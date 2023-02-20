Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversaryPublicat:
U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv, […] The post Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
