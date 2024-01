3,353 cases of measles since January 1, 2023, with one death in last week

3,353 cases of measles since January 1, 2023, with one death in last weekThe National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday that 3,353 cases of measles were confirmed and four deaths were recorded between January 1, 2023 and January 14, 2024.… [citeste mai departe]