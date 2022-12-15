At EU summit, Bulgaria seeks guarantees it will enter Schengen in 2023

Stiri Recomandate

ISU Prahova: Buletin informativ - 15.12.2022

ISU Prahova: Buletin informativ - 15.12.2022

BULETIN INFORMATIVNR. 132 din 15 decembrie 2022 In perioada 14 ndash; 15 decembrie, pompierii salvatori din judetul Prahova au actionat pentru gestionarea a 34 de misiuni, dintre care 16 au fost interventii in situatii de urgenta, 15 urgente medicale si 3 activitati de indrumare si control.In ultimele 24 de ore,… [citeste mai departe]

Să vezi suceală: Washingtonul elimină companiile chineze de pe lista neagră

Să vezi suceală: Washingtonul elimină companiile chineze de pe lista neagră

Administrația Biden intenționează să elimine unele companii chineze de pe „lista neagră” a comerțului Statelor Unite, pe fondul unei apropieri între Washington și Beijing. Planul de a elimina aceste companii de pe lista așa-numitelor „entități… [citeste mai departe]

BCE majorează din nou dobânda de referinţă, în efortul de reducere a inflaţiei în zona euro

BCE majorează din nou dobânda de referinţă, în efortul de reducere a inflaţiei în zona euro

Banca Centrală Europeană (BCE) a anunţat, joi, decizia de majorare cu 0,50% a componentelor dobânzii de referință, în cadrul acțiunilor de reducere a inflației și de stabilizare a economiei zonei euro. [citeste mai departe]

Rusia va extinde cooperarea comercială cu noi parteneri, asigură Putin

Rusia va extinde cooperarea comercială cu noi parteneri, asigură Putin

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a afirmat joi că Rusia va extinde cooperarea comercială cu noi parteneri, inclusiv prin reorientarea fluxurilor de gaz către vecinii estici, pentru a contracara sancţiunile occidentale, relatează Reuters, potrivit Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]

Drone cu reacție, ultima invenție a turcilor care au devenit cunoscuți pentru „Bayraktar” (video)

Drone cu reacție, ultima invenție a turcilor care au devenit cunoscuți pentru „Bayraktar” (video)

Compania turcească de armament Baykar, cunoscută pentru dezvoltarea dronelor Bayraktar TB2 folosite în războiul din Ucraina, a anunțat miercuri că prima sa aeronavă fără pilot propulsată de un… [citeste mai departe]

Ce i-a răspuns Boc lui Zuckerman, după ce fostul ambasador SUA a transmis că primarul Clujului susține proiectul imobiliar inițiat de Elena Udrea

Ce i-a răspuns Boc lui Zuckerman, după ce fostul ambasador SUA a transmis că primarul Clujului susține proiectul imobiliar inițiat de Elena Udrea

Emil Boc a precizat, joi, într-o declarație pentru G4Media, că nu a “făcut niciodată nicio declarație… [citeste mai departe]

CUC: Tiraspolul a blocat desemnarea unui observator militar din partea Chișinăului

CUC: Tiraspolul a blocat desemnarea unui observator militar din partea Chișinăului

Membrii Comisiei Unificate de Control (CUC) s-au întrunit în ședință joi, 15 decembrie, la Bender. Potrivit Biroului de Reintegrare, delegația Chișinăului a cerut eliminarea posturilor ilegale din zona de securitate, iar partea transnistreană… [citeste mai departe]

Polonia amână aprobarea ajutorului UE pentru Ucraina întrucât este la pachet cu impozitul minim pentru multinaționale

Polonia amână aprobarea ajutorului UE pentru Ucraina întrucât este la pachet cu impozitul minim pentru multinaționale

Guvernul Poloniei nu vede nicio justificare pentru legarea adoptării formale a ajutorului financiar european de 18 de miliarde de euro pentru Ucraina de aprobarea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

At EU summit, Bulgaria seeks guarantees it will enter Schengen in 2023

Publicat:
At EU summit, Bulgaria seeks guarantees it will enter Schengen in 2023

accession is not an agenda item of the EU summit in Brussels, Bulgaria asked for guarantees on Thursday that it will become a Schengen member, specifying an October 2023 deadline, according to Euractiv.  “We are on our way to reaching an exact deadline for Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen, which must be irreversible,” Bulgarian […] The post At EU summit, Bulgaria seeks guarantees it will enter Schengen in 2023 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Croatia to join Schengen but EU ministers block Bulgaria and Romania

18:50, 08.12.2022 - Croatia will join the EU’s passport-free Schengen area in January after EU home affairs ministers approved their application on Thursday but again blocked applications by Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Austria blocked both Bulgaria and Romania’s applications while the Netherlands opposed…

Google must delete search results about you if they’re fake, EU court rules

13:20, 08.12.2022 - People in Europe can get Google to delete search results about them if they prove the information is “manifestly inaccurate,” the EU’s top court ruled Thursday, according to Politico. The case kicked off when two investment managers requested Google to dereference results of a search made on the basis…

Eurozone inflation eases in November but still remains in double digits

12:50, 30.11.2022 - Eurozone inflation eased to 10% in November as fuel and utilities drifted down from painful highs, but it is near the record levels that have robbed consumers of spending power and led economists to predict a recession, according to AP News. The consumer price index was down from 10.6% in October, the…

UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended

10:40, 17.11.2022 - The United Nations Secretary General on Thursday welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine‘s agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports, according to Reuters. The deal provides for automatic extension for another 120 days unless one of…

Medium-intensity earthquake shakes Romania

10:35, 03.11.2022 - An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale was felt in Romania’s southeastern region on Thursday morning, at 6:50, the National Institute for Earth’s Physics announced, according to Romania-Insider.  The earthquake took place in the Vrancea seismic area, some 118 km north…

Republic of Moldova pays Russia’s Gazprom for gas deliveries

16:21, 20.10.2022 - The head of the Republic of Moldova‘s natural gas company said it had paid $53.5 million to Russian state gas firm Gazprom on Thursday to settle its bill for September gas deliveries, and sent it a $27.4 million advance payment for October deliveries, according to Reuters. Moldovagaz director Vadim…

Putin puts “gas hub” plan to Turkey’s Erdogan

15:00, 13.10.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain its energy…

Central banks raise rates again as Fed drives global inflation fight

16:01, 22.09.2022 - A host of central banks from across the world raised interest rates again on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve in a global fight against inflation that is sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy, according to Reuters. Japan, the outlier among major developed economies,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti 0°C | 7°C
Iasi 1°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 3°C
Timisoara 3°C | 7°C
Constanta 3°C | 10°C
Brasov -1°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6338
EUR 4.9206
CHF 4.9847
GBP 5.716
CAD 3.4146
XAU 264.922
JPY 3.3906
CNY 0.6649
AED 1.2615
AUD 3.134
MDL 0.2391
BGN 2.5158

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec