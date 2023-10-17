Austria rejects new compromise on EU debt reform Austria has hit out at the latest compromise proposal to reform the EU’s fiscal rules, with Finance Minister Magnus Brunner arguing that it lacks ambition, according to Euractiv. At the start of October, EU presidency holder Spain presented a compromise on reforming the EU’s public spending rulebook, the Stability and Growth Pact, confident that a […] The post Austria rejects new compromise on EU debt reform appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Austria maintaining its veto to prevent Romania from joining the Schengen border-free zone is impacting Romanian leaders, who are now looking for alternative solutions “other than the diplomatic way” while Euroscepticism in the country continues to grow, according to Euractiv. Austria is blocking Romania’s…

- Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…

- Austria a respins apelul presedintei Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, ca Viena sa renunte la opozitia sa fata de aderarea Romaniei si a Bulgariei la Spatiul Schengen, sustinand ca extinderea in prezent a zonei de libera circulatie nu are niciun sens, relateaza joi Euractiv. In discursul sau…

- Romania’s gas transmission system operator Transgaz has announced the acquisition of Gazprom’s operations in the Republic of Moldova, a strategic move likely to further reduce Chișinau’s dependence on Russian gas, according to Euractiv. As part of the negotiations with the European Union, Republic of…

- The European Central Bank needs to measure the impact of the digital euro on the euro zone’s banking system before any final decision on its potential launch, Spain’s deputy central bank governor Margarita Delgado said on Friday, according to Reuters The ECB is due to decide in October whether to push…

- Bulgaria’s two largest parties accused President Rumen Radev of being a risk to Bulgaria’s future in the European Union on Saturday, citing his constant political attacks on the government, his influence in society and the pro-Russian line the country has taken during his administration, according to…

- Polish lawmakers passed a resolution on Thursday to hold a referendum on migration and three other issues on the same day as parliamentary elections on 15 October, in what some analysts say is a government bid to mobilize its base, according to Euractiv. Ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) say…

- The European Commission has filed a complaint against Poland over the legitimacy of its constitutional tribunal, which undermines the primacy of EU law, the Commission said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The complaint concerns the Tribunal’s rulings from 14 July and 7 October 2021, in which it…