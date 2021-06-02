Belarus accused of letting illegal migrants cross into EU

Stiri Recomandate

Propaganda comunistă chineză se extinde pe glob ca pandemia

Președintele Xi Jinping cere intensificarea propagandei chineze la nivel mondial, „o voce internațională" care să reflecte statutul țării pe scena lumii. Luând cuvântul la o reuniune de studiu a Partidului Comunist, Xi a spus că este crucial pentru China să-și îmbunătățească capacitatea…

Se schimbă rolurile: profesorii vor fi evaluați de către elevi

Elevii au acum opțiunea de-a completa o fișă de feedback semestrial, prin care vor evalua cadrele didactice.

În mai au fost înmatriculate 10.191 autovehicule noi, cu 18,7% mai multe decât în mai 2020

În luna mai au fost înmatriculate în România 10.191 autovehicule noi, cu 18,7% mai multe decât în luna similară a lui 2020, se arată într-o statistică APIA, făcută pe baza datelor Direcției Regim Permise de...

Vâlcea: O lebădă rănită, salvată de polițiști

Polițiștii din cadrul Poliției pentru Protecția Animalelor Vâlcea au venit în ajutorul unei lebede rănite. Polițiștii au fost sesizați, ieri, de un bărbat de 49 de ani din comuna Bujoreni, cu privire la faptul că, în timp ce se afla la pescuit cu copiii săi, au găsit o lebădă rănită, pe malul…

Se întâmplă în campania electorală: UE anunță că va oferi o sumă colosală Moldovei

CHIȘINĂU, 2 iunie - Sputnik. Cele 600 de milioane de euro, aprobate de Comisia Europeană pentru Republica Moldova, vor fi folosite în următorii trei ani, în promovarea investițiilor care stau la baza unei redresări durabile…

Centru de vaccinare nonstop la Aeroportul Henri Coandă din București

Pasagerii care tranzitează Aeroportul Internaţional Henri Coandă din Bucureşti se pot vaccina, de miercuri, într-un cabinet special amenajat în zona publică a aerogării, a anunţat ministrul Transporturilor, Cătălin Drulă, citat de Agerpres . „Cabinet de vaccinare…

Exponatul lunii iunie la Muzeul Județean: Cupele de campioană a României cucerite de FC Argeș

Exponatul lunii iunie la Muzeul Județean: Cupele de campioană a României cucerite de FC Argeș. Muzeul Județean Argeș propune publicului o nouă prezentare din colecția sa, în cadrul micro-expoziției „Exponatul…

Vaccinarea copiilor cu vârste între 12 și 15 ani a început. Valeriu Gheorghiță: Să nu vină singuri, ci cu un părinte sau tutore legal

Vaccinarea copiilor cu vârste cuprinse între 12 și 15 ani a început oficial, miercuri, imunizarea făcându-se cu serul…

Peste 100 de copii cu părinţii plecaţi în străinătate sunt în atenţia Direcţiei de Asistenţă Socială

Un număr de 115 elevi din municipiul Deva, care au unul sau ambii părinţi plecaţi în străinătate, se află, în prezent, în atenţia Direcţiei de Asistenţă Socială Deva, prin colaborarea…

Momente de groază! Un tren Interregio cu 100 de pasageri a rămas fără frâne!

fost panică marți seară în Argeş, unde un tren Regio cu 100 de călători, care plecase din Bucureşti către Craiova, a rămas fără frâne la scurt timp după ce a trecut de localitatea Titu. Peste 40 de pasageri au suferit atacuri de panică. Toţi…


Belarus accused of letting illegal migrants cross into EU

Publicat:
Lithuania accused Belarus of allowing illegal migrants to cross its borders into the , the latest sign of simmering tensions after a was forced to land in Minsk last month so the authorities there could arrest an opposition journalist, according to BNN Bloomberg.  The EU was swift to sanction the former

