Reprezentanţii Primăriei Sectorului 6 au anunţat, marţi, că aproape 15.000 de şoferi au fost prinşi… [citeste mai departe]

Un tragic accident rutier s-a produs în județul Tulcea, acolo unde un bărbat de 54 de ani, aflat la volanul unei ambulanțe a Serviciului privat… [citeste mai departe]

Winner numește un nou CEO și schimbă strategia de dezvoltare, mizând pe digital. Reorientarea direcției de business susține obiectivul companiei de a fi alături de jucători prin îmbunătățirea experienței în mediul digital și stimularea… [citeste mai departe]

 Tânărul în vârstă de 23 de ani care a supraviețuit accidentului de motocicletă de acum câteva zile de la Mălini a ajuns în arest, cu mandat valabil 30 de zile, după ce polițiștii și procurorii au reținut în sarcina… [citeste mai departe]

În urmă cu 20 de ani a fost înființat Centrul de Piese de Schimb al Grupului Renault în România. La momentul inaugurării, sediul era situat în comuna Bradu din apropiere de Pitești, iar clădirea centrului se întindea pe… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii clujeni au stabilit cum s-a produs accidentul grav din comuna Feleacu, în urma căruia 16 persoane, dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Cursul pentru euro anunţat de Banca Naţională a României (BNR) astăzi, 17 octombrie 2023, este de 4.9676 lei în creştere faţă de ultima valoarea înregistrată în data de 13 octombrie când era 4.9654 lei. Cursul pentru dolarul american… [citeste mai departe]

Vesti bune pentru iubitorii de cultura din judetul Constanta S a deschis la Navodari prima expozitie internationala de arta postala, cu tema Soarele si Marea, la Centrul de Afaceri… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 250 de persoane prezente la Festivalul Mărul de Aur din Suceava i-au aplaudat pe cei 80 de concurenți din Bistrița-Năsăud, Iași, Pașcani, Neamț, Piatra Neamț,… [citeste mai departe]

Suedia… [citeste mai departe]


Austria rejects new compromise on EU debt reform

Publicat:
Austria rejects new compromise on EU debt reform

Austria has hit out at the latest compromise proposal to reform the EU’s fiscal rules, with Finance Minister Magnus Brunner arguing that it lacks ambition, according to Euractiv. At the start of October, EU presidency holder Spain presented a compromise on reforming the EU’s public spending rulebook, the Stability and , confident that a […] The post Austria rejects new compromise on EU debt reform appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania using unconventional means to press Austria into lifting Schengen veto

10:25, 28.09.2023 - Austria maintaining its veto to prevent Romania from joining the Schengen border-free zone is impacting Romanian leaders, who are now looking for alternative solutions “other than the diplomatic way” while Euroscepticism in the country continues to grow, according to Euractiv.  Austria is blocking Romania’s…

Austria rebuts von der Leyen’s call for Schengen enlargement

12:05, 14.09.2023 - Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…

Austria nu vrea Romania in Schengen. Respinge categoric solicitarea CE: Extinderea nu iși are rostul

09:45, 14.09.2023 - Austria a respins apelul presedintei Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, ca Viena sa renunte la opozitia sa fata de aderarea Romaniei si a Bulgariei la Spatiul Schengen, sustinand ca extinderea in prezent a zonei de libera circulatie nu are niciun sens, relateaza joi Euractiv. In discursul sau…

Transgaz Romania takes over Gazprom’s operations in Republic of Moldova

09:15, 06.09.2023 - Romania’s gas transmission system operator Transgaz has announced the acquisition of Gazprom’s operations in the Republic of Moldova, a strategic move likely to further reduce Chișinau’s dependence on Russian gas, according to Euractiv. As part of the negotiations with the European Union, Republic of…

ECB must gauge digital euro impact on banks before launch says Spanish official

13:25, 25.08.2023 - The European Central Bank needs to measure the impact of the digital euro on the euro zone’s banking system before any final decision on its potential launch, Spain’s deputy central bank governor Margarita Delgado said on Friday, according to Reuters The ECB is due to decide in October whether to push…

President Radev deemed a risk for Bulgaria’s EU future

10:21, 21.08.2023 - Bulgaria’s two largest parties accused President Rumen Radev of being a risk to Bulgaria’s future in the European Union on Saturday, citing his constant political attacks on the government, his influence in society and the pro-Russian line the country has taken during his administration, according to…

Polish parliament approves resolution to hold referendum on election day

12:00, 18.08.2023 - Polish lawmakers passed a resolution on Thursday to hold a referendum on migration and three other issues on the same day as parliamentary elections on 15 October, in what some analysts say is a government bid to mobilize its base, according to Euractiv. Ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) say…

Commission sues Poland for challenging primacy of EU law

10:31, 20.07.2023 - The European Commission has filed a complaint against Poland over the legitimacy of its constitutional tribunal, which undermines the primacy of EU law, the Commission said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The complaint concerns the Tribunal’s rulings from 14 July and 7 October 2021, in which it…


