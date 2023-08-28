2Mai accident/IntMin announces preliminary investigation for negligence of the IPJ Constanta head

Stiri Recomandate

Cazinourile sunt locuri fascinante care atrag mulți oameni din întreaga lume. Atmosfera vibrantă, jocurile captivante și emoțiile puternice pe care le oferă fac ca aceste instituții să fie un subiect perfect pentru producții de televiziune. Genul de seriale TV despre cazinouri a câștigat popularitate în ultimii ani datorită intrigilor… [citeste mai departe]

Euro se menține sub pragul de 4,94 lei

Leul stagnat la începutul acestei săptămâni în culoarul 4,93 – 4,94 lei, și a reușit o ușoară apreciere față de euro, față de alte monede din regiune care au pierdut teren. Cursul euro a scăzut de la 4,9388 la 4,9358 lei, într-o ședință în care tranzacțiile se realizau în culoarul 4,935 – 4,939 lei, față de 4,937 – 4,94… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Mica: 31 august 2023- ultima zi pentru înscrierea în cadrul Programului privind privind casarea autovehiculelor uzate – Rabla Local

Comuna Mica  reamintește persoanelor care domiciliază pe raza unității administrativ-teritorială comuna Mica despre… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de mult a crescut fiica Antoniei. La 13 ani, Maya e o adolescentă în toată regula. Cu cine seamănă, nu o mai recunoști

Maya, fiica Antoniei, primul său copil din relația cu italianul Vincenzo Castellano, a împlinit frumoasa vârstă de 13 ani. Momentul a fost marcat… [citeste mai departe]

Tatăl patronului stației GPL din Crevedia, reacție halucinantă legată de explozia care a îngrozit România: ”Este problema lor”

Tatăl patronului stației GPL din Crevedia, reacție halucinantă legată de explozia care a îngrozit România: ”Este problema lor”.… [citeste mai departe]

Farul începe să îşi revină. A învins-o clar pe Universitatea Craiova

Farul Constanţa a învins-o pe Universitatea Craiova cu scorul de 2-0 (2-0), duminică seara, pe teren propriu, într-un meci din etapa a 7-a a Superligii de fotbal. Ambele goluri au fost marcate de Louis Munteanu (17, 35), al doilea din lovitură liberă.Farul… [citeste mai departe]

Canicula continuă în România. Zonele în care temperaturile ajung la aproape 40 de grade pe înserat

Canicula face ravagii în România. Temperaturile extrem de ridicate încă persistă pe teritoriul țării noastre și situația este cât se poate de dificilă. În unele zone din țară, temperaturile ajung… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 de depozite și stații de distribuție GPL din Timiș vor fi luate la verificat de echipe mixte de control

În Timiș, ca și în toată țara, se pregătește demararea unei noi acțiuni heirupiste, în ton cu o situație neplăcută care a apărut în societatea românească. De această… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul Israelului, replică pentru fratele ambasadorului României în SUA: Înţelegem scepticismul. Trebuie să lăsăm viitorul să ne arate

Deputatul PNL Alexandru Muraru critică faptul că ambasadorul Israelului în România, Reuven Azar, s-a întâlnit… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Predoiu vrea testare antidrog la obținerea permisului auto / Video

Cătălin Predoiu vrea tetare antidrog la obținerea permisului auto / VideoMinistrul de interne Cătălin Predoiu anunță că vrea, după accidentul din 2 Mai, să propună obligativitatea testării antidrog la obținerea permisului auto. "Voi propune Guvernului… [citeste mai departe]


2Mai accident/IntMin announces preliminary investigation for negligence of the IPJ Constanta head

The minister of , , announced on Monday evening that, following the report of the on the road tragedy of 2 Mai seaside resort it was decided to initiate a preliminary investigation for negligence towards the chief inspector of the (IPJ).

"The report proposes the following measures: triggering the preliminary investigation for negligence manifested in the fulfillment of service duties or orders received from hierarchical heads or from authorities empowered by law towards the chief inspector of ," Predoiu…

Crevedia Explosion/Internal Affairs minister: Action was taken according to all procedures in force

15:55, 27.08.2023 - The minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, states that in the Crevedia explosion case, action was taken according to all the procedures in force, Agerpres reports."At the scene, action was taken according to all the procedures in force by the action commander and the head of the field operation.…

Crevedia Explosion/Those responsible for Crevedia tragedy to be identified so to be made accountable

08:20, 27.08.2023 - The minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, states that the culprits for the tragedy in Crevedia must be identified in order to answer according to the law, Agerpres reports."In a very difficult moment, I begin this message by sending my condolences to the people grieving after the tragic…

IntMin has free hand to clean police structures in response to 2 Mai drug-driving fatal accident

13:15, 24.08.2023 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday told Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu that he has "a free hand" to clean subordinate structures "from top to bottom", following the case of the drugged 19-year-old driver who barrelled into a group of students in the 2 Mai seaside resort, killing two."We…

Latvia’s prime minister announces resignation

18:25, 14.08.2023 - Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Monday that he and his government will resign later this week, according to Reuters. “This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president,” Karins told a press conference. On Friday, Karins had said he hoped to reconfigure…

Consolidation of Schengen area requires Romania inside (IntMin)

10:35, 25.07.2023 - The Schengen area will be stronger and more functional with Romania inside, and the "enclavisation", the separation of countries within the European Union in the matter of migration represents "the surest path to failure", declared Monday the Minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, in a speech…

Torture in elderly homes/DIICOT has taken note since February, MAI to check for complaints (sources)

12:25, 10.07.2023 - The Police and Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have taken note of their own accord since February regarding the situation in certain elderly homes for vulnerable people - children, the elderly, people with disabilities, official sources declared on Monday.According…

EU Commission chief: To combat extremist forces, EU must deliver on policy

11:45, 04.07.2023 - The European Union must deliver on its policies, and democratic, centrist groups must project a vision on how to tackle the rise of extremism, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint press briefing in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, according to…

Gov't rotation/ PM Ciuca announces he is to submit his PM mandate

14:56, 12.06.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will announce on Monday, from the Victoria Palace, that he resigns from the Prime Minister office, government sources told AGERPRES.The prime minister will subsequently go to the Cotroceni Palace to formalize his resignation, according to the these sources. CITESTE…


