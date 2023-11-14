AgriMin Barbu: Capping markups has been effective

Stiri Recomandate

Activismul pro-Palestina. Generația tânără are o problemă cu Israelul

Este aproape ca un ritual religios. În fiecare sâmbătă, începând cu 7 octombrie, centrul Londrei se umple de protestatari care flutură steagul palestinian și scandează “From the River to the Sea”. De ani de zile, tinerii au avut tendința de a fi mult mai… [citeste mai departe]

ANALIZĂ ECONOMICĂ Politicienii pun presiune pe curs

Situația tot mai gravă în care se află bugetul de stat și încetinirea economică din trimestrul al treilea, la 0,4% faţă de precedentele trei luni, afectează performanța leului față de euro, BNR fiind nevoită să accepte o depreciere lentă a cursului, pe fondul ieșirilor de valută. [citeste mai departe]

Se caută soluţii pentru finanţarea spitalelor, farmaciilor şi a programelor naţionale de sănătate

Ministerul Sănătăţii, în limita competenţelor pe care le are, încearcă să găsească variante pentru ca fondurile necesare spitalelor şi farmaciilor să ajungă la Casa Naţională de Asigurări de Sănătate,… [citeste mai departe]

Dobrogea in sarbatoare: 145 ani de la Reintegrarea Dobrogei la viata romaneasca(I)

Ziua Dobrogei ndash; zi de sarbatoare nationala Ziua Dobogei ndash; ziua re intruparii cu Tara, a re incorporarii la Statul Roman Ziua Dobrogei ndash; ziua re venirii romanilor transdanubieni in corpul modern al nationalitatii noastre Ziua… [citeste mai departe]

Educația financiară - o noțiune necunoscută românilor. 30% sunt analfabeți financiar

Eurobarometrul de anul acesta dedicat educaţiei financiare arată că 30% dintre români sunt analfabeţi financiar, însă un studiu făcut de Institutul de Economie Mondială susţine că maximum 10% dintre români au competenţe… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă în corp atunci când renunți la pâine. Cele 7 efecte imediate

1. Scăderea consumului de carbohidrațiPâinea este o sursă importantă de carbohidrați în dieta zilnică. Renunțând la pâine, vei reduce aportul de carbohidrați, ceea ce poate avea efecte asupra nivelului de energie și a modului în care organismul… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul de reorganizare a școlilor, în dezbatere publică

Proiectul de reorganizare a unităților de învățământ cu personalitate juridică a fost pus în dezbatere publică de Ministerul Educației.Potrivit proiectului, reorganizarea unităților de învățământ cu personalitate juridică se va face cu respectarea Legii 198/2023, cu modificările… [citeste mai departe]

Luminițele de Crăciun ale Primăriei Câmpia Turzii, furate din magazia unde erau păstrate. Poliția îi caută pe hoți

Mai mulţi saci cu decoraţiuni pentru sărbătorile de iarnă deținute de Primăria Câmpia Turzii au fost furaţi dintr-un depozit al municipalităţii aflat într-o… [citeste mai departe]

#Dobrogea145: Muftiu Muurat Iusuf, seful Cultului Musulman din Romania, mesaj de Ziua Dobrogei

Cu ocazia aniversarii a 145 de ani de la revenirea Dobrogei la patria mama, Muftiu Muurat Iusuf, seful Cultului Musulman din Romania, a transmis urmatorul mesaj de Ziua Dobrogei: Dobrogea este un taram minunat care… [citeste mai departe]

Trei ani de la tragedia de la ATI: 15 morți, un dosar și multe întrebări fără răspuns

S-au scurs 3 ani de la incendiul care a izbucnit în secția ATI a Spitalului Județean de Urgență Piatra Neamț, una din cele mai mari tragedii care a zguduit sistemul sanitar din România. Pe 14 noiembrie 2020 focul a izbucnit… [citeste mai departe]


AgriMin Barbu: Capping markups has been effective

Publicat:
AgriMin Barbu: Capping markups has been effective

: Capping markups has been effective

Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu made a working visit to Calarasi on Tuesday to meet local farmers and discuss financing programmes, their problems and to tell them that capping markups has produced its effects, told Agerpres.

"Capping the markups on staples has produced its effects. That was seen, including on November 13, when the consumer price index from 2023 compared with 2022 has a minus sign (...). That shows us that the ordinance has produced its effect, that 50% of Romanians on low and medium income consume those products. Studies

