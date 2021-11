Romanias COVID-19 daily case count up by 4,128 on 55,000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 4,128 in the last 24 hours following over 55,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday, agerpres reports. As of today, 1,748,568… [citeste mai departe]