mai mulți români și-ar schimba jobul. Topul celor mai dorite locuri de muncă

2022 este anul în care românii intenționează să-și schimbe jobul. Numărul candidaților care au aplicat la joburi în ianuarie a crescut cu 66% față de începutul lui 2021 31 ianuarie 2022. Schimbări pe piața muncii Pandemia a schimbat… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul pentru Copii din Galați va avea un aparat performant pentru investigaţii şi imagistică

Spitalul pentru Copii din Galaţi va avea un aparat performant pentru investigaţii şi imagistică, în urma unei achiziţii derulate de către municipalitate în cadrul proiectului cu fonduri europene pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Bucharest’s COVID incidence rate rises to a new record level

Publicat:
Bucharest's COVID incidence rate rises to a new record level

Bucharest’s 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 19.88 cases per thousand inhabitants on Monday, Digi24 reported. The day before the infection rate was 18.05 per thousand, while one week ago it was 10.23, according to Romania-Insider.  The COVID incidence rate has risen sharply in the Romanian capital since the start of 2022. […] The post Bucharest’s COVID incidence rate rises to a new record level appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

