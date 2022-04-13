Ambassador Auer: 'France will continue to help Ukraine'

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Ciclism: Campionul mondial a abandonat Fleche Brabanconne, după un accident provcat de mașina echipei sale

Francezul Julian Alaphilippe, campion mondial la ciclism pe şosea, a fost nevoit să abandoneze cursa Fleche Brabanconne, după un accident provocat de maşina de asistenţă a… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Mariupol spune că Rusia a ascuns cadavrele din oraș în crematorii mobile

Primarul orașului-port ucrainean Mariupol, asediat de ruși, a acuzat miercuri trupele ruse că au pregătit crematorii mobile pentru a șterge dovezile crimelor de război comise în oraș.„ Serviciile noastre de informații au confirmat… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian Post concludes strategic partnership with Georgian Post, in logistics hub project

The management of the Romanian Post and the Georgian Post signed, in Tbilisi, a memorandum of cooperation in the field of postal services, the document being an important pillar of the regional development project, in which… [citeste mai departe]

(sondaj) Aproape fiecare al doilea moldovean ar vrea anticipate: Niciun partid nu ar deține majoritatea, în caz de alegeri

45,1% dintre participanții la sondajul prezentat astăzi de Intellect Group consideră că alegerile anticipate vor schimba lucrurile spre bine. 33,63% dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul din Ucraina: “Finlanda va lua o decizie privind aderarea la NATO în câteva săptămâni,” spune premierul Marin

Prim-ministrul finlandez Sanna Marin a declarat că țara sa va decide dacă va solicita aderarea la NATO „în câteva săptămâni”, scrie BBC. Aceasta a… [citeste mai departe]

De ce a sacrificat Franța 13 milioane de păsări

În Franța, din cauza gripei aviare, 13 milioane de păsări au fost sacrificate în doar 5 luni. Peste 1.200 de focare au fost identificate în rândul fermelor din Franța, iar răspândirea rapidă a bolii creează îngrijorări pentru producătorii din domeniu. Primul focar de gripă aviară a fost confirmat pe… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Poliția face cercetări în cazul avionului care a decolat de pe o șosea din Prahova

Un avion de mici dimensiuni a fost filmat în timp ce rulează pe o şosea cu o bandă pe sens şi decolează, şoferii mai multor autovehicule fiind nevoiţi să tragă pe dreapta sau chiar să iasă de pe drum pentru a evita impactul.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va fi vremea de Florii si Paste. Prognoza meteo pentru perioada 11-24 aprilie

Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie a anuntat prognoza meteo pentru urmatoarele doua saptamani. ANM anunta ca in perioada 11 - 15 aprilie, media maximelor se va situa în jurul a 11 grade în prima zi cand vremea va fi rece pentru aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop zilnic 14 aprilie. Luna Neagră va domina zodiile timp de 9 luni. Află ce ți se întâmplă începând de azi

Horoscop zilnic 14 aprilie. Luna Neagră își schimbă astăzi semnul și intră în zodia Rac, pe care o va traversa în următoarele 9 luni. Luna Neagră a mai fost aici… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| O tornadă a provocat pagube semnificative în centrul Texasului

Un orăşel din centrul Texasului urmează să evalueze miercuri dezastrul produs de o tornadă care a dus la rănirea a 23 de persoane şi a provocat pagube semnificative clădirilor, a dezrădăcinat copaci şi a doborât linii de electricitate, informează Reuters. Fii… [citeste mai departe]


Ambassador Auer: 'France will continue to help Ukraine'

Publicat:
France will continue to help Ukrainian refugees and will send ambulances and medicines to Ukraine, French ambassador to told AGERPRES on Wednesday, as she visited the border crossing point in Isaccea - , together with German ambassador in .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Emergency call 112 application available in six languages, including Ukrainian

11:50, 31.03.2022 - The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) informs that it has added new translations in the Apel 112 [Romania's emergency call application - editor's note] application, which now can be used in Romanian as well as in English, French, German, Hungarian and Ukrainian. Fii la curent cu cele…

EduMin Cimpeanu: There are Ukrainian students who want to continue studies in Romania

15:41, 25.03.2022 - Romanian Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu says that he will try to identify legal solutions for assigning special enrollments with Romania's high schools to 8th grade graduates from Ukraine who will not be able to sit the National Assessment test because they do not know Romanian but want to learn…

Ambro Suceava ships first 1,200 beds to Ukrainian refugees in Chernivtsi

20:10, 16.03.2022 - The first transport with 1,200 beds made of pressed cardboard manufactured by Ambro Suceava company, having as destination the refugees from Ukraine, left on Wednesday for Chernivtsi/Cernauti, informed the vice-president of the County Council (CJ) Suceava Niculai Barba. Fii la curent cu cele…

Humanitarian hub to support Ukrainian citizens becomes operational in Suceava County

20:06, 09.03.2022 - The humanitarian hub in Suceava aimed at supporting Ukrainian citizens has become operational on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

CCIR and Helphub.ro provide Ukrainian refugees with web platform for free accommodation

22:05, 04.03.2022 - The Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) and Helphub.ro provide refugees in Ukraine with a web platform - helphub.ro - through which they can find free accommodation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Interior Ministry: 1,070 Ukrainian asylum seekers since onset of conflict

20:35, 02.03.2022 - As many as 1,070 Ukrainian refugees have applied for asylum in Romania since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the Ministry of the Interior reports on Wednesday evening, going on to say that the asylum seekers enjoy all the rights provided by the national legislation. Fii la curent cu…

Ukrainian refugees continue entering Romania through southeastern Isaccea

20:05, 02.03.2022 - The flow of refugees from Ukraine through the border crossing point of southeastern Isaccea has remained constant in the last 48 hours, and several convoys of humanitarian aid have arrived in the area, brought after initiatives from several areas of the country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

PM Ciuca, U.S. Vice President reaffirm their governments' determination to continue supporting Ukraine

22:45, 01.03.2022 - During a phone talk today between Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the decision of both governments was reaffirmed to continue supporting the Ukrainian government and people against the Russian military aggression, the government said in a release. Fii la…


