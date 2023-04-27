Austria rejects Romania’s Schengen timeline demand

Stiri Recomandate

Incepe etapa a doua a proiectului de modernizare a retelei de termoficare din Constanta

Incepe etapa a doua a proiectului de modernizare a retelei de termoficare din Constanta

Primarul municipiului Constanta, Vergil Chitac si Liviu Popa, directorul Termoficare Constanta, s au intalnit in data de 26 aprilie 2023 pentru a da startul etapei a doua a proiectului de modernizare a retelei de termoficare.… [citeste mai departe]

Proces simulat, la UPIT. Oaspeți din șapte țări la Sesiunea Internațională de Comunicări Științifice Studențești

Proces simulat, la UPIT. Oaspeți din șapte țări la Sesiunea Internațională de Comunicări Științifice Studențești

Vineri, 28 aprilie 2023, ora 10.00,  Facultatea de Științe Economice și Drept a Universității din Pitești organizează Sesiunea Internațională de Comunicări… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Pleșu despre Teodosie: „Un subofițer încruntat, îndrăgostit soldățește de Putin, o versiune virilă a viguroasei doamne Șoșoacă”

Andrei Pleșu despre Teodosie: „Un subofițer încruntat, îndrăgostit soldățește de Putin, o versiune virilă a viguroasei doamne Șoșoacă”

Scriitorul Andrei Pleșu l-a criticat dur pe ÎPS Teodosie prin intermediul unei postări pe Facebook,… [citeste mai departe]

Insula din Grecia amenințată permanent de o erupție vulcanică devastatoare. „Este doar o problemă de timp”

Insula din Grecia amenințată permanent de o erupție vulcanică devastatoare. „Este doar o problemă de timp”

Fiecare parte a insulei Santorini amintește de trecutul vulcanic violent al zonei, de la peisajele selenare, plajele negre și roșii, până la pietricelele făcute din lavă… [citeste mai departe]

Tranșa a treia de bani din PNRR depinde de reforma companiilor de stat - Anunțul lui Marcel Boloș

Tranșa a treia de bani din PNRR depinde de reforma companiilor de stat - Anunțul lui Marcel Boloș

„Ce pot să vă asigur cu certitudine este că nu vom pierde din cererea de plată doi niciun euro. Vor fi cel mult amânați. Cel mult amânate. Avem un patrimoniu al statului de la resursele naturale, gaze,… [citeste mai departe]

Astrid Shop te ajută să ai o nuntă perfectă până la ultimul detaliu

Astrid Shop te ajută să ai o nuntă perfectă până la ultimul detaliu

În procesul de organizare al nunții sale, mireasa trebuie să îndeplinească mai multe responsabilități, printre care și alegerea ținutelor domnișoarelor sale de onoare. Acest aspect este foarte important în conturarea decorului general motiv pentru care trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

​Finanţele au găsit 81.000 români cu venituri lunare de peste 25.000 lei, zeci de mii în Armată, Poliţie, Justiţie

​Finanţele au găsit 81.000 români cu venituri lunare de peste 25.000 lei, zeci de mii în Armată, Poliţie, Justiţie

Ministerul Finanţelor a identificat aproximativ 81.000 de români - stat şi privat - care obţin lunar peste 25.000 de lei din salarii şi venituri asimilate,… [citeste mai departe]

Facturile Hidroelectrica emise cu întâziere NU POT FI PLĂTITE cu cardul de energie. Ce spune ministrul Boloș

Facturile Hidroelectrica emise cu întâziere NU POT FI PLĂTITE cu cardul de energie. Ce spune ministrul Boloș

Facturile Hidroelectrica emise cu întâziere NU POT FI PLĂTITE cu cardul de energie. Ce spune ministrul Boloș Facturile Hidroelectrica emise cu întâziere nu pot fi plătite cu cardul… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Sandu, după ce Roșca a fost ales președinte al CC: Cum pot eu să-mi pun un om comod? M-a reprezentat ca avocat, dar nu putem să-i reducem toata experiența profesională

(video) Sandu, după ce Roșca a fost ales președinte al CC: Cum pot eu să-mi pun un om comod? M-a reprezentat ca avocat, dar nu putem să-i reducem toata experiența profesională

„E o întrebare care trebuie pusă membrilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Ala Nemerenco a semnat ordinul cu privire la anularea obligativității biletului de trimitere de la medicul de familie

Ala Nemerenco a semnat ordinul cu privire la anularea obligativității biletului de trimitere de la medicul de familie

Ministrul Sănătății, Ala Nemerenco a semnat și trimis în toate instituțiile medicale ordinul ce stipulează regulile de anulare a obligativității biletului de trimitere… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Austria rejects Romania’s Schengen timeline demand

Publicat:
Austria rejects Romania’s Schengen timeline demand

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said during a meeting with Romanian counterpart on Wednesday that he cannot offer an exact date for when his country will lift its veto on Romania joining the , Euractiv reports. , Austria blocked Romania and Bulgaria from joining the visa-free Schengen zone, with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer […] The post Austria rejects Romania’s Schengen timeline demand appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

European Commission to ban Ukrainian grain exports to Romania

19:06, 26.04.2023 - The European Commission will ban Ukrainian grain and oilseeds exports to Romania until June 5, Romanian Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania has stopped short of enforcing a ban, whereas Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia took unilateral steps to protect…

Romanian beekeepers ask to stop cheap honey imports

11:00, 25.04.2023 - Romania has a surplus of honey but struggles to sell it due to unfair competition from cheaper imported honey, especially from Ukraine, China, and Moldova, Romania’s beekeeper association, which also pointed to the country’s strong production just a few years ago, has said, according to Euractiv.  While…

Romania can increase its defence production capacity says EU’s Breton

05:41, 13.04.2023 - Romania is able to play a more significant role in Europe’s defence industry, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. “We have identified 15 companies from 11 countries in Europe that can respond to this request for increased…

Romania’s Iohannis wants Commission to revisit EU aid for ‘abandoned farmers’

10:20, 24.03.2023 - The European Commission must review the amount of aid it intends to send Romanian farmers for the ‘huge sacrifices’ they made to facilitate the export of cheap Ukrainian grain into the EU, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania, along…

Romanian agriculture faces collapse amid mass Ukrainian grain imports

10:55, 16.03.2023 - Farmers in countries neighbouring Ukraine, including grain-producing Romania, need help to compete with the proliferation of cheap grain from the war-torn state, according to Euractiv. Ukraine, a major global grain producer and exporter, received EU aid after the outbreak of Russia’s war and created…

Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year

15:15, 15.03.2023 - Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen…

Romanian mission in Vienna to seek a way out of Schengen blockade

10:45, 28.02.2023 - A delegation of the Romanian parliament came to Vienna on Monday to discuss overcoming the Austrian blockade of the country’s Schengen accession, criticising Austria’s hesitation in resuming a dialogue, according to Euractiv. Romanian delegates arrived in Vienna on Monday to discuss the country’s Schengen…

Romania signs new gas delivery contract with Azerbaijan

10:26, 03.02.2023 - Romanian state-owned company Romgaz and Azeri oil and gas company Socar will sign a new contract for the delivery of natural gas on Friday, according to Euractiv. Azerbaijan delivered the first quantities of natural gas to Romania in January, and the two state-run companies will sign a contract for…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4743
EUR 4.9401
CHF 5.0278
GBP 5.5814
CAD 3.2821
XAU 287.356
JPY 3.3519
CNY 0.6462
AED 1.2184
AUD 2.9513
MDL 0.2482
BGN 2.5258

Urmareste stirile pe: