Appraisal and Valuation to go public on BVB

Bărbat din județul Olt cercetat de polițiștii din Abrud, după ce a fost surprins circulând cu permisul suspendat și în stare de ebrietate

Bărbat din județul Olt cercetat de polițiștii din Abrud, după ce a fost surprins circulând cu permisul suspendat și în stare de ebrietate

Ieri, 29 august 2021, polițiștii din Abrud, în timp ce acționau cu aparatul radar pe raza orașului, l-au depistat… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria introduce noi condiții de călătorie, valabile de la 1 septembrie

Bulgaria introduce noi condiții de călătorie, valabile de la 1 septembrie

Românii care călătoresc în Bulgaria vor trebui să prezinte, de la 1 septembrie, certificat digital UE care să ateste vaccinare anti-COVID, trecerea prin boală sau testarea pentru COVID. Autorităţile bulgare au emis noi reglementări privind condiţiile… [citeste mai departe]

Dolj: 19 cazuri noi de COVID-19, la 203 teste efectuate

Dolj: 19 cazuri noi de COVID-19, la 203 teste efectuate

Prefectura Dolj a transmis că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate alte 19 cazuri noi de COVID-19, la 203 teste efectuate. Situația epidemiologică a județului, conform raportării zilnice a Direcției de Sănătate Publică Dolj, se prezintă astfel: Nr. probe alocate de DSP: 43Nr. probe recoltate… [citeste mai departe]

IntMin Bode: Romania can afford to receive migrants from Afghanistan, provided it does the checks

IntMin Bode: Romania can afford to receive migrants from Afghanistan, provided it does the checks

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Monday that Romania can afford to receive migrants, provided that its security organisations does the vetting. "On the migration component: Romania, you know very well,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației: Datele despre ocupaţia părinţilor nu au relevanţă pentru profesori, elevul trebuie apreciat obiectiv

Ministrul Educației: Datele despre ocupaţia părinţilor nu au relevanţă pentru profesori, elevul trebuie apreciat obiectiv

Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a declarat luni că reglementarea prin care elevilor nu li se vor mai cere date despre ocupaţia părinţilor va… [citeste mai departe]

Spania a introdus Bucureștiul și județul Ilfov pe lista roșie. Ce reguli trebuie să respecte acum românii

Spania a introdus Bucureștiul și județul Ilfov pe lista roșie. Ce reguli trebuie să respecte acum românii

Spania a introdus Bucureștiul și județul Ilfov pe lista roșie. Ce reguli trebuie să respecte acum românii. Bucureștiul și județul Ilfov au fost introduse de Spania pe lista roșie… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 700 de noi cazuri de COVID-19, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul urcă la 1.097.452 de persoane infectate în România. Vezi situația pe județe

Aproape 700 de noi cazuri de COVID-19, raportate în ultimele 24 de ore. Bilanțul urcă la 1.097.452 de persoane infectate în România. Vezi situația pe județe

Până astăzi, 30 august 2021, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.097.452… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără din Suceava care trebuia să stea în carantină și-a pus pe Facebook fotografii de la mare și le-a văzut Poliția

O tânără din Suceava care trebuia să stea în carantină și-a pus pe Facebook fotografii de la mare și le-a văzut Poliția

O tânără de 22 de ani, din județul Suceava, care trebuia să fie în carantină la domiciliu după întoarcerea din Olanda, a postat pe Facebook fotografii… [citeste mai departe]

Volkswagen ar putea renunța complet la cutia manuală de viteze până în 2030

Volkswagen ar putea renunța complet la cutia manuală de viteze până în 2030

În următorii ani, Volkswagen va trece prin transformări majore în contextul în care vrea să devină marcă pur electrică. Din câte se pare, constructorul din Wolfsburg are planuri și în ceea ce privește transmisia manuală, o dotare întâlnită… [citeste mai departe]


Appraisal and Valuation to go public on BVB

Publicat:
Appraisal and Valuation to go public on BVB

 (BVB) announced that the shares of Appraisal & Valuation, a Romanian company that offers consulting and real estate development services will start trading on the AeRO market on Thursday, according to a press release. The company is present in the Romanian and the Republic of Moldova markets and is known for the

Romania pledges to help the Republic of Moldova’s achieve the EU integration goal

17:10, 27.08.2021 - Romania and the Republic of Moldova will work together to meet the fundamental goal of the European integration, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Friday in a joint press statement on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties, according to Agerpres.  “In 1991, Romania was the first country…

12:11, 12.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…

13:15, 05.08.2021 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep said on Thursday morning before leaving for Canada to compete in the National Bank Open 2021 tournament, that she has recovered from a torn muscle, according to Agerpres.  Halep stated that not being able to play at the Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympics, was…

13:10, 27.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company's bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company's bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.

11:56, 23.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Air Claim, a company that facilitates obtaining the compensations for air transport passengers in Romania has gone public on the AeRO market, according to a press release.  Air Claim's shares are traded under the ticker CLAIM and the listing…

17:20, 22.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that Visual Fan shares, a Romanian technology company will start trading on Monday on the AeRO market, the equity segment of the Multilateral Trading System, according to a press release. Visual Fan was founded in Brasov in 2002 and owns the Allview brand.

17:16, 12.07.2021 - President Maia Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament…

14:55, 24.06.2021 - Romanian dairy producer Bonas Import Export started trading on Thursday on the AeRO market of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company shares are traded under the ticker BONA, according to a press release. 'For Bonas, the listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is an important step in transferring…


