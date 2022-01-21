Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday amid mounting fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, according to BBC. Blinken is to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, before meeting European allies in Berlin and his Russian counterpart…

- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

- The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…

- U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

- Russia is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine even as it’s preparing for security talks with the U.S., keeping up the pressure with a deployment that could turn into a rapid invasion or a long-term threat, according to Bloomberg. Citing “further troop movements on the border,” German Foreign…

- Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

- European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg. Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

- US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN. According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…