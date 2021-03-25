Stiri Recomandate

Joe Biden vrea să menţină politica lui Trump care a impulsionat exporturile de drone înarmate

Administraţia preşedintelui democrat Joe Biden vrea să menţină o controversată politică din timpul republicanului Donald Trump care a impulsionat vânzările de drone înarmate către ţări unde situaţia drepturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Patriarhia Română, date noi despre slujbele de Paşti. Cum se vor desfăşura

Cum vom sărbători sărbătoarea Învierii Domnului și în ce condiții vom putea merge la biserică pentru a aduce acasă Lumina sfântă sunt întrebări la care autoritățile și reprezentanții cultelor au încercat să găsească cele mai potrivite răspunsuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Piața europeană de M&A devine favorabilă cumpărătorilor, ca răspuns la COVID-19

Studiu CMS Europa redevine un mediu favorabil cumpărătorilor după ce pandemia de COVID-19 a determinat o conduită mai reticentă la riscuri. Drept urmare, cel mai recent studiu anual de M&A al firmei internaționale de avocatură CMS… [citeste mai departe]

Corina Chiriac, din nou la TV. Surpriza uriașă pregătită în culise

Una dintre cele mai bune vești ale zilei este că una dintre cele mai îndrăgite doamne ale muzicii românești, care a avut preponderent momente de victorie în carieră și în viață, Corina Chiriac, a revenit la Național TV după o scurtă pauză. De data această, din… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a spus Alin Sălăjean despre Cătălin Moroșanu. Fostul concurent de la Survivor i-a uimit pe toț

Alin Sălăjean și Cătălin Moroșanu au ținut scorul luptelor lor, atât vreme cât ambii se aflau în joc, căci Războinicul a părăsit competiția din cauze medicale, în vreme ce Faimosul își ghidează… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții: Polițiștii au dat 175 de amenzi în Argeș

195 de poliţişti și 44 de polițiști locali au acţionat pentru verificarea respectării măsurilor impuse în contextul stării de alertă, precum și pentru prevenirea şi limitarea infectării cu virusul Covid-19. Au fost desfășurate 29 de acţiuni punctuale (dintre care 24 organizate independent… [citeste mai departe]

Localitatea din Constanta cu peste 6 infectari la mia de locuitori. Cate persoane sunt infectate

Municipiul Constanta se apropie ingrijorator de pragul de sase cazuri la mia de locuitori, dar in judetul Constanta o alta localitate deja a depasit acest prag.Este vorba de comuna Saraiu, cu o incidenta de 6,23… [citeste mai departe]

Pe stada Regele Ferdinand (Gheorghe Doja), în 1901, trecea trenul - FOTO

Un tren cu aburi circula în 1900 pe actuala stradă Regele Ferdinand, spre Piața Unirii.Trenul a înlocuit vagoanele trase de cai și a circulat de la Gara CFR, pe actuala stradă Horea, apoi pe Regele Ferdinand, prin centru, pe actuala stradă Memorandumului… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a luat decizia oficială pentru Paște. Până la ce oră vor fi deschise bisericile

Bisericile vor rămâne deschise în Noaptea de Înviere, așadar românii vor putea merge să ia Lumină. În urma întâlnirii dintre premierul României, Florin Cîțu, și reprezentanții cultelor, s-a decis ca bisericile să rămână… [citeste mai departe]

CEDO condamnă Franța să plătească 5.000 de euro unui traficant român de persoane

Curtea Europeană a Drepturilor Omului (CEDO) a condamnat joi Franţa să plătească 5.000 de euro unui traficant român de persoane. Franța a predat României un bărbat, în baza unui mandat de arestare european, în pofida riscului unor… [citeste mai departe]


Baloteşti, Mogoşoaia, Snagov and Ştefăneştii de Jos under quarantine

Publicat:
Four communes in Ilfov county, Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos,  were placed under quarantine starting Wednesday, March 24, according to Romania-Insider.  The four communes will remain under quarantine for two weeks until April 7, at 22:00. Any trips outside the house in the four communes need to be justified in a written statement […] The post Balotesti, Mogosoaia, Snagov and Stefanestii de Jos under quarantine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

