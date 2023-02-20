Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

Stiri Recomandate

Angela Merkel păcălită de doi farsori ruși - Unul dintre ei s-a dat drept Petro Poroșenko

Un celebru duet de farsori ruşi susţine că a reuşit să o păcălească pe fostul cancelar german Angela Merkel şi să o facă să vorbească despre războiul din Ucraina, dând publicităţii luni extrase din această presupusă… [citeste mai departe]

Ateliere cu specific etnografic la Muzeul „Vergu Mănăilă”

Muzeul Județean Buzău, în parteneriat cu Asociația Meșterilor Populari și Artiștilor Buzău, organizează anul acesta, în perioada 1 martie – 9 decembrie, o serie de ateliere cu specific etnografic. Atelierele se desfășoară la sediul Muzeului de Etnografie „Vergu-Mănăilă” din… [citeste mai departe]

Culisele vizitei istorice a lui Biden în Ucraina: Președintele SUA a zburat spre Europa „sub adăpostul întunericului”. Călătoria a fost ținută secretă timp de 24 de ore. Jurnaliștii aflați la bordul avionului nu au avut voie să aibă asupra lor dispozitive

Nicolae Ciucă, despre aprobarea cererii de plată numărul 2 din PNRR: Suntem în limitele de timp

Preşedintele PNL Nicolae Ciucă a afirmat luni, 20 februarie, că are toată încrederea că România va obţine aprobarea pentru a încasa cererea de plată numărul 2 a Planului Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă… [citeste mai departe]

Evenimentul „Femei de succes”, ediția a XII-a, susținut financiar de Primăria Suceava

Un eveniment cu tradiție la Suceava, organizat an de an la începutul primăverii, când se sărbătorește renașterea naturii, dar și feminitatea, va fi organizat și anul acesta cu sprijinul municipalității sucevene.„Femei… [citeste mai departe]

Casa Corpului Didactic Constanta: Ziua Limbii Materne 2023 - Cantecul si poezia Limbii Materne

COMUNICAT DE PRESA Ziua Limbii Materne 2023 "Cantecul si poezia Limbii Materne" Constanta, 20 februarie 2023 Ziua Internationala a Limbii Materne este in mod traditional sarbatorita de Casa Corpului Didactic Constanta… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Vasile Dîncu după ce Udrea l-a acuzat că ar face parte din „grupul de la Cluj”: „Asta e o metaforă”

Elena Udrea alături de partenerul ei de viață Adrian Alexandrov se află în spatele amplului proiect imobiliar, „Transilvania Smart City”, din Cluj-Napoca, mult… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele american Joe Biden, vizită surpriză la Kiev. „Voi anunța o nouă rundă de livrări de echipament militar”

Președintele Statelor Unite ale Americii, Joe Biden, a făcut luni, 20 februarie, o vizită surpriză la Kiev, capitala Ucrainei, în pragul împlinirii… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Reprezentanții Budo Apulum Alba Iulia, în Bulgaria, alături de starurile din K1 și antrenorii de top înKickboxing, MMA, Full Contact Karate.

FOTO: Reprezentanții Budo Apulum Alba Iulia, în Bulgaria, alături de starurile din K1 și antrenorii… [citeste mai departe]

Mega-dosarul `Baza Cutezătorii`, cu rectorul Mihnea Costoiu condamnat în primă instanță, ajunge la final - DNA a vrut sesizarea CJUE, ICCJ a rămas în pronunțare

Dosarul de mare corupție al rectorului Universității Politehnica… [citeste mai departe]


Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

U.S. made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv, […] The post Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

