Appraisal and Valuation to go public on BVB The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the shares of Appraisal & Valuation, a Romanian company that offers consulting and real estate development services will start trading on the AeRO market on Thursday, according to a press release. The company is present in the Romanian and the Republic of Moldova markets and is known for the […] The post Appraisal and Valuation to go public on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

