Blood plasma collection starts to treat COVID-19-infected patients

Bilanț Coronavirus în România: 28 aprilie 2020

Începând cu data de 27 aprilie a.c., circulația persoanelor care au împlinit vârsta de 65 de ani, în afara locuinței/gospodăriei, este permisă, indiferent de intervalul orar, strict pentru deplasarea în interes profesional, inclusiv între locuință/gospodărie și locul/locurile de desfășurare a activității… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii din Bihor vor primi gratuit cartele SIM pentru internet. Ce măsuri va lua Primăria Oradea în cazul copiilor cu probleme

Elevii din Bihor vor primi, cu titlu gratuit, cartele SIM care să le permită accesul la traficul de date, ca urmare a unui parteneriat încheiat… [citeste mai departe]

Cursa înarmărilor se accelerează! SUA încearcă să-și păstreze hegemonia? România plusează!

“ SUA continuă să conducă în clasamentul creșterii cheltuielilor militare la nivel global, care au înregistrat cea mai mare creștere anuală într-un deceniu, în timp ce și țările europene au accelerat… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS: BILANŢ CORONAVIRUS ROMÂNIA 28 aprilie. 277 noi cazuri de COVID-19. Numărul persoanelor îmbolnăvite a ajuns la 11.616

BILANŢ CORONAVIRUS ROMÂNIA 28 aprilie Începând cu data de 27 aprilie, circulația persoanelor care au împlinit vârsta de 65 de ani,… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Managerii estimează o scădere accentuată a activităţii în toate sectoarele economiei.În unele industrii, numărul angajaților s-ar putea reduce cu 40%

INS: Managerii estimează o scădere accentuată a activităţii în toate sectoarele… [citeste mai departe]

Un secretar de stat al Ministerului Justiției este cu suspecție la COVID-19

Un secretar de stat al Miniterului Justiției este cu suspecție la COVID-19.Angajatul a făcut azi testul și așteaptă rezultatul.Infotmația a fost confirmată pentru publika.md de către consilierul cabinetului ministrului Justiției, Liviu Moraru.   [citeste mai departe]

Amoruri regale nebune. Cine a fost curtezana care a golit visteria Angliei de 21 868 de perle?

Puternica Biserică Catolică a privit cu asprime și cinism adulterul, iar cocotele de la curte au fost ținute cu strictețe ascunse. Uneori, doar prenumele unei femei era legat de câte un monarh feudal, neștiindu-se… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de mii de persoane au trecut frontiera în ultimele 24 de ore

Aproximativ 20.100 persoane, cetățeni români și străini, şi peste 14.300 mijloace de transport au trecut frontiera în ultimele 24 de ore. Pe sensul de intrare au fost 9.300 persoane cu 6.600 mijloace de transport, iar pe cel de ieşire 10.800 persoane cu 7.700 mijloace… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia a împânzit Bărăganul. Razie cu forţe mărite la Urziceni şi Bărbuleşti, zona a fost survolată din elicopter

O armată de poliţişti a descins ieri la Urziceni şi în comuna Bărbuleşti din judeţul Ialomiţa, în cadrul unei razii cu efective mărite. În timpul acţiunii,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arata casa Danei Rogoz. E cea mai inedita din showbiz?

Cum arata casa Danei Rogoz. E cea mai inedita din showbiz? Dana Rogoz se numara printre norocosii care isi petrec izolarea intr-o locuinta superba din centrul Bucurestiului. Iar partea cea mai placuta este ca vila are o terasa pe care actrita a amenajat-o extrem de frumos. Dana Rogoz… [citeste mai departe]


Blood plasma collection starts to treat COVID-19-infected patients

Publicat:
Blood plasma collection starts to treat COVID-19-infected patients

A blood plasma collection campaign for treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus started on Tuesday morning in Romania, and the first three plasma collections from COVID-19-cured donors took place at the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Centre. (MS) says the plasma will be tested and after biological certification it will be made available to hospitals.

COVID-19 cured donor plasma (PPC-DV-COVID-19) will only be administered to critically ill patients confirmed with COVID-19, at least 18 years of age, who meet the following criteria: in intensive care at a…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


GCS: Other 16 persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll reaches 498

18:22, 21.04.2020 - Other 16 more infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 498, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) update on Tuesday. The latest COVID-19 pandemic victims in Romania are seven women and nine men aged between 52 and 90.

GCS: Another 4 persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 482

12:52, 21.04.2020 - Another 4 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, the death toll reaching 482, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday.The deceased were two women and two men with ages between 46 and 83.

Romania's COVID-19 caseload rises by 360 to 8,067

13:22, 17.04.2020 - s many as 360 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last reporting to date, bringing the total caseload to 8,067, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force reported on Friday at noon. Of the…

One more person infected with novel coronaviru has died; death toll reaches 332

11:18, 14.04.2020 - One more person infected with the novel coronavirus, a nurse from Tandarei, has died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. The death toll because of COVID-19 thus reaches 332 in Romania."Based on the first information, the nurse from Tandarei died on April 13. The…

Ministrul Sanatatii: Romania are trei aparate de transfuzie de plasma, un nou tratament pentru Covid-19 testat in SUA

17:32, 08.04.2020 - Ministrul Sanatatii, Nelu Tatatu, a declarat ca in acest moment exista trei aparate in Romania cu care se poate realiza transfuzia de plasam ca tratament pentru pacientii cu COVID-19. Este vorba despre un tratament avizat recent de Agentia Americana a Medicamentelor (FDA), care consta in utilizarea…

1,029 people infected with new coronavirus, 17 recorded deaths

16:27, 26.03.2020 - A number of 1,029 people have been confirmed so far with the new coronavirus in Romania, with 17 deaths being recorded, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday. Since the last information, 123 new cases of infection have been registered.Patients recently confirmed with…

MApN starts procedures for temporary hires in medical-military system, as a result of COVID-19 epidemic

18:13, 23.03.2020 - The National Defence Ministry (MApN) has started the necessary measures to supplement the number of positions in the medical-military system in view of employing staff as quickly as possible, a MApN release sent on Monday informs. According to the quoted source, the temporary hires are carried out…

Government: Launch of COVID-19 Official News online platform

12:49, 17.03.2020 - The Government, through the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, and the non-governmental organization Code for Romania launched the online platform "COVID-19 Official News" (stirioficiale.ro) and is working on several other such projects regarding responsible social conduct in preventing the…


