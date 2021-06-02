Belarus accused of letting illegal migrants cross into EU

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Foreign Ministers from Germany, Luxembourg and Lithuania said on Thursday that the European Union sanctions on Belarus will likely hit the country’s potash and oil sectors, as well as financial transactions, according to Reuters. Tasked by EU leaders with preparing economic sanctions after the forced…

- European airlines began skirting Belarus on Tuesday at the urging of the European Union, which also imposed new sanctions to punish the ex-Soviet nation’s forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist, according to AP News. EU leaders agreed Monday at a summit in Brussels,…

- The European Council said on Monday evening after the EU Summit that it calls on members of the council to adopt further targeted economic sanctions on Belarus and invited the High Representative and the Commission to submit proposals without delay, according to a press release. The Council strongly…

- Mihai Tudose, europarlamentar și fost premier PSD, a criticat, luni, extrem de ironic, postarea facuta pe Twitter de comisarul european pentru transporturi Adina Valean (PNL), dupa deturnarea de catre aviația militara din Belarus a unui avion de linie, pentru arestarea unui opozant al lui Alexsandr…

- Europe has reacted with outrage on the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Belarus, the European Council said that it will consider the consequences of this action on Monday at the EU summit dinner, where leaders are due to discuss relations with Russia and Britain and will consider punitive steps…

- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters. The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

- The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC). The commission explained that the demographic…

- Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…