- European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni urged governments to set aside rigid positions on the reform of the bloc’s debt rules and seek common ground as the EU tries to reach a deal by the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. He was speaking after an op-ed was published by Germany and 10 other…

- The Biden administration is proposing to allies that they extend a coordinated freeze on new digital services taxes beyond its planned expiration at the end of this year, in a bid to avert a trade war among friends and keep alive a foundering global tax deal, according to Bloomberg. The freeze was included…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a “realistic and binding agreement” among European Union member states to reduce debt levels while giving governments leeway to invest, according to Bloomberg. “We now need an understanding of how we can reduce the high levels of debt without repeating the mistakes…

- The euro area faces a risk of entrenched inflation that the European Central Bank is determined to combat by keeping interest rates high for a sustained period, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, according to Bloomberg. While energy prices have eased sooner than expected and…

- Emmanuel Macron urged Europe to develop more strategic autonomy as a way to avoid the risk of turning EU countries into “vassals” in the event of a global crisis such as a US-China confrontation. , according to Bloomberg. “Strategic autonomy must be the battle of Europe,” the French president told…

- Romania will probably refrain from raising interest rates further as the central bank expects price growth to ease in the coming months, Bloomberg reports. Policymakers in Bucharest will hold the benchmark rate at 7%, according to all economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rate is set to stay put for…

- The European Central Bank will take a “robust” approach that allows it to respond to inflation risks as needed but also aid financial markets if threats emerge, according to President Christine Lagarde, Bloomberg reports. “Bringing inflation back to 2% over the medium term is non-negotiable,” Lagarde…

- Greece will put forward a plan to overhaul the European Union’s electricity grids in order to lay the foundations for a massive rollout of renewable power, Bloomberg reports. The country wants to boost so-called north-south corridors so that areas with high levels of wind power generation are better…