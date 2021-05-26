Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters. In his first comments after what some European politicians described as a “state-sponsored […] The post Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Council said on Monday evening after the EU Summit that it calls on members of the council to adopt further targeted economic sanctions on Belarus and invited the High Representative and the Commission to submit proposals without delay, according to a press release. The Council strongly…

- Uniunea Europeana (UE) a cerut o ancheta internationala cu privire la obligarea de catre autoritatile belaruse a unui avion apartinand Ryanair sa aterizeze la Minsk, cu scopul arestarii opozantului belarus Roman Protasevici, relateaza Reuters. ”Prin acest act coercitiv, autoritatile belaruse au pus…

