Baltics look to NATO for air defence support

Stiri Recomandate

Vești proaste pentru polițistul de la Nehoiu

Vești proaste pentru polițistul de la Nehoiu

Ar putea fi ultimele ore în libertate pentru polițistul B.P. de la Nehoiu, dacă Tribunalul Buzău va admite contestația formulată de procurori față de o decizie a Judecătoriei Pătârlagele, care l-a lăsat pe bărbat în libertate, sub control judiciar. Astăzi, procurorii buzoieni au revenit cu noi informații privind… [citeste mai departe]

Urmăriți acest video cu sonor! Imagini suberbe cu rotitul cocoșului de munte, într-un Parc Național din România

Urmăriți acest video cu sonor! Imagini suberbe cu rotitul cocoșului de munte, într-un Parc Național din România

Imagini superbe cu rotitul cocoșului de munte într-o poiană cu brândușe din Parcul National Piatra Craiului. Urmăriți acest video cu sonor Rotitul cocoșului de munte… [citeste mai departe]

De Ziua Tineretului, doi tineri au aflat cum e să fii viceprimar al Sucevei

De Ziua Tineretului, doi tineri au aflat cum e să fii viceprimar al Sucevei

De Ziua Națională a Tineretului, care se sărbătorește pe 2 mai, doi tineri suceveni au vrut să afle cum este să fii viceprimar. Și au avut ocazia să afle cum arată o zi de lucru a viceprimarului municipiului reședință de județ, Lucian Harșovschi, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden mobilizează armata la granița cu Mexic - Vine valul de imigranți ilegali

Joe Biden mobilizează armata la granița cu Mexic - Vine valul de imigranți ilegali

Administrația președintelui Joe Biden va trimite temporar 1.500 de soldați suplimentari pentru a ajuta la securizarea frontierei dintre SUA și Mexic, a declarat marți un oficial american pentru Reuters, ca parte a pregătirilor pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscopul zilei de miercuri, 3 mai 2023. Zodia care trebuie să aibă mare grijă la sănătate

Horoscopul zilei de miercuri, 3 mai 2023. Zodia care trebuie să aibă mare grijă la sănătate

Am intrat în ultima lună de primăvară, iar astrele anunță noi obstacole pe care cele 12 semne ale zodiacului vor fi nevoite să le depășească. Horoscopul zilei de miercuri, 3 mai 2023, dezvăluie care este zodia… [citeste mai departe]

Avalanșă de capturi de câini maidanezi, în București. 150 de animale, prinse într-o singură lună

Avalanșă de capturi de câini maidanezi, în București. 150 de animale, prinse într-o singură lună

Autoritatea pentru Supravegherea și Protecția Animalelor a capturat 142 de câini de pe domeniul public, într-o singură lună. Cele mai multe solicitări au fpst din Sectorul 2. ASPA anunţă, marţi,… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Gorghiu: Poziţia PNL este că exclude orice fel de impozitare progresivă

Alina Gorghiu: Poziţia PNL este că exclude orice fel de impozitare progresivă

Alina Gorghiu, preşedintele interimar al Senatului a afirmat marţi că poziţia PNL este că exclude orice fel de impozitare progresivă, dar în acelaşi timp, nu spun nu reducerii unor cheltuieli în sistem public, care nu sunt justificate. [citeste mai departe]

AutoNet Mobility Show 2023 va avea loc în acest weekend

AutoNet Mobility Show 2023 va avea loc în acest weekend

Sâmbătă, 6 mai, între 9 și 18:00, în apropiere de Turda, va avea loc AutoNet Mobility Show 2023, un eveniment dedicat domeniului auto. Una dintre atracțiile principale va fi chiar locația, respectiv Centrul de Distribuție AutoNet Import, situat la ieșire din Turda, aproape de depozitul Kaufland.… [citeste mai departe]

De râsul lumii: Primăria Alba Iulia a organizat licitația pentru dezinsecție în temeiul unei legi abrogate! CNSC a anulat procedura de atribuire

De râsul lumii: Primăria Alba Iulia a organizat licitația pentru dezinsecție în temeiul unei legi abrogate! CNSC a anulat procedura de atribuire

De râsul lumii: Primăria Alba Iulia a organizat licitația pentru dezinsecție în temeiul unei legi abrogate!… [citeste mai departe]

Mélissa Da Costa: „Ideea unui nou început este un fir roșu care străbate toate romanele mele”

Mélissa Da Costa: „Ideea unui nou început este un fir roșu care străbate toate romanele mele”

În urmă cu 3 ani, Mélissa Da Costa, autoarea romanului Tot albastrul cerului publicat de Editura Trei era practic o necunoscută. Lucra ca ofițer de comunicare la primăria unui mic orășel francez și,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Baltics look to NATO for air defence support

Publicat:
Baltics look to NATO for air defence support

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are asking fellow NATO members to ramp up the air defence support to secure part of the military alliance’ in case of an attack ahead of revamping defence plans for the NATO territory, diplomats told Euractiv. The Baltic countries would like to see increased “rotational air defence” […] The post Baltics look to NATO for air defence support appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU opens joint gas buying with eye to winter energy security

10:55, 26.04.2023 - The European Union launched a scheme on Tuesday for European companies to place orders to jointly buy gas, with the aim of ensuring Europe has enough fuel and avoiding a repeat of last year’s record-high energy prices, according to Euractiv. Companies have until May 2 to register how much gas they want…

Romania aims to triple bear culls to address ‘overpopulation’

10:20, 21.04.2023 - Romania’s government proposed on Thursday to triple the number of bears to be culled each year in an effort to control the protected species’ “overpopulation”, drawing the ire of environmental groups, according to Euractiv.  The proposal is based on a recent estimate by Romania’s Ministry of environment…

Austria looks abroad to address labour shortage

11:10, 19.04.2023 - The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKO) and the Labour Ministry want to work together to counteract the massive labour shortage in the coming years, Labour and Economic Affairs Minister Martin Kocher (OVP) said at a joint press conference on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.  Austria faces a severe…

South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills to counter North Korea

13:00, 17.04.2023 - South Korea, the United States and Japan staged joint naval missile defence exercises on Monday in a push to improve security co-operation and respond better to North Korea‘s evolving missile threats, Seoul’s navy said, according to Reuters. The three nations agreed at talks in Washington on Friday…

Romania can increase its defence production capacity says EU’s Breton

05:41, 13.04.2023 - Romania is able to play a more significant role in Europe’s defence industry, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. “We have identified 15 companies from 11 countries in Europe that can respond to this request for increased…

Romania, locul 3 in UE la cumparaturile on line, in plina criza economica

13:26, 28.02.2023 - Shopping-ul online continua sa se extinda la nivelul UE, iar in perioada 2012 – 2022 cea mai mare crestere a cumparaturilor online in randul utilizatorilor de internet a fost inregistrata in Estonia (47 puncte procentuale – pp), Ungaria (43 pp), Cehia si Romania (ambele cu 41 pp), arata datele publicate…

Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, Romania expresses concern

18:40, 22.02.2023 - A senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the Bystre Canal in the Danube delta to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, according to Euractiv. Romania stated this week it was…

Ukraine renews case for membership to visiting EU top officials

09:45, 03.02.2023 - Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 mai 2023
USD 4.4989
EUR 4.929
CHF 5.0033
GBP 5.6069
CAD 3.3136
XAU 287.065
JPY 3.2733
CNY 0.6509
AED 1.2249
AUD 3.0101
MDL 0.2498
BGN 2.5201

Urmareste stirile pe: