COVID-19 death toll rises by 61 to 29,777 in past 24 hours

A number of 61 people - 36 men and 25 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) . Three deaths were recorded in the age group 40 - 49 years, four in the age category 50 - 59 years,… [citeste mai departe]