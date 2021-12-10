Aurescu: Romania is firmly committed to strengthen Eastern partners’ resiliencePublicat:
Romania‘s Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced at the Bucharest Forum on Friday, that Romania is committed to supporting joint efforts that are aimed to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners, with the common interest to facilitate a climate of security and democratic stability in the immediate vicinity and in the Black Sea region, according […] The post Aurescu: Romania is firmly committed to strengthen Eastern partners’ resilience appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
ForMin Aurescu: Romania is firmly committed to joint efforts to strengthen Eastern partners' resilience
14:15, 10.12.2021 - Romania is firmly committed to supporting joint efforts meant to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners, with the common strategic interest being to facilitate a climate of security and democratic stability in the immediate vicinity and in the Black Sea region, said Foreign Minister Bogdan…
Romania’s Libra Internet Bank lists E40mln bond on BVB
14:05, 03.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Romania‘s Libra Internet Bank lists its second bond issue, worth E40mln on BVB’s main market, under the ticker LIBRA28E. The first Libra Internet Bank bonds issue, worth E4.29mln is traded on the Multilateral Trading System under the ticker…
EU Commission refers Romania to Court over failure to transpose landfill directive
19:10, 12.11.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday it has referred Romania back to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to fully comply with a 2018 judgement that said the country was obliged to close and rehabilitate all landfills that did not obtain a permit to operate, according to a press…
Romania’s OMV Petrom Jan-Sept net profit doubles to E339mln
13:15, 29.10.2021 - Romania‘s top oil and gas group, OMV Petrom stated on Friday that its net profit doubled year-on-year to RON 1.676bln (E339mln) in the first nine months of 2021, according to See News. The good performance was driven mainly by the favourable market environment, as demand for products returned to pre-Covid…
COVID-19: Romania introduces new restrictions to manage public health risk
17:36, 22.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs…
EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis
14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…
Romania to receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland
10:56, 09.10.2021 - Member of the EU Parliament, Nicu Ștefanuța announced, on Friday, that Romania will receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland, but also medicines for COVID-19 patients offered by Germany, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the RescEU Program. Also, our country will…
Noua declarație pe propria raspundere: cum arata și de unde poate fi descarcata
09:05, 27.09.2021 - Declarația pe propria raspundere a devenit din nou obligatorie in unele localitați din Romania, declarate in scenariul roșu din cauza incidenței mari a cazurilor Covid, iar autoritațile au aprobat noi restricții. Romanii care lucreaza pe timp de noapte au nevoie de o adeverința de la angajator, pentru…