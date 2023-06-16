Stiri Recomandate

Joe Biden i-a cerut lui Jens Stoltenberg să rămână încă un an la conducerea NATO, scrie presa norvegiană

Preşedintele american Joe Biden i-a solicitat săptămâna aceasta secretarului general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, să rămână la șefia Alianței Nord-Atlantice pentru încă un an, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Predicția Adinei Buzatu legată de viitorul politic al lui Marcel Ciolacu. Legătura dintre designer și premierul României: ”Este punctul lui forte” EXCLUSIV

Adina Buzatu, cel mai cunoscut stilist român specializat în vestimentația… [citeste mai departe]

Accident și la Vâlcele! S-a dat cu mașina peste cap!

În timp ce interveneau la un accident produs la ieșirea din Cluj-Napoca, pompierii au fost solicitați la un alt accident în localitatea Vâlcele, județul Cluj. Citește tot aici: Accident la ieșire din Cluj-Napoca! Un singur autoturism implicat! În timpul intervenției forțele au fost anunțate… [citeste mai departe]

Autocamion răsturnat în apropiere de localitatea Dumbrava!

Pompierii din cadrul Gărzii Gilău, au intervenit în această după-amiază în urma unui apel care a anunțat faptul că un autocamion s-a răsturnat în afara părții carosabile pe DC138, în apropiere de localitatea Dumbrava. La fața locului s-a deplasat un echipaj ce încadrează o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Se schimbă modul de calcul al indemnizației pentru mame. Cât va fi indemnizația minimă și care va fi suma maximă

VIDEO: Se schimbă modul de calcul al indemnizației pentru mame. Cât va fi indemnizația minimă și care va fi suma maximă Deputatul de Alba, Alin Ignat,… [citeste mai departe]

Dezastru ecologic pe râul Bârlad, în zona Bârlad – Tutova (VIDEO)

Sute de pești morți plutesc acum pe râul Bârlad INCREDIBIL… Sute de pești morți au fost descoperiți pe râul Bârlad, în zona Bârlad – Tutova. Cauza dezastrului ar fi o serie de deversări făcute în apa râului, cu substanțe periculoase. În urma acestor deversări,… [citeste mai departe]

Viva Technology 2023: Alstom prezintă „câinele robot”, expert în diagnosticarea trenurilor

În cadrul târgului Viva Technology care se desfășoară în aceste zile la Paris, Alstom, lider mondial în mobilitatea sustenabilă și inteligentă, demonstrează publicului larg că transportul feroviar este alegerea… [citeste mai departe]

Putin flutură iar amenințarea nucleară și spune că Rusia „ar putea distruge părți întregi din centrul Kievului”

Vladimir Putin a declarat vineri că armele nucleare vor fi folosite numai în cazul în care va exista o „amenințare la adresa existenței statului rus” și că… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 478. NATO nu va adresa Ucrainei invitaţie de aderare cu ocazia summitului din iulie

Alianţa Nord-Atlantică nu va stabili nicio perspectivă pentru aderarea Ucrainei cu ocazia summitului programat în iulie, a declarat vineri secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul a semnat contractul ! Un nou muzeu la Satu Mare ! (Foto)

Muzeul Industrializării Forțate din Satu Mare va fi una dintre cele mai frumoase clădiri contemporane din România. Valoarea proiectului este de 38 de milioane de lei. “Am semnat contractul de proiectare și execuție pentru construcția Muzeului Industrializării Forțate din… [citeste mai departe]


Bloomberg: Patru bănci importante au depus oferte pentru OTP Bank România. Ce sume sunt vehiculate

Publicat:
Bloomberg: Patru bănci importante au depus oferte pentru OTP Bank România. Ce sume sunt vehiculate

Banca italiana , și bancile austriece Raiffeisen și Erste sunt interesate sa cumpere filiala din Romania a bancii ungare OTP ., tranzacția putand ajunge la peste 300 de milioane de euro, potrivit publicației Bloomberg, care citeaza surse apropiate discuțiilor. Cele patru banci au depus oferte inițiale, alaturi de alte entitați, care

