2Mai accident/IntMin announces preliminary investigation for negligence of the IPJ Constanta head

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, states that in the Crevedia explosion case, action was taken according to all the procedures in force, Agerpres reports."At the scene, action was taken according to all the procedures in force by the action commander and the head of the field operation.…

- The minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, states that the culprits for the tragedy in Crevedia must be identified in order to answer according to the law, Agerpres reports."In a very difficult moment, I begin this message by sending my condolences to the people grieving after the tragic…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday told Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu that he has "a free hand" to clean subordinate structures "from top to bottom", following the case of the drugged 19-year-old driver who barrelled into a group of students in the 2 Mai seaside resort, killing two."We…

- Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Monday that he and his government will resign later this week, according to Reuters. “This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president,” Karins told a press conference. On Friday, Karins had said he hoped to reconfigure…

- The Schengen area will be stronger and more functional with Romania inside, and the "enclavisation", the separation of countries within the European Union in the matter of migration represents "the surest path to failure", declared Monday the Minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, in a speech…

- The Police and Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have taken note of their own accord since February regarding the situation in certain elderly homes for vulnerable people - children, the elderly, people with disabilities, official sources declared on Monday.According…

- The European Union must deliver on its policies, and democratic, centrist groups must project a vision on how to tackle the rise of extremism, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a joint press briefing in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday, according to…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will announce on Monday, from the Victoria Palace, that he resigns from the Prime Minister office, government sources told AGERPRES.The prime minister will subsequently go to the Cotroceni Palace to formalize his resignation, according to the these sources. CITESTE…