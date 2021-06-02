Belarus accused of letting illegal migrants cross into EUPublicat:
Lithuania accused Belarus of allowing illegal migrants to cross its borders into the European Union, the latest sign of simmering tensions after a Ryanair Holdings Plc was forced to land in Minsk last month so the authorities there could arrest an opposition journalist, according to BNN Bloomberg. The EU was swift to sanction the former […] The post Belarus accused of letting illegal migrants cross into EU appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
