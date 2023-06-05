Belgium investigating whether arms destined to defend Ukraine ended up in Russia fighting

Stiri Recomandate

Val de infracțiuni rutiere, în minivacanța de Rusalii! Mașina unui șofer, blocată cu dispozitivul rutier cu ţepi, în județul Suceava

Conform datelor furnizate, luni, de reprezentanţii Inspectoratului de Poliţie Suceava, duminică după amiază, în jurul…

„Rar erupe, dar când o face, încep să sară scântei”. Olaf Scholz, asemănat de presă cu un „vulcan”, după ce a fost huiduit de militanţi anti-război

Presa germană l-a comparat pe cancelarul Olaf Scholz cu un "vulcan în…

Un minor la volan a gonit cu poliția după el până ce a intrat cu mașina în gardul unei case

Un echipaj de poliție de la Secția Rurală Șcheia, care acționa duminică după-amiază pe raza satului Zaharești, comuna Stroiești, a efectuat semnal de oprire unui autoturism VW în care a observat doi tineri…

FOTO! Tradiție prin cântec, joc și voie bună, la Târgul de Rusalii de la Vintileasca

Tradiționalul Târg de Rusalii, organizat timp de peste 60 de ani la Vintileasca, s-a desfășurat duminică, 4 iunie, pe platoul de la intrarea în comună. În prezent, sub numele de „Zilele Comunei Vintileasca", evenimentul a…

Şeful Agenției Internaţionale pentru Energie Atomică îi cere Iranului să pună în practică toate angajamentele privind programul său nuclear

Iranul nu a pus în aplicare suficient până acum angajamentele privind creşterea transparenţei asupra programului…

Panică într-o benzinărie, după ce un șarpe s-a încolăcit de furtunul unei pompe de alimentare! Jandarmii au intervenit de urgență

A fost panică, duminică, într-un PECO din Drobeta Turnu Severin! Un șarpe de un metru și jumătate a fost găsit încolăcit chiar…

Cum atacă tabăra lui Alexandru Rafila în scandalul bolnavilor de cancer

Cele mai recente date arată că, anual, în țara noastră aproximativ 100 de mii de români sunt diagnosticați cu cancer, iar mulți dintre bolnavi primesc tratamentele care îi țin în viață mult prea târziu. La mai bine de șapte luni de la momentul în care…

UTA, fără muntenegreni? Milosevic nu mai este dorit iar Vukcevic este la final de contract

Mircea Rednic, antrenorul echipei UTA, a lăsat de înțeles că din sezonul viitor nu se va mai baza pe jucătorii din Muntenegru, atacantul Stefan Milosevic...

Licitatii Constanta: Nuclearelectrica SA, peste 1,25 de milioane de euro pentru noul sistem de detectie a incendiului la CNE Cernavoda (DOCUMENT)

Este vorba despre "lucrari de retehnologizare a instalatiilor de semnalizare, alarmare si alertare in caz de incendiu…


Belgium investigating whether arms destined to defend Ukraine ended up in Russia fighting

Publicat:
Belgium investigating whether arms destined to defend Ukraine ended up in Russia fighting

Belgium is investigating whether weapons it sent to help Ukraine defend its territory were used in fighting just over the border following a news report that said equipment produced by a Belgian company turned up around Russia's Belgorod region, according to AP News. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned Monday against jumping to any […]

