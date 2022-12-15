At EU summit, Bulgaria seeks guarantees it will enter Schengen in 2023 Although Schengen accession is not an agenda item of the EU summit in Brussels, Bulgaria asked for guarantees on Thursday that it will become a Schengen member, specifying an October 2023 deadline, according to Euractiv. “We are on our way to reaching an exact deadline for Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen, which must be irreversible,” Bulgarian […] The post At EU summit, Bulgaria seeks guarantees it will enter Schengen in 2023 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- Croatia will join the EU’s passport-free Schengen area in January after EU home affairs ministers approved their application on Thursday but again blocked applications by Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Austria blocked both Bulgaria and Romania’s applications while the Netherlands opposed…

- People in Europe can get Google to delete search results about them if they prove the information is “manifestly inaccurate,” the EU’s top court ruled Thursday, according to Politico. The case kicked off when two investment managers requested Google to dereference results of a search made on the basis…

- Eurozone inflation eased to 10% in November as fuel and utilities drifted down from painful highs, but it is near the record levels that have robbed consumers of spending power and led economists to predict a recession, according to AP News. The consumer price index was down from 10.6% in October, the…

- The United Nations Secretary General on Thursday welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine‘s agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports, according to Reuters. The deal provides for automatic extension for another 120 days unless one of…

- An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale was felt in Romania’s southeastern region on Thursday morning, at 6:50, the National Institute for Earth’s Physics announced, according to Romania-Insider. The earthquake took place in the Vrancea seismic area, some 118 km north…

- The head of the Republic of Moldova‘s natural gas company said it had paid $53.5 million to Russian state gas firm Gazprom on Thursday to settle its bill for September gas deliveries, and sent it a $27.4 million advance payment for October deliveries, according to Reuters. Moldovagaz director Vadim…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Turkey was the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union and proposed to build what he called a supply hub there, according to Reuters. The proposal comes as Russia looks to maintain its energy…

- A host of central banks from across the world raised interest rates again on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve in a global fight against inflation that is sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy, according to Reuters. Japan, the outlier among major developed economies,…