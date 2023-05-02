Baltics look to NATO for air defence support

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union launched a scheme on Tuesday for European companies to place orders to jointly buy gas, with the aim of ensuring Europe has enough fuel and avoiding a repeat of last year’s record-high energy prices, according to Euractiv. Companies have until May 2 to register how much gas they want…

- Romania’s government proposed on Thursday to triple the number of bears to be culled each year in an effort to control the protected species’ “overpopulation”, drawing the ire of environmental groups, according to Euractiv. The proposal is based on a recent estimate by Romania’s Ministry of environment…

- The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) and the Labour Ministry want to work together to counteract the massive labour shortage in the coming years, Labour and Economic Affairs Minister Martin Kocher (OVP) said at a joint press conference on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Austria faces a severe…

- South Korea, the United States and Japan staged joint naval missile defence exercises on Monday in a push to improve security co-operation and respond better to North Korea‘s evolving missile threats, Seoul’s navy said, according to Reuters. The three nations agreed at talks in Washington on Friday…

- Romania is able to play a more significant role in Europe’s defence industry, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. “We have identified 15 companies from 11 countries in Europe that can respond to this request for increased…

- Shopping-ul online continua sa se extinda la nivelul UE, iar in perioada 2012 – 2022 cea mai mare crestere a cumparaturilor online in randul utilizatorilor de internet a fost inregistrata in Estonia (47 puncte procentuale – pp), Ungaria (43 pp), Cehia si Romania (ambele cu 41 pp), arata datele publicate…

- A senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the Bystre Canal in the Danube delta to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, according to Euractiv. Romania stated this week it was…

- Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…