Aurescu: Romania is firmly committed to strengthen Eastern partners’ resilience

- Romania is firmly committed to supporting joint efforts meant to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners, with the common strategic interest being to facilitate a climate of security and democratic stability in the immediate vicinity and in the Black Sea region, said Foreign Minister Bogdan…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Romania‘s Libra Internet Bank lists its second bond issue, worth E40mln on BVB’s main market, under the ticker LIBRA28E. The first Libra Internet Bank bonds issue, worth E4.29mln is traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the ticker…

- The European Commission announced on Friday it has referred Romania back to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully comply with a 2018 judgement that said the country was obliged to close and rehabilitate all landfills that did not obtain a permit to operate, according to a press…

- Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to See News. The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid…

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- Member of the EU Parliament, Nicu Ștefanuța announced, on Friday, that Romania will receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland, but also medicines for COVID-19 patients offered by Germany, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the RescEU Program. Also, our country will…

- Declarația pe propria raspundere a devenit din nou obligatorie in unele localitați din Romania, declarate in scenariul roșu din cauza incidenței mari a cazurilor Covid, iar autoritațile au aprobat noi restricții. Romanii care lucreaza pe timp de noapte au nevoie de o adeverința de la angajator, pentru…