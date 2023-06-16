Bloomberg: Patru bănci importante au depus oferte pentru OTP Bank România. Ce sume sunt vehiculatePublicat:
Banca italiana UniCredit SpA, Banca Transilvania și bancile austriece Raiffeisen și Erste sunt interesate sa cumpere filiala din Romania a bancii ungare OTP Bank Nyrt., tranzacția putand ajunge la peste 300 de milioane de euro, potrivit publicației Bloomberg, care citeaza surse apropiate discuțiilor. Cele patru banci au depus oferte inițiale, alaturi de alte entitați, care […] The post Bloomberg: Patru banci importante au depus oferte pentru OTP Bank Romania. Ce sume sunt vehiculate appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
