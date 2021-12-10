Aurescu: Romania is firmly committed to strengthen Eastern partners’ resilience

Stiri Recomandate

Valeriu Gheorghiță: „Doza de booster creşte de cel puţin 25 de ori nivelul anticorpilor”

Întrebat despre doza de booster şi noua variantă Omicron, coordonatorul campaniei naţionale de vaccinare a spus că dacă o persoană a trecut prin boală şi a făcut o schema completă de vaccinare are un răspuns… [citeste mai departe]

OFSD Baia Mare sprijină deplasarea în Genova a sportivilor de la ACS KickBox Baia Mare

Sediul PSD Maramureș a fost gazdă primitoare pentru antrenorul echipei ACS KickBox Baia Mare, Oliver Polgar, dar și pentru multiplele campioane naționale, Florina Cosma și Carla Ghiț. Deputatul social-democrat Gabriel Zetea,… [citeste mai departe]

Drept de vot la 16 ani? Ce spun organizațiile tinerilor, studenților și elevilor din România

Odată cu împlinirea vârstei de 16 ani, tinerii ar putea vota. Consiliul Tineretului din România (CTR), susținut de Alianța Națională a Organizațiilor Studențești din România (ANOSR) și de Consiliul Național al… [citeste mai departe]

Recital de colinde, duminică, la Biserica „Sfânta Paraschiva” din Josenii Bârgăului

Consiliul Județean Bistrița-Năsăud și Centrul Județean pentru Cultură Bistrița-Năsăud, prin Serviciul de Pregătire și Perfecționare Artistică „Școala de Arte și Meserii” Bistrița vă invită la un recital special de colinde. … [citeste mai departe]

VREME MOHORÂTĂ în următoarele zile. Câte grade vor indica termometrele

În următoarele 24 de ore, în întreaga ţară sunt prognozate ploi. La Briceni şi Soroca vor fi 7 grade, la Bălţi și Orhei 8, iar la Tiraspol 10 grade Celsius. La Leova vor fi 11 grade, iar la Comrat și Cahul cu un grad mai mult. [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghiţă: Platforma de programare, optimizată pentru vaccinarea copiilor cu vârsta între 5 şi 11 ani

Coordonatorul campaniei naţionale de vaccinare, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, a afirmat că platforma de programare a fost optimizată pentru vaccinarea copiilor între 5 şi 11 ani, iar aceştia vor… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Cinci cetățeni turci, prinşi muncind ilegal pe un şantier din Moldova: Au 10 zile pentru a părăsi țara

În perioada 06-10 decembrie curent, ofițerii Biroului Migrație și Azil au efectuat pe întreg teritoriul țării razii la mai multe șantiere de construcții, în scopul prevenirii… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO | Câștigă milioane de dolari cu fizicul lor! Topul celor mai urmărite modele de fitness

Iată cum arată, potrivit unui top netimperative.com, clasamentul celor mai apreciate 3 modele de fitness: 1. Chloe TingEste, de departe, cea mai populară antrenoare de fitness. Cu 19 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Copii accidentaţi, în două evenimente rutiere la Groși și Dragomirești

Joi, 9 decembrie, în jurul orei 09.00, polițiștii Serviciului Rutier au fost sesizați prin apel 112 despre faptul că, la ora 07.10, pe D.N. 18B, în localitatea Groși, a avut loc un eveniment rutier în care a fost implicat un autoturism, soldat cu vătămarea… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Angel Tîlvăr: Testarea elevilor trebuie abordată cu responsabilitate!

Procesul de testare a elevilor a început greu și târziu și riscă să intre în blocaj din cauza întârzierilor în achiziția și livrarea testelor în școli. Experiența nefericită a învățării on-line ne-a arătat, fără dubiu, că școala desfășurată… [citeste mai departe]


Aurescu: Romania is firmly committed to strengthen Eastern partners’ resilience

Publicat:
Romania‘s Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced at the on Friday, that Romania is committed to supporting joint efforts that are aimed to strengthen the resilience of Eastern partners, with the common interest to facilitate a climate of security and democratic stability in the immediate vicinity and in the region, according […] The post Aurescu: Romania is firmly committed to strengthen Eastern partnersresilience appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

