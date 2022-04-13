Ambassador Auer: 'France will continue to help Ukraine'

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) informs that it has added new translations in the Apel 112 [Romania's emergency call application - editor's note] application, which now can be used in Romanian as well as in English, French, German, Hungarian and Ukrainian. Fii la curent cu cele…

- Romanian Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu says that he will try to identify legal solutions for assigning special enrollments with Romania's high schools to 8th grade graduates from Ukraine who will not be able to sit the National Assessment test because they do not know Romanian but want to learn…

- The first transport with 1,200 beds made of pressed cardboard manufactured by Ambro Suceava company, having as destination the refugees from Ukraine, left on Wednesday for Chernivtsi/Cernauti, informed the vice-president of the County Council (CJ) Suceava Niculai Barba. Fii la curent cu cele…

- The humanitarian hub in Suceava aimed at supporting Ukrainian citizens has become operational on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

- The Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) and Helphub.ro provide refugees in Ukraine with a web platform - helphub.ro - through which they can find free accommodation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- As many as 1,070 Ukrainian refugees have applied for asylum in Romania since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Ministry of the Interior reports on Wednesday evening, going on to say that the asylum seekers enjoy all the rights provided by the national legislation. Fii la curent cu…

- The flow of refugees from Ukraine through the border crossing point of southeastern Isaccea has remained constant in the last 48 hours, and several convoys of humanitarian aid have arrived in the area, brought after initiatives from several areas of the country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

- During a phone talk today between Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the decision of both governments was reaffirmed to continue supporting the Ukrainian government and people against the Russian military aggression, the government said in a release. Fii la…