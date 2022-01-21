Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Patricia Arquette, relaţie cu un ucigaş. Ce spune actriţa despre ciudata legătură amoroasă

Patricia Arquette, relaţie cu un ucigaş. Ce spune actriţa despre ciudata legătură amoroasă

Actriţa a fost căsătorită cu Nicolas Cage din 1995 până în 2001, adică o perioadă de maxim şase ani, pentru că în timpul ultimului an de mariaj au stat mai mult despărţiţi decât împreună. [citeste mai departe]

Marius Cristian Cerlincă, cadru didactic în cadrul USV, s-a stins din viață la doar 46 de ani

Marius Cristian Cerlincă, cadru didactic în cadrul USV, s-a stins din viață la doar 46 de ani

Conducerea Facultății de Inginerie Electrică și Știința Calculatoarelor (FIESC) din cadrul Universității "Ștefan cel Mare" din Suceava a anunțat cu tristețe pierderea colegului lor drag, șef lucrări univ. dr.… [citeste mai departe]

Racția MAE la cererile Rusiei: „Sunt inoportune şi lipsite de orice fundament"

Racția MAE la cererile Rusiei: „Sunt inoportune şi lipsite de orice fundament”

MAE reaminteşte că prezenţa NATO în statele aliate, care este rezultatul deciziilor adoptate la cel mai înalt nivel de către liderii aliaţi şi implementate de structurile aliate politice şi militare responsabile în acest sens, este… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe, răspuns la solicitarea Rusiei ca NATO să retragă trupele din România și Bulgaria: România va continua să susțină ferm importanța întăririi Flancului Estic

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe, răspuns la solicitarea Rusiei ca NATO să retragă trupele din România și Bulgaria: România va continua să susțină ferm importanța întăririi Flancului Estic

Bogdan… [citeste mai departe]

271 de cazuri noi de COVID în Argeș. Județul aproape de scenariul roșu

271 de cazuri noi de COVID în Argeș. Județul aproape de scenariul roșu

Rata de infectare cu COVID-19 a ajuns la 2,90 la mia de locuitori în Argeș. Județul nostru este aproape de scenariul roșu. De la pragul de 3 la mie, restaurantele, cinematografele, sălile de fitness și alte activități mai pot funcționa până la maximum… [citeste mai departe]

999 de noi infectări COVID în județul Constanța, în ultimele 24 de ore

999 de noi infectări COVID în județul Constanța, în ultimele 24 de ore

sursa foto: Pixabay În ultimele 24 de ore, în județul Constanța au fost înregistrate 999 de noi infectări COVDID-19, rata de incidență ajungând la 6,22 cazuri la mia de locuitori. În ceea ce privește municipiul Constanța, aici s-a înregistrat, vineri,… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila susţine că numărul centrelor de evaluare pentru pacienţii confirmaţi cu COVID ar putea „să mai crească puţin"

Rafila susţine că numărul centrelor de evaluare pentru pacienţii confirmaţi cu COVID ar putea „să mai crească puţin”

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, a afirmat că numărul centrelor de evaluare destinate evaluării şi tratării pacienţilor COVID-pozitivi, estimat… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Ce hotarari au fost adoptate in cadrul Adunarii Generale Ordinare a Actionarilor Oil Terminal

Constanta: Ce hotarari au fost adoptate in cadrul Adunarii Generale Ordinare a Actionarilor Oil Terminal

Adunarea Generala Ordinara a Actionarilor Societatii OIL TERMINAL S.A s a desfasurat in data de 20.01.2022, orele 11:00, la prima convocare, la sediul societatii din strada Caraiman, nr.2.Hotararile… [citeste mai departe]

București: Magistrații au decis din nou că greva din transportul în comun este ilegală. Când trebuie reluat lucrul

București: Magistrații au decis din nou că greva din transportul în comun este ilegală. Când trebuie reluat lucrul

Tribunalul Bucureşti a dispus, vineri, încetarea grevei salariaţilor de la Societatea de Transport Bucureşti (STB), stabilind că aceasta este ilegală. Aceeași decizie… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila: "Dacă nu mințim, asta este foarte important, atunci încrederea oamenilor în noi va fi recâștigată"

Alexandru Rafila: ”Dacă nu mințim, asta este foarte important, atunci încrederea oamenilor în noi va fi recâștigată”

Alexandru Rafila, a făcut, vineri, un scurt raport al perioadei de când a devenit ministru al Sănătății. Medicul spune că una dintre principalele… [citeste mai departe]


Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

Publicat:
Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to BloombergRussia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security talks and expects to receive a response to its […] The post Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Blinken arrives in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

11:25, 19.01.2022 - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday amid mounting fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, according to BBC. Blinken is to hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, before meeting European allies in Berlin and his Russian counterpart…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

Borrell: ‘EU must be involved’ in US-Russia talks on Ukraine

12:35, 29.12.2021 - The EU should play an active role in the upcoming U.S.-Russia talks over security concerns around Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat told German media on Wednesday, according to Politico. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January,…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

Russia builds up forces near Ukraine even as U.S. offers talks

10:15, 23.12.2021 - Russia is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine even as it’s preparing for security talks with the U.S., keeping up the pressure with a deployment that could turn into a rapid invasion or a long-term threat, according to Bloomberg.  Citing “further troop movements on the border,” German Foreign…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

12:00, 07.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…


