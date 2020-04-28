Blood plasma collection starts to treat COVID-19-infected patients A blood plasma collection campaign for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus started on Tuesday morning in Romania, and the first three plasma collections from COVID-19-cured donors took place at the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Centre. The Health Ministry (MS) says the plasma will be tested and after biological certification it will be made available to hospitals.



